Monday, June 15, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

China will complete its Beidou navigation satellite network, gaining independence from US-owned GPS

With an estimated investment of $10 billion, Beidou keeps the communications network of the Chinese military secure, avoiding \risk of disruption in case of conflict.


ReutersJun 15, 2020 11:11:42 IST

The Chinese Beidou navigation network will be complete this month when its final satellite goes into orbit, giving China greater independence from US-owned GPS and heating up competition in a sector long dominated by the United States.

The idea to develop Beidou, or the Big Dipper in Chinese, took shape in the 1990s as the military sought to reduce reliance on the Global Positioning System (GPS) run by the US Air Force.

When the first Beidou satellites were launched in 2000, coverage was limited to China. As the use of mobile devices expanded, China in 2003 tried to join the Galileo satellite navigation project proposed by the European Union but later pulled out to focus on Beidou.

China will complete its Beidou navigation satellite network, gaining independence from US-owned GPS

Long March 3C, carrying the 6th Beidou navigational satellite, lifts off from the launch pad at the Xichang Satellite Launch Center, Sichuan province, November 1, 2010.Image credit: REUTERS/Stringer 

In the age of the iPhone, the second generation of Beidou satellites went operational in 2012, covering the Asia-Pacific.

China began deploying the third generation of satellites aimed at global coverage in 2015.

The 35th and final Beidou-3 satellite will be launched this month - the day has yet to be announced - meaning Beidou has more satellites in its system than GPS’s 31, and more than Galileo and Russia’s GLONASS.

With an estimated investment of $10 billion, Beidou keeps the communications network of the Chinese military secure, avoiding the risk of disruption to GPS in the extreme event of a conflict.

Weapons targeting and guidance also improves. When complete, Beidou’s location services are accurate down to 10 cm in the Asia-Pacific, compared with GPS’s 30-cm range.

“Beidou was obviously designed a few decades after GPS, so it has had the benefit of learning from the GPS experience,” said Andrew Dempster, director of the Australian Centre for Space Engineering Research.

“It has some signals that have higher bandwidth, giving better accuracy. It has fewer orbit planes for the satellites, making constellation maintenance easier.”

Space Silk Road

Beidou-related services such as port traffic monitoring and disaster mitigation have been exported to about 120 countries, state media reported.

Many of those countries are involved in the Belt and Road initiative, spearheaded by President Xi Jinping to create a modern-day Silk Road of trade and investment.

In a 2019 report, the US congressional US-China Economic and Security Review Commission warned that China promoted launch services, satellites and Beidou under its “Space Silk Road” to deepen reliance on China for space-based services, potentially at the expense of US influence.

Thailand and Pakistan were the first foreign countries to sign up for Beidou’s services, in 2013.

Within China, more than 70 percent of mobile phones were Beidou-enabled as of 2019, state media reported, including models made by Huawei [HWT.UL], Oppo, Xiaomi, Vivo and Samsung.

Millions of taxis, buses and trucks were also able to receive Beidou signals.

China’s satellite navigation sector may top 400 billion yuan ($57 billion) in value this year, state media said.

Ahead of the Beidou-3 completion, satellite-related shares have soared.

Beijing BDStar Navigation Co, which makes chips that receive Beidou signals, has surged 34.4 percent this year.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel

1Up In The House | Aim Assist: OFF

1Up In The House | Aim Assist: OFF

1Up In The House | FPP Challenge

1Up In The House | FPP Challenge

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x

1Up In The House Pochinki HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House Pochinki HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Instant Jump Challenge

1Up In The House | Instant Jump Challenge

1Up In The House | No Helmet Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Helmet Challenge | Custom Room


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Huami Amazfit T-Rex review

Huami Amazfit T-Rex review: A rugged companion for all your fitness needs

Jun 12, 2020
Huami Amazfit T-Rex review: A rugged companion for all your fitness needs
Aarogya Setu not ‘open source’ in real sense, claim cybersecurity activists, say server code must be made public

Aarogya Setu

Aarogya Setu not ‘open source’ in real sense, claim cybersecurity activists, say server code must be made public

Jun 13, 2020
Tanker explosion kills 18, injures 189 on highway in China’s Zheijang province; buildings in Wenling city collapse in aftermath

NewsTracker

Tanker explosion kills 18, injures 189 on highway in China’s Zheijang province; buildings in Wenling city collapse in aftermath

Jun 14, 2020
Google confirms that it removed 'Remove China apps' due to 'violation of app store policies'

Remove China Apps

Google confirms that it removed 'Remove China apps' due to 'violation of app store policies'

Jun 04, 2020
Six China U-19 players suspended for six months for breaking coronavirus curfew during training

KickingAround

Six China U-19 players suspended for six months for breaking coronavirus curfew during training

Jun 07, 2020
India, China agree to resolve dispute over Ladakh LAC peacefully; senior military leaders from both sides hold talks

NewsTracker

India, China agree to resolve dispute over Ladakh LAC peacefully; senior military leaders from both sides hold talks

Jun 06, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020