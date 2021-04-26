Monday, April 26, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Chernobyl's toxic nuclear site presents a unique chance to protect biodiversity

Since the disaster, elk, wolves and the stocky endangered breed of Przewalski's wild horses native to Asia.


Agence France-PresseApr 26, 2021 12:33:12 IST

Editor's Note: Today is the 35th anniversary of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster that took place on 26 April 1986 due to a flawed reactor design run by unqualified personnel. Two workers died due on the night of the explosion and 28 people died within a few weeks as a result of acute radiation syndrome.

Down an overgrown country road, three startled wild horses with rugged coats and rigid manes dart into the flourishing overgrowth of their unlikely nature reserve: the Chernobyl exclusion zone. Thirty-five years after the world's worst nuclear disaster — an anniversary commemorated in the ex-Soviet country on Monday — surging flora and fauna have taken over deserted tower blocks, shops and official buildings topped with communist icons. Ukrainian authorities say the area maybe not be fit for humans for 24,000 years, but for now this breed of wild horse has thrived.

Image credit: Claudia Feh/Wikipedia

Image credit: Claudia Feh/Wikipedia

"It's really a symbol of the reserve and even the exclusion zone in general," said Denys Vyshnevsky, head of the scientific department of the Chernobyl nature reserve created in the area five years ago.

The explosion in the fourth reactor at the nuclear power plant on 26 April 1986 left swathes of Ukraine and neighbouring Belarus badly contaminated and led to the creation of a no man's land within a 30-kilometre radius of the station.

Dozens of villages and towns were evacuated, turning the area into a giant reserve unprecedented in Europe by its size.

More than three decades after the incident there has been an influx of visitors to the area, spurring officials to seek official status — and protection — from UNESCO.

A 'unique' chance to save biodiversity

Since the disaster, the area has become a haven for elk, wolves — and the stocky endangered breed of wild horse native to Asia, Przewalski's horse.

The breed, named after Russian scientist Nikolai Przewalski who discovered it in the Asia expansive Gobi desert, became all but extinct by the middle of the 20th century, partially due to overhunting. It was reintroduced by scientists to areas of Mongolia, China and Russia as part of preservation efforts.

In a different program, 30 of the horses were released into the Chernobyl zone in 1998, replacing an extinct horse native to the region, the Tarpan.

The experiment in Ukraine was soon halted but the horses remained and now number around 150 in parts of the exclusion zone, with around another 60 over the border in Belarus.

"Paradoxically, this is a unique opportunity to preserve biodiversity," Vyshnevsky said.

Under the right conditions, the Ukrainian herd could eventually increase to 300 or even 500 animals, said Sergiy Zhyla, Senior Researcher, Chernobyl Biosphere Reserve.

Researchers at the Prague zoo participating in the conservation efforts now say the global population of Przewalski's horses has grown to some 2,700.

Following the success in Chernobyl, there is discussion over introducing other endangered species to Ukraine's zone.

Vyshnevsky sees one potential candidate in the European bison — which already roams over the border in Belarus — and discussions are currently underway with the World Wildlife Fund, a global environmental NGO.

"We'll be able to recreate the landscape that was here before humans began intensely exploiting the region," he said.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

35 years since nuclear explosion, Chernobyl remains a place of 'tragedy and memory' for Ukrainians

Apr 26, 2021
35 years since nuclear explosion, Chernobyl remains a place of 'tragedy and memory' for Ukrainians
Noise pollution have long term effects on vegetation by driving away pollinating animals, finds study

noise pollution

Noise pollution have long term effects on vegetation by driving away pollinating animals, finds study

Apr 15, 2021
WHO urges pause in sale of live wild animals as an emergency public health measure

Animal Markets

WHO urges pause in sale of live wild animals as an emergency public health measure

Apr 14, 2021
Hero MotoCorp to suspend production at all plants till 1 May in view of COVID-19 surge

Hero MotoCorp

Hero MotoCorp to suspend production at all plants till 1 May in view of COVID-19 surge

Apr 21, 2021
Google celebrates Ingenuity helicopter's flight on Mars with a special Easter egg animation

Ingenuity

Google celebrates Ingenuity helicopter's flight on Mars with a special Easter egg animation

Apr 23, 2021
Japan to start releasing treated radioactive water from Fukushima nuclear plant into Pacific Ocean in 2022

NewsTracker

Japan to start releasing treated radioactive water from Fukushima nuclear plant into Pacific Ocean in 2022

Apr 13, 2021

science

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021
J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Vaccination Effects

J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Apr 16, 2021
Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

COVID-19 transmission

Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

Apr 15, 2021