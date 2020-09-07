Monday, September 07, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

China’s first reusable spacecraft landed on Sunday after spending two days in orbit

China's space program is run by the military and is secretive and its state media have yet to publish any photos.


Abigail BanerjiSep 07, 2020 11:21:54 IST

China’s first reusable spacecraft landed Sunday after two days in orbit, a possible step toward lower-cost space flight, the government announced.

The secretive, military-run space program has released few details of the craft, which was launched Friday aboard a Long March 2F rocket from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in China’s desert northwest.

The craft landed as planned at Jiuquan, the official Xinhua News Agency said.

China’s first reusable spacecraft landed on Sunday after spending two days in orbit

The Chinese flight marks an important breakthrough in CHina's research on reusable spacecraft. 

State media have yet to publish any photos. The craft’s size and shape are unclear.

The flight “marks an important breakthrough in our country’s research on reusable spacecraft” that promises a “more convenient and inexpensive way” to reach space, Xinhua said.

China fired its first astronaut into orbit in 2003 and has launched a space station. Last year, it became the first country to land a robot rover on the moon’s little-seen far side. A probe carrying another robot rover is en route to Mars.

The United States and the former Soviet Union both flew reusable spacecraft.

The US space shuttle flew 134 missions from the 1980s until 2011. Since then, the US military has developed the X-37, a robot glider that made its sixth flight in May.

The Soviet space plane, Buran, orbited the Earth twice during its single uncrewed flight in 1988.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

@Ankkita C plays | Wrong Answers Only

@Ankkita C plays | Wrong Answers Only

Streamers React | PUBG Mobile Banned in India

Streamers React | PUBG Mobile Banned in India

1Up In The House | Race To Zharki

1Up In The House | Race To Zharki

1Up In The House | Throwables Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Throwables Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Pistols Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Pistols Only Challenge

1Up In The House | PaiNan Hotdrop

1Up In The House | PaiNan Hotdrop

1Up In The House | Shooting Range Hotdrop

1Up In The House | Shooting Range Hotdrop

1Up In The House | AR Only

1Up In The House | AR Only

1Up In The House | BootCamp Hotdrop

1Up In The House | BootCamp Hotdrop

1Up In The House Zone Shrink Speed 1.2x | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House Zone Shrink Speed 1.2x | Custom Rooms


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

SpaceX

SpaceX once again postpones the launch of its 60 Starlink satellites; now scheduled for 3 September

Sep 02, 2020
SpaceX once again postpones the launch of its 60 Starlink satellites; now scheduled for 3 September
After being pushed back a few time, ESA's Vega rocket launched from French Guiana

Vega rocket launch

After being pushed back a few time, ESA's Vega rocket launched from French Guiana

Sep 04, 2020
Japanese space startup ispace raises $28 million funding; launches new lunar data platform

ispace

Japanese space startup ispace raises $28 million funding; launches new lunar data platform

Aug 24, 2020
ISRO's AstroSat detects galaxy that is one of the earliest sources of UV-light in space

AstroSat

ISRO's AstroSat detects galaxy that is one of the earliest sources of UV-light in space

Sep 02, 2020
NBA: Oklahoma City Thunder force Game 7 vs. Houston Rockets; Miami Heat beat Milwaukee Bucks in opener

NBA

NBA: Oklahoma City Thunder force Game 7 vs. Houston Rockets; Miami Heat beat Milwaukee Bucks in opener

Sep 01, 2020
Space debris detected in broad daylight for the first time using a powerful laser instrument

Space debris

Space debris detected in broad daylight for the first time using a powerful laser instrument

Aug 31, 2020

science

Race for COVID-19 vaccine starts up global espionage, pits spy against spy

COVID-19 vaccine

Race for COVID-19 vaccine starts up global espionage, pits spy against spy

Sep 07, 2020
Researchers in Canada investigate whether superfood acai berry can help fight COVID-19

COVID-19 Prevention

Researchers in Canada investigate whether superfood acai berry can help fight COVID-19

Sep 01, 2020
Certain bacteria can clump up, survive harsh conditions of space for many years, study suggests

Space Radiation

Certain bacteria can clump up, survive harsh conditions of space for many years, study suggests

Aug 31, 2020
NASA funds five 'concept mission' studies to the Sun; two will be chosen to carry out their missions

Solar Science

NASA funds five 'concept mission' studies to the Sun; two will be chosen to carry out their missions

Aug 31, 2020