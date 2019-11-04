Monday, November 04, 2019Back to
China's new high-res satellite can provide best stereo imagery in the East, says CCTV

Gaofen satellites are helping China build an all-weather, 24x7, global remote sensing system by 2020 that can monitor ground, sky, and the oceans.


ReutersNov 04, 2019 09:22:27 IST

China launched a new high-resolution remote sensing satellite capable of providing stereoscopic imagery on Sunday, state-run media said, marking another important step as Beijing seeks to reduce reliance on foreign technology in topographic mapping.

A rocket lifted off from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Centre in northern China at 11.22 am local time, carrying the Gaofen-7 high-resolution satellite into its designated orbit, the state-run China Central Television (CCTV) said, citing China National Space Administration.

Gaofen-7, a sub-metre resolution optical satellite, boasts the highest mapping accuracy among its domestic peers, and is able to map China and even the world’s lands stereoscopically with a margin of error of less than a metre, according to CCTV.

An illustration of the Gaofen-7 satellite, a sub-metre resolution optical satellite that boasts the highest mapping accuracy among its domestic peers, and is able to map China and even the world’s lands stereoscopically with a margin of error of less than a metre. image: CCTV

The satellite, which will be used for land surveys, urban planning and statistical investigation, will help end China’s reliance on foreign imports in high-resolution stereo mapping, the CCTV added.

The purpose of China’s satellite remote sensing project — the Gaofen series — is to help build an all-weather, 24-hour, global Earth remote sensing system by 2020 capable of monitoring the ground, atmosphere, and oceans, according to CNSA.

The Gaofen project, one of the 16 major projects that are key to the nation’s scientific development, is also aimed at comprehensively boosting China’s self-reliance in accessing high-resolution earth observation data.

