Sunday, September 30, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Indo-Asian News Service 30 September, 2018 16:03 IST

China tests three types of hypersonic aircraft missiles at the same time

The 'wide-speed-range vehicles' can fly from hypersonic velocity to lower than the speed of sound.

China has achieved a feat of testing three types of hypersonic aircraft missiles at the same time, a media report has said.

The tests of three scaled-down models of "wide-speed-range vehicles", which can fly at from hypersonic velocity to lower than the speed of sound, were carried out on 21 September at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in northwest China, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

In the news footage, three models representing differently shaped designs, code-named D18-1S, D18-2S and D18-3S, were lifted and then dropped from a balloon.

Representational image.

Representational image.

This was China's first test of this type of hypersonic aircraft, whose speed will be adjustable, meaning its scientists are working on another major aim, precision strike, towards an unstoppable nuclear-capable weapon, the South China Morning Post said.

Last month, Chinese scientists conducted their first experimental flight of a hypersonic glider named Starry Sky 2 that was launched by a rocket and then flew on its own shockwave at Mach 6 (six times the speed of sound or 7,344km/h).

Once fully developed, its sheer speed would be capable of penetrating any anti-missile defence system currently available.

The wide-speed-range aircraft, meanwhile, will have additional capability to slow down and fly in a stable mode at a lower velocity, which allows it in the terminal stage to aim, adjust trajectory and position and strike targets more precisely, according to military observers.

"Their technologies can be inter-complementary," said military commentator Song Zhongping, based in Hong Kong. "They can be combined together and make a hypersonic missile."

Researchers measured the respective aerodynamic features of three different design shapes and recorded their processes of falling, accelerating, breaking the sonic barrier, aerodynamic rebound, parachute opening, landing and retrieving while collecting data, CCTV said.

Song said it was to compare and choose from the three designs. There will be further wind tunnel tests with larger or real-size models before finalising the aerodynamic configuration of the vehicle.

tags


At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars


Top Stories

latest videos

iPhone XS and XS Max India sale

iPhone XS and XS Max India sale
Get Fit In Style | What The App

Get Fit In Style | What The App
Huawei and Oppo are cheating on benchmarks

Huawei and Oppo are cheating on benchmarks
Aadhaar Verdict explained | #DailyDope

Aadhaar Verdict explained | #DailyDope
Apple iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max Unboxing and Impressions

Apple iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max Unboxing and Impressions
6 Alternatives To Apple's Memoji

6 Alternatives To Apple's Memoji
A game designer's thoughts on Gaming Disorder being declared a disease

A game designer's thoughts on Gaming Disorder being declared a disease
Apple iOS 12 Update: Memojis are here!

Apple iOS 12 Update: Memojis are here!
How to use the new Measure app on iOS 12

How to use the new Measure app on iOS 12
Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream: NEW SANHOK MAP

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream: NEW SANHOK MAP

also see

NewsTracker

Former Japanese defence minister says military to face problems unless a 'considerable number of people' replaced by robots

Sep 20, 2018

Data Leak

Amazon probes employees for selling customer data to third-party companies

Sep 17, 2018

NewsTracker

General Bipin Rawat says Nepal, Bhutan can’t delink from India due to geography, cautions countries against China's aid

Sep 17, 2018

NewsTracker

Lt-Gen Mukund Naravane replaces Lt-Gen Abhay Krishna as head of Eastern Command; latter shifted to Central Command

Sep 19, 2018

NewsTracker

China lodges protest with US envoy against sanctions for buying Russian arms; cancels vice-premier's trip to Washington: Report

Sep 23, 2018

data law

Global tech firms like Facebook, Mastercard to oppose India's planned data law

Sep 20, 2018

science

Mars Rover

Colbert and DeGrasse drive a 'Mars Rover' around New York and talk science

Sep 28, 2018

Space Travel

NASA announces expansion into commercial manned missions to Moon and Mars

Sep 27, 2018

Tuberculosis

Tackling tuberculosis a high priority for governments worldwide at UN summit

Sep 27, 2018

Fossils

'Biggest bird' dispute finally put to nest in a new study after decades of debate

Sep 27, 2018