Friday, November 01, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Chemicals from pharmas and personal care products are polluting the water in cities

Samples were collected from Brahmaputra before it entered the city and before it got mixed in the Bharalu.


India Science WireNov 01, 2019 08:58:39 IST

Chemical residues released from pharmaceutical and personal care products are not only becoming a major contaminant of water bodies in urban areas but are also becoming a source of drug resistance in the environment, a new study has warned.

The study, which evaluated the vulnerability and resilience of urban water bodies in Guwahati city, found the presence of viruses and multidrug-resistant Escherichia coli, or E Coli in samples collected from the Brahmaputra river.

Deepor Beel — a freshwater wetland — was found to be the least polluted in comparison to the Brahmaputra river and Bharalu, the tributary turned urban drain.

Chemicals from pharmas and personal care products are polluting the water in cities

Raw sewage flows into the river. Image credit: AP

Researchers analysed occurrence of pharmaceuticals and personal care products, intestine occurring virus, antibiotic resistant bacteria, metal, faecal contamination and antibiotic resistance genes, as well as the long term changes in precipitation and temperature of water.

Some microbes displayed 100 per cent resistance to major antibiotics — levofloxacin, ciprofloxacin, norfloxacin, kanamycin monosulphate and sulfamethoxazole.

“The Brahmaputra due its high diluting capacity through enormous discharge is providing resilience to urban water and all the pollution added by the city drains gets diluted in the downstream,” pointed out Manish Kumar of Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar, who led the study, while speaking to India Science Wire.

The results are published in the journal Science of the Total Environment. The research team included scientists from Sri Lanka and Japan as well.

Water samples were collected from the Brahmaputra before it entered the city as well as before its water got mixed with Bharalu. Another set of samples was collected from after downstream mixing, and then from the location at ten kilometres downstream of Guwahati city. The other three samples were collected from upstream to the confluence point of Bharalu.

It was found that the concentration of pharmaceutical and personal care products were high in drain samples and very low in lake and river water.

A map that shows the flow of the Brahmaputra river. Image credit: Britannica

A map that shows the flow of the Brahmaputra river. Image credit: Britannica

Researchers said it was clear that pharmaceutical and personal care product residues were directly associated with raw sewage and hence not detected in upstream or downstream of the Brahmaputra, or in the Deepor Beel wetland.

The study further reports contamination of drain water by toxic metals like arsenic, cobalt and manganese correlates with water quality parameters such as acidity and appear to be inducing antibiotic resistance in E.coli bacteria.

“As there are not much new antibiotics discovered all over the world, the existence of superbug, resistant to several antibiotics is alarming,” commented Ryo Honda, another member of the team from Japan.

“Hundred per cent resistances for all six antibiotics that we have tested is the result, we never expected,” added another team member Tushara Chaminda from Sri Lanka.

Widespread use of antibiotics must be controlled through the attention of scientists, policymakers, and medical practitioners.

“It is time to adopt a holistic approach for vulnerability and resilience evaluation of water systems and to revise the ambient water quality guidelines by including new age parameters,” Kumar added.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount
Last Chance to get Moneycontrol Pro for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI.

tags

latest videos

BeastBoyShub tries Tabahidaar Games | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub tries Tabahidaar Games | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with BeastBoyShub | Ep 01: Shubham Saini | First Interview

1v1 with BeastBoyShub | Ep 01: Shubham Saini | First Interview

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

8Bit Thug takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

8Bit Thug takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni

Zero Kill Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile



also see

Malaria

Scientists now know how the deadly malaria parasite jumped from gorillas to humans

Oct 17, 2019
Scientists now know how the deadly malaria parasite jumped from gorillas to humans
New, stable form of radioactive plutonium accidentally discovered by nuclear scientists

Plutonium

New, stable form of radioactive plutonium accidentally discovered by nuclear scientists

Oct 21, 2019
Livelihoods of Pakistan fishing communities along the Indus dry up with the river

Livelihoods of Pakistan fishing communities along the Indus dry up with the river

Oct 22, 2019
More than two-thirds of the populations in China, India, Thailand are at risk due to rising sea levels

climate change

More than two-thirds of the populations in China, India, Thailand are at risk due to rising sea levels

Oct 30, 2019
PSU stocks grab limelight on reports of govt reducing stake below 51% in state-owned cos; BHEL jumps over 22%

NewsTracker

PSU stocks grab limelight on reports of govt reducing stake below 51% in state-owned cos; BHEL jumps over 22%

Oct 18, 2019
Kutch's Ajrakh craft suffers, as declining water table, excess iron hamper artists' practice

Kutch's Ajrakh craft suffers, as declining water table, excess iron hamper artists' practice

Oct 18, 2019

science

Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Nov 01, 2019
Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Environment

Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Oct 25, 2019
Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Immortality 101

Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Oct 23, 2019
China unveils new commercial carrier rockets to compete with India for global launch market

Commercial Space

China unveils new commercial carrier rockets to compete with India for global launch market

Oct 23, 2019