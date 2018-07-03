Tuesday, July 03, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Agence France-Presse 03 July, 2018 08:45 IST

China to launch powerful rocket capable of delivering heavier payloads than NASA

China's Long March-9 would have a core stage measuring 10 metres in diameter and boast four powerful boosters.

China is working on a super-powerful rocket that would be capable of delivering heavier payloads into low orbit than NASA, a leading Chinese space expert was quoted as saying on Monday.

By 2030, the Long March-9 rocket under development will be able to carry 140 tonnes into low-Earth orbit — where TV and earth observation satellites currently fly — said Long Lehao, a senior official from the Chinese Academy of Engineering, according to the official Xinhua news agency.

This compares to the 20 tonnes deliverable by Europe's Ariane 5 rocket or the 64 tonnes by Elon Musk's Falcon Heavy, which in February catapulted one of the US entrepreneur's red Tesla Roadster cars towards Mars.

It would also outstrip the 130 tonnes of NASA's Space Launch System, which is due to become operational in 2020.

Representational image. Reuters

Representational image. Reuters

China's Long March-9 would have a core stage measuring 10 metres (33 feet) in diameter and boast four powerful boosters, each with a diameter of five metres.

Xinhua quoted Long as saying the rocket could be used in manned lunar landings, deep space exploration or constructing a space-based solar power plant.

In addition, China is working on a reusable space rocket, which is expected to make its maiden flight in 2021. The first stage and the boosters will be retrieved after a vertical landing, Long said in a speech in Beijing.

China is pouring billions into its military-run space programme, with hopes of having a crewed space station by 2022, and of sending humans to the Moon in the near future.

The Asian superpower is looking to finally catch up with the US and Russia after years of belatedly matching their space milestones.

China is also planning to build a base on the moon, the state-run Global Times said in early March, citing the Communist Party chief of the China Academy of Space Technology.

tags


latest videos

How employee activism helped bring change in the US #DailyDope

How employee activism helped bring change in the US #DailyDope
MYLO E-scooter | This fold-up electric scooter fits in the smallest spaces

MYLO E-scooter | This fold-up electric scooter fits in the smallest spaces
90’s Style Photo Filters | What The App

90’s Style Photo Filters | What The App
#SaveOurPrivacy - the most important digital rights movement in India | Tech2 Talks

#SaveOurPrivacy - the most important digital rights movement in India | Tech2 Talks
Porsche design’s 115-foot long GT 115 super-yacht

Porsche design’s 115-foot long GT 115 super-yacht
Instagram's Video Calling & New Explore Tab explained

Instagram's Video Calling & New Explore Tab explained
World’s first 2-wheel drive electric motorcycle, The Ethec

World’s first 2-wheel drive electric motorcycle, The Ethec
Lenovo IdeaPad 330s and 530s | First Look

Lenovo IdeaPad 330s and 530s | First Look
iOS 12 public beta: First look

iOS 12 public beta: First look
Instagram IGTV: 8 problems the app should fix right away

Instagram IGTV: 8 problems the app should fix right away

also see

Space Travel

How the private sector in US is pushing the boundaries of space travel

Jun 27, 2018

Jupiter

NASA's James Webb Telescope to now unravel mysteries of Jupiter's Great Red Spot

Jun 26, 2018

Climate Change

Allergies, polar bears and glaciers: 10 instances of climate change in action

Jun 20, 2018

SciTech

NASA's Juno spacecraft solves the 39-year-old mystery of origin of Jupiter lightning

Jun 18, 2018

Scitech

On 27 July Mars is set to come to the closest point to Earth since 2003

Jun 18, 2018

NASA

NASA releases strategy document to defend Earth from asteroids and comets

Jun 21, 2018

science

Conservation

How genetic studies across 7 countries helped save Australia's iconic koala

Jul 03, 2018

Space

China to launch powerful rocket capable of delivering heavier payloads than NASA

Jul 03, 2018

UFO Day

World UFO Day: Here's a day to celebrate the mysterious saucers in the sky

Jul 02, 2018

Space

Scientists to use submarines to hunt for meteorite remains in the Pacific Ocean

Jul 02, 2018