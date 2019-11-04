Monday, November 04, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Chile backs out as COP25 host due to riots; Spain steps in as the new host

The co-host, Costa Rica as ruled out as an alternative location because their Env Minister said it would be impossible.


tech2 News StaffNov 04, 2019 18:00:53 IST

After Chile announced that it will not be able to host the United Nations Annual Conference Of Parties (COP25), Spain has stepped in and offered to host instead.

The country's offer has been accepted by Chile and the United Nations and it confirmed that COP25 will be held in Madrid, Spain on the same dates as before, between 2-13 December.

Patricia Espinosa, the Executive Secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCC) tweeted confirming the news.

She said, “We are pleased to announce the COP Bureau has agreed that COP25 will take place from 2-13 December in Madrid, Spain.”

The conference was supposed to take place in the capital of Chile — Santiago. However, the government decided, on Wednesday, against holding the conference due to the internal turmoil and riots taking place. The people of Chile are fighting against the increased cost of living and the inequality that is prevalent in the country.

After they dropped this news, a scramble to find alternate locations to host the conference began.

Chile backs out as COP25 host due to riots; Spain steps in as the new host

The location for the COP25 in Madrid. image credit: Flickr/Alquiler de Coches

Costa Rica, the co-host of the conference, was considered and then ruled out because the Minster of Environment and Energy Carlos Manuel Rodriguez said that it would be impossible to prepare for the conference at such a short amount of time.

The seat of the UNFCC at Bonn, Germany was also considered as a possible location but they too said that they will be unable to host the conference on such short notice.

Spain was the only offer on the table and it was accepted without any hesitation. The venue of the conference has been announced and it will be taking place at IFEMA - Feria de Madrid.

Climate activist Greta Thunberg, travelled 3,000 nautical miles from Plymouth, England to New York to attend different conferences and the COP25 was going to be one of them. She recently tweeted asking for help to travel to Spain from America.

The conference is important to discuss climate change and what the governments of the countries can do to help in adaptation and mitigation. COP25 will have to try and get the members to increase the ambitions in the fight against climate change.

According to Mongabay, Ricardo Bosshard, Director of WWF Chile said, “This meeting was key at the global level to get to the 2020 climate summit with new commitments.” He said that 'the commitments made at the 2015 COP in Paris will expire next year (2020).

A pre-COP took place in Costa Rica from 8-10 October. The delegates present at the conference disused the IPCC Special Report on the Oceans and the Cryosphere as well as the unresolved issues from COP24.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount
Last Chance to get Moneycontrol Pro for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI.

tags

latest videos

BeastBoyShub on Popular YouTube Channels | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub on Popular YouTube Channels | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub tries Tabahidaar Games | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub tries Tabahidaar Games | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with BeastBoyShub | Ep 01: Shubham Saini | First Interview

1v1 with BeastBoyShub | Ep 01: Shubham Saini | First Interview

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

8Bit Thug takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

8Bit Thug takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni



also see

climate change

Can India rise to meet Greta Thunberg’s concerns on the issue of climate change?

Nov 01, 2019
Can India rise to meet Greta Thunberg’s concerns on the issue of climate change?
Artist uses historical markers to shed light on the effects of climate change, spread awareness

climate change

Artist uses historical markers to shed light on the effects of climate change, spread awareness

Oct 21, 2019
Tiny, blind beetle found in Nairobi, named after climate activists Greta Thunberg

Beetle

Tiny, blind beetle found in Nairobi, named after climate activists Greta Thunberg

Oct 29, 2019
LaLiga: Karim Benzema shines as Zinedine Zidane's Real Madrid score five past struggling Leganes

KickingAround

LaLiga: Karim Benzema shines as Zinedine Zidane's Real Madrid score five past struggling Leganes

Oct 31, 2019
US-China trade deal talks progress after almost 16-months-long standoff; officials claim agreement could be signed this month

NewsTracker

US-China trade deal talks progress after almost 16-months-long standoff; officials claim agreement could be signed this month

Nov 02, 2019
El Nino events are growing more intense under continued climate change: study

El Nino

El Nino events are growing more intense under continued climate change: study

Oct 22, 2019

science

Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Nov 01, 2019
Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Environment

Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Oct 25, 2019
Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Immortality 101

Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Oct 23, 2019
China unveils new commercial carrier rockets to compete with India for global launch market

Commercial Space

China unveils new commercial carrier rockets to compete with India for global launch market

Oct 23, 2019