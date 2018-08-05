Sunday, August 05, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Agence France-Presse 05 August, 2018 11:56 IST

Chile becomes first South American country to ban commercial use of plastic bags

Chile's problem has reached epic proportions with 3.2 billion plastic bags used every year.

Chile made history on Friday when it became the first country in South America to ban the commercial use of plastic bags.

"I want to share with you the joy that as of today we're enacting the law," said President Sebastian Pinera at a public ceremony in the centre of Santiago, after which he handed out cloth bags to passers-by.

Large businesses have six months to phase out the use of plastic bags, while smaller ones will be given two years to adopt the new rules.

It means that any form of plastic bag other than those constituting primary packaging "necessary for hygiene or to prevent food wastage" are prohibited, the government gazette Diario Oficial said on Friday.

Those flouting the ban will be subject to a $370 fine, in a country where the minimum wage is just $800.

"Without a doubt we're taking a giant step towards a cleaner Chile," added Pinera.

In the meantime, companies will be limited to handing out a maximum of two plastic bags per transaction.

Representational image. Reuters

Representational image. Reuters

The law was passed on 1 June but appealed by the Association of Industrial Plastics, whose objections were rejected by the constitutional court.

Chile leading the way

Chile has been one of the countries leading the way in Latin America against the use of plastic bags.

In 2014 the government of Michelle Bachelet banned them in Chilean Patagonia and last year extended that to coastal areas.

Chile's problem has reached epic proportions with 3.2 billion plastic bags used every year — some 200 per person, according to the government.

"A plastic bag takes seconds to make, is used for less than half an hour between the supermarket and the home, and then takes 400 years to biodegrade," said Pinera.

Some 90 percent of them end up in landfill sites or the sea, where they can be swallowed by birds or fish.

The toxic impact of these polyethylene bags on oceans was highlighted recently in Thailand by the death of a whale that had swallowed more than 80 plastic bags.

"We cannot continue like this," said Pinera, adding that "nature is suffering the effect of plastic bags."

On top of that, only four percent of Chile's 17.5 million people recycle.

"What we want to do is very simple: we want to change Chileans' way of life," said Pinera.

Environmental disaster

Latin America and the Caribbean are particularly vulnerable to this environmental disaster as the region enjoys one of the highest levels of biodiversity in the world.

According to the UN, it has 16 million square kilometers (6.1 million square miles) of sea comprising almost a quarter of the world's fish population.

The Caribbean islands of Antigua and Barbuda were the first country in the region to ban plastic bags in 2016. That same year Colombia prohibited the use of small bags before also placing a tax on the use of bigger ones a year later.

Ecuador has moved to restrict the use of plastic bags, straws and bottles around the biosphere reserve of the Galapagos Islands, which are a World Heritage Site.

Panama was the first country in Central America to announce a complete ban on plastic bags in January, but it has given businesses up to two years to comply to the new directives.

The three biggest cities in Latin America have also taken action, with Mexico City banning the distribution of free bags in 2009. Sao Paulo followed suit in 2015 while Buenos Aires went a step further in January 2017, putting a stop to supermarkets either using or selling such bags.

Public and government awareness about the environmental impact of plastics has been increasing. Last year the United Nations passed a resolution, albeit non-binding, to prevent plastics from entering the oceans.

tags


3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App


Top Stories

latest videos

Best Apps To Create Content | What The App

Best Apps To Create Content | What The App
Here's how to delete your presence on social media

Here's how to delete your presence on social media
Draft e-commerce policy to tighten screws on big discounts? #DailyDope

Draft e-commerce policy to tighten screws on big discounts? #DailyDope
RS Sharma's Aadhaar details already being misused #DailyDope

RS Sharma's Aadhaar details already being misused #DailyDope
Facebook lost $120 bn in market capital #DailyDope

Facebook lost $120 bn in market capital #DailyDope
Srikrishna Committee Report - Key takeaways #DailyDope

Srikrishna Committee Report - Key takeaways #DailyDope
Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM
Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM
3 Alternatives To WhatsApp | What The App

3 Alternatives To WhatsApp | What The App
Huawei Nova 3 launched in India

Huawei Nova 3 launched in India

also see

NewsTracker

Maharashtra plastic ban: Railways, metro, airport authorised to initiate action, govt tells Bombay HC

Aug 03, 2018

Celebrity chef Ranveer Brar on crimes against food, the keto diet, and the evolution of Indian fusion dishes

Jul 23, 2018

NewsTracker

Kerala HC imposes plastic ban in Sabarimala, says only bio-degradable products prescribed by priest allowed in temple

Jul 23, 2018

NewsTracker

Noida cracks down on illegal use of plastic carry bags; fine of Rs 1,000 imposed on vendors who defy order

Aug 05, 2018

Conservation

95 percent of world's lemur population is 'on the brink of extinction': IUCN

Aug 02, 2018

Archaeology

Archaeologists find 'Neko', a noblewoman buried in her jewelry 1,800 years ago

Jul 24, 2018

science

Plastic ban

Chile becomes first South American country to ban commercial use of plastic bags

Aug 05, 2018

Blue Origin

Blue Origin rocket programme adds hundreds of engineers as space race accelerates

Aug 05, 2018

Space Travel

Boeing & SpaceX to push their human spaceflights plans to 2019: NASA

Aug 03, 2018

Space

SpaceX Dragon to return this week carrying 2.5 tonnes of ISS science & supplies

Aug 03, 2018