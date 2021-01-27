Wednesday, January 27, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Changes in tongue, hands, feet could be indicators of COVID-19 infection

Another symptom was a burning sensation and redness on the palms or soles of the feet, sometimes was followed with small blemishes.


Agence France-PresseJan 27, 2021 10:44:49 IST

Changes to the tongue, the hands or the soles of the feet could give an early indication of COVID-19 infection, Spanish researchers found in a study presented Tuesday. The conclusions emerged from research carried out among 666 patients with  COVID-19 at Madrid's IFEMA field hospital set up during the first wave of the pandemic, the regional government said. One in four patients said they had noticed changes to their tongue, while four out of 10 spotted unusual signs on the palms of their hands or soles of their feet.

Changes in tongue, hands, feet could be indicators of COVID-19 infection

Known as 'COVID tongue', some patients reported swelling of the tongue and the appearance of patches which was associated with loss of taste.

The study was carried out in April by healthcare professionals from Madrid's La Paz hospital and primary care services, with the findings published in the British Journal of Dermatology in the form of a "research letter" in September.

Some patients reported a swelling of the tongue and the appearance of patches, in what has been dubbed 'COVID tongue', which on many occasions was associated with a loss of taste.

Another symptom was a burning sensation and redness on the palms or soles of the feet, which in some cases was followed by the appearance of small blemishes.

"Almost half of patients with mild‐to‐moderate COVID-19 admitted in a field‐hospital during a two‐week period showed mucocutaneous findings," the letter said.

"The oral cavity was frequently involved and deserves specific examination under appropriate circumstances to avoid contagion risk."

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

immunity

COVID-19 immunity lasts for six months, longer after infection finds new study

Jan 25, 2021
COVID-19 immunity lasts for six months, longer after infection finds new study
Canadian anti-inflammatory drug Colchicine reduces COVID-19 related complications, death: study

coronavirus

Canadian anti-inflammatory drug Colchicine reduces COVID-19 related complications, death: study

Jan 25, 2021
Depression, stress dampen the efficacy of immune system, COVID-19 vaccines, study finds

Covid-19 Vaccines

Depression, stress dampen the efficacy of immune system, COVID-19 vaccines, study finds

Jan 15, 2021
Immune system 'remembers' SARS-CoV-2 infection for at least 6 months, study finds

Covid-19 Immunity

Immune system 'remembers' SARS-CoV-2 infection for at least 6 months, study finds

Jan 19, 2021
As COVID-19 vaccination drives expand globally, many in India opt out of getting priority doses

Covid-19 Global Update

As COVID-19 vaccination drives expand globally, many in India opt out of getting priority doses

Jan 19, 2021
India's COVID-19 vaccination drive sees tens of thousands opt out; experts point to fear, misinformation

COVID-19 Vaccines

India's COVID-19 vaccination drive sees tens of thousands opt out; experts point to fear, misinformation

Jan 19, 2021

science

First private space crew to pay USD 55 mn each to fly to space station on SpaceX rocket

Private Astronauts

First private space crew to pay USD 55 mn each to fly to space station on SpaceX rocket

Jan 27, 2021
How space became the stage for the next big 'power grab' between US and China

Orbital Warfare

How space became the stage for the next big 'power grab' between US and China

Jan 26, 2021
SpaceX tops ISRO's record, launches 143 satellites in first dedicated rideshare for SmallSats

SpaceX Rideshare

SpaceX tops ISRO's record, launches 143 satellites in first dedicated rideshare for SmallSats

Jan 26, 2021
Citizen scientists help create 'most complete' 3D map of brown dwarfs in Milky Way

Astronomy

Citizen scientists help create 'most complete' 3D map of brown dwarfs in Milky Way

Jan 25, 2021