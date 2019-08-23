Friday, August 23, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Chandrayaan 2's first image of the moon features two iconic lunar landmarks

Two of the most visible features in the photograph are the Mare Orientale basin and the Apollo craters.


tech2 News StaffAug 23, 2019 07:58:21 IST

India's second moon exploration mission Chandrayaan 2 has beamed back the first images taken from the moon's orbit, the Indian Space Research Organisation announced in a tweet Thursday. The image was captured by Chandrayaan 2 at an altitude of 2650 kilometres from the moon's surface on 21 August. Two of the most visible features in the frame are the Mare Orientale basin and the Apollo craters.

The image was captured by the LI-4 camera on Chandrayaan 2 at 7.03 pm IST, as per ISRO's website. "Take a look at the first Moon image captured by #Chandrayaan2 #VikramLander taken at a height of about 2650 km from Lunar surface on August 21, 2019," ISRO's tweet read.

Chandrayaan 2s first image of the moon features two iconic lunar landmarks

First photo of the moon from Chandrayaan 2 shows the Mare Orientale basin in the top right-of-centre, and the Apollo crater in the centre-right of the image. Image: ISRO

Chandrayaan 2 successfully completed its first orbital manoeuvre in lunar orbit on 20 August. This critical manoeuvre is one of four similar "retrofirings" of the onboard propulsion system that are meant to lower the spacecraft's orbit (thereby also reducing its speed) till the spacecraft is in a 100 x 100 km (nearest x farthest altitude in orbit) circular orbit around the moon. Currently, it is in an elliptical orbit of 114 x 4,412 km (nearest x farthest altitude in orbit).

Orbit-raising diagram for the Chandrayaan 2 misson. Image: ISRO

Orbit-raising diagram for the Chandrayaan 2 misson. Image: ISRO

Chandrayaan 2 entered lunar orbit on Tuesday, 20 August after a roughly 6-week sojourn form liftoff. Between the current stage and the spacecraft attaining its 100 km-orbit (slated for 1 September), the spacecraft's three components will be travelling together. After a few circular orbits at 100 x 100 km, the Vikram lander is expected to separate from the orbiter, on 2 September.

The Vikram lander is expected to make its long-awaited powered descent and landing on 7 September at 1.55 am IST, in what the ISRO Chief describes as '15 minutes of terror'.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2 to attempt historic soft-landing at 1.40 am on 7 Sep after lowering its orbit gradually: ISRO chairman

Aug 20, 2019
Chandrayaan 2 to attempt historic soft-landing at 1.40 am on 7 Sep after lowering its orbit gradually: ISRO chairman
Chandrayaan 2 LIVE Updates: New method of controlling thrusters will be used during soft-landing

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2 LIVE Updates: New method of controlling thrusters will be used during soft-landing

Aug 20, 2019
Chandrayaan 2 enters 'lunar transfer' phase, leaves Earth's orbit right on schedule

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2 enters 'lunar transfer' phase, leaves Earth's orbit right on schedule

Aug 14, 2019
Chandrayaan 2 planned orbit 'compressed' in latest manoeuver, ISRO reveals. What does it mean?

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2 planned orbit 'compressed' in latest manoeuver, ISRO reveals. What does it mean?

Aug 22, 2019
Chandrayaan 2 edges closer to moon's surface after completing second orbital manoeuvre

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2 edges closer to moon's surface after completing second orbital manoeuvre

Aug 21, 2019
With successful entry into lunar orbit, Chandrayaan 2 completes one of few critical milestones remaining before soft-landing attempt

Chandrayaan 2

With successful entry into lunar orbit, Chandrayaan 2 completes one of few critical milestones remaining before soft-landing attempt

Aug 20, 2019

science

SpaceX Starman, Tesla Roadster complete their first complete orbit around the Sun

SpaceX

SpaceX Starman, Tesla Roadster complete their first complete orbit around the Sun

Aug 20, 2019
New kind of cell in the eye that perceives brightness discovered by researchers

Eye Cell

New kind of cell in the eye that perceives brightness discovered by researchers

Aug 19, 2019
Astrophotography Guide Part 3: Filters, eyepieces and other hacks to elevate your stargazing experience

Astronomy

Astrophotography Guide Part 3: Filters, eyepieces and other hacks to elevate your stargazing experience

Aug 19, 2019
Astrophotography Guide Part 1: Getting started and choosing the right astronomy gear

Astronomy

Astrophotography Guide Part 1: Getting started and choosing the right astronomy gear

Aug 19, 2019