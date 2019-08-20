Tuesday, August 20, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Chandrayaan 2 to enter an orbit around the Moon today, two weeks before planned soft landing

Chandrayaan 2's thrusters will fire at precisely the right moment to slow down the composite for lunar capture.


tech2 News StaffAug 20, 2019 08:02:30 IST

The second moon mission from India, Chandrayaan 2, is expected to enter the moon's orbit today (20 August), one of the few remaining critical milestones in the mission before the spacecraft attempts to soft-land on the moon's surface on 7 September.

Currently, the Chandrayaan 2 composite is completing its lunar transfer phase, which will bring the spacecraft close enough to the moon that it can transition into the moon's orbit using power from its thrusters. This manoeuver will allow it to break away from the Earth's gravitational pull and fall into the moon's gravity.

Chandrayaan 2 to enter an orbit around the Moon today, two weeks before planned soft landing

An illustration of the orbit-raising to lunar transfer transition of the Chandryaan 2 spacecraft. Image: ISRO

When the moon reached its apogee — its farthest point from the Earth — the Chandrayaan 2 spacecraft's onboard thrusters will fire for a pre-determined period, generating just enough thrust to slow itself down for this 'lunar capture' phase. This controlled transfer event — breaking free from the Earth's orbit of influence and into the moon's — will unfold over several hours, estimated to end by 9.30 am IST on 20 August.

The critical step will require the liquid apogee motors (thrusters) to be fired in the opposite direction to the spacecraft's movement, therefore slowing it down in a what's known as "retrofiring". This allow the spacecraft to come under the influence of the moon's orbit.

With the location of the moon relative to the Earth and the Earth relative to the Sun constantly changing, the intersection of Chandrayaan 2's path with the moon's was predicted and planned well ahead of time.

Orbit-raising diagram for the Chandrayaan 2 misson. Image: ISRO

Orbit-raising diagram for the Chandrayaan 2 misson. Image: ISRO

Once the lunar capture, or entry of the spacecraft into lunar orbit, is complete, the two-week (lunar-bound) phase of the mission will begin. This is an important part of the orbiter's mission: surveilling its year-long home for the first time, ensuring that no damage was caused to its instruments on the journey thus far, and a thorough examination of the Vikram lander's landing site at the moon's South Polar region.

Chandrayaan 2 is expected to make its long-awaited powered descent and landing on 7 September in what the ISRO Chief describes as '15 minutes of terror'.

While today's attempt won't be streamed live, you can follow live updates on the mission on our dedicated Chandrayaan 2 domain, ISRO's website, or Twitter page.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

latest videos

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2

PUBG PC Lite Live with Rakazone Gaming

PUBG PC Lite Live with Rakazone Gaming

Real Sh0t Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2: Fifth orbit-raising of spacecraft completed successfully, ISRO confirms

Aug 06, 2019
Chandrayaan 2: Fifth orbit-raising of spacecraft completed successfully, ISRO confirms
Chandrayaan 2 enters 'lunar transfer' phase, leaves Earth's orbit right on schedule

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2 enters 'lunar transfer' phase, leaves Earth's orbit right on schedule

Aug 14, 2019
Astrophotography Guide Part 3: Filters, eyepieces and other hacks to elevate your stargazing experience

Astronomy

Astrophotography Guide Part 3: Filters, eyepieces and other hacks to elevate your stargazing experience

Aug 19, 2019
Astrophotography Guide Part 2: Choosing between different astrophotography techniques, equipment

Astrophotography 101

Astrophotography Guide Part 2: Choosing between different astrophotography techniques, equipment

Aug 19, 2019
Chandrayaan 2 headed to part of moon where no one has visited before, says PM Narendra Modi

Chandrayaan-2

Chandrayaan 2 headed to part of moon where no one has visited before, says PM Narendra Modi

Aug 15, 2019
Vikram lander reaching the Moon will be befitting tribute to Dr Sarabhai from crores of Indians, says Narendra Modi

Vikram Sarabhai

Vikram lander reaching the Moon will be befitting tribute to Dr Sarabhai from crores of Indians, says Narendra Modi

Aug 12, 2019

science

SpaceX Starman, Tesla Roadster complete their first complete orbit around the Sun

SpaceX

SpaceX Starman, Tesla Roadster complete their first complete orbit around the Sun

Aug 20, 2019
New kind of cell in the eye that perceives brightness discovered by researchers

Eye Cell

New kind of cell in the eye that perceives brightness discovered by researchers

Aug 19, 2019
Astrophotography Guide Part 3: Filters, eyepieces and other hacks to elevate your stargazing experience

Astronomy

Astrophotography Guide Part 3: Filters, eyepieces and other hacks to elevate your stargazing experience

Aug 19, 2019
Astrophotography Guide Part 1: Getting started and choosing the right astronomy gear

Astronomy

Astrophotography Guide Part 1: Getting started and choosing the right astronomy gear

Aug 19, 2019