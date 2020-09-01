Tuesday, September 01, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Chandrayaan 3: To test and prepare for successful landing, ISRO to recreate lunar craters in village near Bangalore

A source revealed that the artificial moon craters will be about 10 metres in diameter and will be three metres deep.


tech2 News StaffSep 01, 2020 10:54:32 IST

The Indian Space Research Organisation is planning on creating replicas of the craters on the moon in a small village called Ullarthi Kavalu, Challakere, located around 215 km from Bengaluru city. The work to re-create these artificial craters will begin later this year, with the agency already having sent out tenders seeking companies that can work on the project.

A source told Times of India, "We’ve already called for tenders and the process of identifying a firm for all the civil works will be complete by month-end or early September. The craters will be created in our Challakere campus."

Chandrayaan 3: To test and prepare for successful landing, ISRO to recreate lunar craters in village near Bangalore

Craters on the moon. Image credit: NASA

The project will cost at least Rs 24.2 lakhs, the source added.

The craters will be about 10 metres in diameter and three metres deep, a second source added.

Why will these specially-built craters come in handy, one might ask. The craters are meant to simulate the moon's surface, and gives the Chandrayaan 3 landing module some room to practice its descent and landing in a simulated, terrestrial setting before attempting the same on the Moon.

Its predecessor, the Chandrayaan 2 lander, lost contact during its unsuccessful landing attempt on 7 September 2019. The next Indian moon lander could learn from the incident, and ISRO doesn't want to leave any stones unturned this time around.

An illustration of Chandrayaan 2's lander Vikram. Image: ISRO

An illustration of Chandrayaan 2's lander Vikram. Image: ISRO

Thorough testing of Chandrayaan 3 lander

The Chandrayaan 3 mission is similar to the second lunar mission and will fully autonomous, as per a Defence News report. It will feature multiple sensors, including a few dedicated to helping the lander scan the area and make a smooth descent to its chosen landing spot. It will also help the lander scan and adjust the velocity needed to land and touchdown, all the while keeping the lander away from boulders and uneven surfaces.

A scientist told TOI that “The lander’s sensors will undergo a crucial test — Lander Sensor Performance Test (LSPT) — which will involve us flying the sensors on an aircraft over the artificial lunar site and see how efficient they are in guiding the lander,” a scientist said.

During this sensor readiness test, an ISRO spacecraft will descend from heights of two kilometres and then seven kilometres over the artificial crater site in Challakere. Its sensors will be tested in the simulation to guide the craft to a safe landing location.

While the LSPT will only see the sensor being flown to Challakere, another scientist said, “The focus on thorough testing is higher than Chandrayaan-2 this time. We are even looking at testing a full-fledged lander at ISITE (ISRO Satellite Integration and Test Establishment) in Bengaluru. As of today, we are not sure how feasible that would be, but the thinking is there.”

Like Chandrayaan 2, the third mission to the moon will feature a lander and rover to land on the South Pole of the moon by 2021.

ISRO will use the fully-functional orbiter successfully placed in lunar orbiter via Chandrayaan 2 since August last year. The orbiter has a mission life of one year, but is supposed to work for the next seven years.

The ISRO chief had said earlier that the cost of the mission including the lander and rover would come to approximately Rs 250 crore. The entire cost of the mission including the launch vehicle and fuel, however, could reach up to Rs 365 crores.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Race To Zharki

1Up In The House | Race To Zharki

1Up In The House | Throwables Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Throwables Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Pistols Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Pistols Only Challenge

1Up In The House | PaiNan Hotdrop

1Up In The House | PaiNan Hotdrop

1Up In The House | Shooting Range Hotdrop

1Up In The House | Shooting Range Hotdrop

1Up In The House | AR Only

1Up In The House | AR Only

1Up In The House | BootCamp Hotdrop

1Up In The House | BootCamp Hotdrop

1Up In The House Zone Shrink Speed 1.2x | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House Zone Shrink Speed 1.2x | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | SMGs and Shotguns | Subscribers Games

1Up In The House | SMGs and Shotguns | Subscribers Games

Deleted video

Deleted video


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2 orbiter completes one year around the moon, has enough fuel for seven years: ISRO

Aug 21, 2020
Chandrayaan 2 orbiter completes one year around the moon, has enough fuel for seven years: ISRO
Japanese space startup ispace raises $28 million funding; launches new lunar data platform

ispace

Japanese space startup ispace raises $28 million funding; launches new lunar data platform

Aug 24, 2020
ISRO, IISc researchers develop 'space bricks' made from lunar soil for future habits on the moon

space bricks

ISRO, IISc researchers develop 'space bricks' made from lunar soil for future habits on the moon

Aug 19, 2020
Lava tubes on Mars and Moon are massive; could act as shield from cosmic and solar radiation

lava tubes

Lava tubes on Mars and Moon are massive; could act as shield from cosmic and solar radiation

Aug 17, 2020
Massive shifts on Jupiter's moon Europa among recent events to fracture its icy shell, study claims

Europa

Massive shifts on Jupiter's moon Europa among recent events to fracture its icy shell, study claims

Aug 24, 2020
Black Moon on 19 August: Invisible fourth 'New Moon' in Northern Hemisphere appears due to calendar quirk

Black Moon

Black Moon on 19 August: Invisible fourth 'New Moon' in Northern Hemisphere appears due to calendar quirk

Aug 19, 2020

science

Certain bacteria can clump up, survive harsh conditions of space for many years, study suggests

Space Radiation

Certain bacteria can clump up, survive harsh conditions of space for many years, study suggests

Aug 31, 2020
NASA funds five 'concept mission' studies to the Sun; two will be chosen to carry out their missions

Solar Science

NASA funds five 'concept mission' studies to the Sun; two will be chosen to carry out their missions

Aug 31, 2020
Space debris detected in broad daylight for the first time using a powerful laser instrument

Space debris

Space debris detected in broad daylight for the first time using a powerful laser instrument

Aug 31, 2020
COVID-19 asymptomatics: Why some people contract and recover from a SARS-CoV-2 infection unscathed

Asymptomatics

COVID-19 asymptomatics: Why some people contract and recover from a SARS-CoV-2 infection unscathed

Aug 31, 2020