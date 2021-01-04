Monday, January 04, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

China's Tianwen-1 on last leg of its journey: Travelled more than 400 million km, expected to enter Mars' orbit next month

After entering Mars orbit, it will spend two to three months surveying potential landing sites, using a high-resolution camera to prepare for the landing in May.


Press Trust of IndiaJan 04, 2021 17:56:34 IST

China's first Mars exploration mission Tianwen-1 travelled more than 400 million km by Sunday morning and is expected to enter Mars orbit next month, the country's space agency said. So far, the Mars probe had flown in space for 163 days. It was about 130 million km from Earth and about 8.3 million km from Mars, according to the China National Space Administration (CNSA). According to the CNSA, the probe is functioning stably and is scheduled to slow down before entering Mars orbit in more than a month and preparing itself to land on the red planet.

Chinas Tianwen-1 on last leg of its journey: Travelled more than 400 million km, expected to enter Mars orbit next month

file photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, a Long March-5 rocket carrying the Tianwen-1 Mars probe lifts off from the Wenchang Space Launch Center in southern China's Hainan Province. China's Mars probe Tianwen-1, which blasted into space in July, is now more than 15 million kilometers. Image credit: Cai Yang/Xinhua via AP

Since its launch on 23 July 2020, the Mars probe has captured an image showing both Earth and the Moon, as well as taking several selfies. Tianwen-1 probe, weighing about five tonnes, consists of an orbiter, a lander and a rover.

It is designed to complete orbiting, landing and roving in one mission. After entering Mars orbit, it will spend two to three months surveying potential landing sites, using a high-resolution camera to prepare for the landing in May.

After the landing, the rover will be released to conduct scientific exploration with an expected lifespan of at least 90 Martian days (about three months on Earth), and the orbiter, with a design life of one Martian year (about 687 days on Earth), will relay communications for the rover while conducting its own scientific detection, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Tianwen-1 means Questions to Heaven and comes from a poem written by Qu Yuan (about 340-278 BC), one of the well-known poets of ancient China. The US, Russia, India and the EU have so far succeeded in sending missions to Mars regarded as the most complex space mission.

India became the first Asian country to have successfully launched its Mars orbiter mission Mangalyaan which has entered the orbit of the red planet in 2014. India also became the first country to have entered the Martian orbit in its first attempt.

Also read:

China's Tianwen-1 mission captures unique image of the Earth and moon on its way to Mars

China's Tianwen-1 Mars mission: Science objectives, instruments on the first-of-its-kind tech demo to the Red Planet

Successful liftoff of China's Tianwen-1 Mars mission met with celebration, suspicion on Twitter

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

NASA

COVID-19 memorial, 11 million names and other things that will ride aboard NASA's Perseverance Mars rover

Dec 21, 2020
COVID-19 memorial, 11 million names and other things that will ride aboard NASA's Perseverance Mars rover
From Galwan Valley clash to Yarlung Zangbo River hydro project, 2020 brought to fore decades-old mistrust in India-China ties

From Galwan Valley clash to Yarlung Zangbo River hydro project, 2020 brought to fore decades-old mistrust in India-China ties

Dec 31, 2020
Donald Trump signs bill to stop China’s interference in selection of Dalai Lama’s successor

NewsTracker

Donald Trump signs bill to stop China’s interference in selection of Dalai Lama’s successor

Dec 28, 2020
Are the Left and Congress playing China’s game?

InMyOpinion

Are the Left and Congress playing China’s game?

Dec 30, 2020
Picking quarrels, provoking trouble: Lawyer jailed for publishing COVID-19 stories China wanted to hide

coronavirus pandemic

Picking quarrels, provoking trouble: Lawyer jailed for publishing COVID-19 stories China wanted to hide

Dec 30, 2020
India’s 'strategic inaction’ might be best policy as China ties itself up in knots trying to untangle Nepal’s mess

InMyOpinion

India’s 'strategic inaction’ might be best policy as China ties itself up in knots trying to untangle Nepal’s mess

Dec 31, 2020

science

Jupiter and Saturn to align in rare 'double planet' conjunction on 21 December

Astronomy

Jupiter and Saturn to align in rare 'double planet' conjunction on 21 December

Dec 21, 2020
Mysterious mass die-off of endangered Caspian seals in Moscow shores under investigation

Caspian Seals

Mysterious mass die-off of endangered Caspian seals in Moscow shores under investigation

Dec 15, 2020
Covid-19 testing: Everything you know about Covid-19 tests, interpreting results, reliability

Covid-19 Testing

Covid-19 testing: Everything you know about Covid-19 tests, interpreting results, reliability

Dec 15, 2020
Precision agriculture could boost India's food production capacity, encourage sustainable farming

Agritech

Precision agriculture could boost India's food production capacity, encourage sustainable farming

Dec 10, 2020