Indo-Asian News Service 07 November, 2018 09:21 IST

China developing new-gen manned rocket, spacecraft for its lunar exploration

The rocket will be used to fly around the moon in China's manned lunar missions.

China is developing a new-generation manned rocket and spacecraft for its lunar exploration, said an expert,

Speaking at the 12th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition on Tuesday in Zhuhai, Wang Xiaojun said the rocket will be used to fly around the moon in China's manned lunar missions, reports Xinhua news agency.

It will also help astronauts build a moon base with the Long March-9 carrier rocket in the future, said Wang , who is in charge of the rocket system of the Long March-7.

Earth from Moon.

With a take-off weight of 2,000 tonnes, the new rocket is expected to have carrying capabilities of 25 tonnes for lunar trajectories, 70 tonnes for low-Earth orbit.

Hot-fire tests of the rocket's engines have been conducted recently, said Wang.

The new manned spacecraft is nine metres long, with a maximum launch weight of 23 tonnes. It will have a re-entry module and a service module.

With low cost and high reliability, it will be a safe and livable spacecraft to be used in China's manned lunar missions and manned deep-space expeditions.

China launched its first manned mission in 2003, becoming the third country in the world to independently develop manned spacecraft after Russia and the US.

