Friday, September 28, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Press Trust of India 28 September, 2018 13:15 IST

Chemical pollutants could lead to the disappearance of half of the world's killer whales

Killer whales are particularly threatened in heavily contaminated areas like the waters near Brazil.

Chemical pollutants could lead to the disappearance of half of the world's populations of killer whales from the most heavily contaminated areas within a period of just 30 to 50 years, according to a study.

A blue whale surfaces to breathe in an undated picture from the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). NOAA/Handout via Reuters THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. IT IS DISTRIBUTED, EXACTLY AS RECEIVED BY REUTERS, AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS. FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - TM3EC6S15HH01

A blue whale surfaces to breathe in an undated picture from the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Reuters

More than 40 years after the first initiatives were taken to ban the use of polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs), the chemical pollutants remain a deadly threat to animals at the top of the food chain, according to researchers at Aarhus University in Denmark.

Killer whales (Orcinus orca) form the last link in a long food chain and are among the mammals with the highest level of PCBs in their tissue.

Researchers have measured values as high as 1300 milligrammes per kilo in the fatty tissue (blubber) of killer whales.

For comparison, a large number of studies show that animals with PCB levels as low as 50 milligrammes per kilo of tissue may show signs of infertility and severe impacts on the immune system, researchers said.

The study, published in the journal Science, documented that the number of killer whales is rapidly declining in 10 out of the 19 killer whale populations investigated and that the species may disappear entirely from several areas within a few decades.

Killer whales are particularly threatened in heavily contaminated areas like the waters near Brazil, the Strait of Gibraltar and around the UK.

Around the British Isles, the researchers estimate that the remaining population counts less than 10 killer whales.

The killer whale is one of the most widespread mammals on Earth and is found in all of the world's oceans from pole to pole.

However today, only the populations living in the least-polluted areas include a large number of individuals.

PCBs can have a dramatic effect on the reproduction and immune system of the killer whales, resaerchers said.

The diet of killer whales includes seals and large fish such as tuna and sharks that accumulate PCBs and other pollutants stored at successive levels of the food chain, they said.

It is these populations of killer whales that have the highest PCB concentrations and it is these populations that are at the highest risk of population collapse, according to the researchers.

Killer whales that primarily feed on small-sized fish such as herring and mackerel have a significantly lower content of PCBs and are thus at lower risk of effects.

PCBs have been used around the world since the 1930s. More than one million tonnes of PCBs were produced and used in, among other things, electrical components and plastics.

Together with DDT and other organic pesticides, PCBs have spread around the global oceans, researchers said.

"We know that PCBs deform the reproductive organs of animals such as polar bears. It was therefore only natural to examine the impact of PCBs on the scarce populations of killer whales around the world," said Professor Rune Dietz from Aarhus University.

The research group reviewed all the existing literature and compared all data with their own most recent results.

This provided information about PCB levels in more than 350 individual killer whales around the globe — the largest number of killer whales ever studied.

Applying models, the researchers then predicted the effects of PCBs on the number of offspring as well as on the immune system and mortality of the killer whale over a period of 100 years.

"The findings are surprising. We see that over half of the studied killer whales populations around the globe are severely affected by PCBs" said postdoc Jean-Pierre Desforges from Aarhus University, who led the investigations.

tags


At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars


Top Stories

latest videos

Aadhaar Verdict explained | #DailyDope

Aadhaar Verdict explained | #DailyDope
Apple iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max Unboxing and Impressions

Apple iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max Unboxing and Impressions
6 Alternatives To Apple's Memoji

6 Alternatives To Apple's Memoji
A game designer's thoughts on Gaming Disorder being declared a disease

A game designer's thoughts on Gaming Disorder being declared a disease
Apple iOS 12 Update: Memojis are here!

Apple iOS 12 Update: Memojis are here!
How to use the new Measure app on iOS 12

How to use the new Measure app on iOS 12
Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream: NEW SANHOK MAP

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream: NEW SANHOK MAP
Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards

Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards
First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399

First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399
Poco F1 budget flagship phone review

Poco F1 budget flagship phone review

also see

SportsTracker

BCCI hires Dubai-based law firm, British lawyer for ICC hearing on compensation case filed by PCB

Sep 18, 2018

Asia Cup 2018

Asia Cup 2018: Sarfraz Ahmed says he lost sleep due to Pakistan's flop show, requests authorities to not press panic button

Sep 27, 2018

science

Mars Rover

Colbert and DeGrasse drive a 'Mars Rover' around New York and talk science

Sep 28, 2018

Space Travel

NASA announces expansion into commercial manned missions to Moon and Mars

Sep 27, 2018

Tuberculosis

Tackling tuberculosis a high priority for governments worldwide at UN summit

Sep 27, 2018

Fossils

'Biggest bird' dispute finally put to nest in a new study after decades of debate

Sep 27, 2018