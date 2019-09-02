Monday, September 02, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

China's Yutu-2 lunar rover spots a 'gel-like' substance on the Moon's surface

Yutu-2 lunar rover, a part of China's Chang'e 4 mission stumbled upon this substance lunar day 8.


tech2 News StaffSep 02, 2019 19:31:46 IST

Launched as a part of the Chang'e 4 mission, China's lunar rover Yutu has recently discovered a "gel-like" substance on the surface of the moon. As per a report by People's Daily, this substance is described as "unusually coloured".

This discovery was made during lunar day 8 which started on 25 July (a lunar day is equal to 14 days on Earth). As per Space.com, on 28 July, the researchers were preparing to power Yutu-2's usual mid-day "nap" which is important to protect the rover from the high intensity of temperature and radiations fro the sun. While doing this, a small crater was spotted that contained some substance with a "colour" and "lustre" which was clearly different from the surrounding lunar surface.

(Also read: Chandrayaan 2: Detaching from orbiter, Vikram lander enters independent, pre-final orbit around the Moon)

Chinas Yutu-2 lunar rover spots a gel-like substance on the Moons surface

There are still no details about the nature of the newly discovered 'gel-like' substance. Representational Image.

The Chang'e 4 team decided to explore more about this strange substance. As per the Yutu-2's "Drive Diary", the team instructed the rover to point its spectrometer, a device that can help in finding the composition of the material, towards the substance.

Up till now, there are still no details about the nature of the newly discovered substance. As per the report, an outside researcher has suggested that this substance is melt grass made from meteorites that keep on striking the Moon's surface.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

RakaZone plays What Sound Is That | Tech2 Gaming

RakaZone plays What Sound Is That | Tech2 Gaming

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

Space Law

Space Laws: What criminal law if any, applies to astronauts in outer space?

Aug 29, 2019
Space Laws: What criminal law if any, applies to astronauts in outer space?
Donald Trump establishes US Space Command to 'preserve dominance in orbit', calls it a 'landmark day'

NewsTracker

Donald Trump establishes US Space Command to 'preserve dominance in orbit', calls it a 'landmark day'

Aug 30, 2019
NASA's Spitzer telescope celebrates its sweet 16 with 10 splendid stellar images

spitzer telescope

NASA's Spitzer telescope celebrates its sweet 16 with 10 splendid stellar images

Aug 28, 2019
50 years after America landed on the moon, a robotic lander to launch in two years

US moon mission

50 years after America landed on the moon, a robotic lander to launch in two years

Aug 20, 2019
Gaganyaan: Russia to train Indian cosmonauts, offer semi-cryogenic engine technology

gaganyaan

Gaganyaan: Russia to train Indian cosmonauts, offer semi-cryogenic engine technology

Aug 26, 2019
Astronauts conduct spacewalk, install new docking port for commercial crew to ISS

ISS

Astronauts conduct spacewalk, install new docking port for commercial crew to ISS

Aug 23, 2019

science

Brazil Army to douse Amazon rainforest fires after hundreds of new area flare up

Amazon Fires

Brazil Army to douse Amazon rainforest fires after hundreds of new area flare up

Aug 26, 2019
SpaceX Starman, Tesla Roadster complete their first complete orbit around the Sun

SpaceX

SpaceX Starman, Tesla Roadster complete their first complete orbit around the Sun

Aug 20, 2019
New kind of cell in the eye that perceives brightness discovered by researchers

Eye Cell

New kind of cell in the eye that perceives brightness discovered by researchers

Aug 19, 2019
Astrophotography Guide Part 3: Filters, eyepieces and other hacks to elevate your stargazing experience

Astronomy

Astrophotography Guide Part 3: Filters, eyepieces and other hacks to elevate your stargazing experience

Aug 19, 2019