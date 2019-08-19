Monday, August 19, 2019Back to
Chandrayaan 2 spacecraft to enter moon's orbit on 20 August, four weeks after launch

Chandrayaan 2's thrusters will fire at precisely the right moment to slow down the composite for lunar capture.


tech2 News StaffAug 19, 2019 11:41:50 IST

The second moon mission from India, Chandrayaan 2, is expected to enter the moon's orbit on 20 August, one of the few critical milestones remaining before the spacecraft attempts to touch down on the moon's surface on 7 September.

Currently, the Chandrayaan 2 composite is on a lunar transfer trajectory. Over the past few days, the spacecraft successfully broke away from Earth's orbit and started out on its 3,84,000-kilometre journey to the moon. In the early hours (IST) on 20 August, the spacecraft will slow itself down just enough using its thrusters to break away from the Earth's gravitational pull and fall into the moon's reach — gravitationally speaking.

An illustration of the orbit-raising to lunar transfer transition of the Chandryaan 2 spacecraft. Image: ISRO

When the moon reaches the apogee of Chandrayaan 2 — its farthest point from the Earth — the on-board thrusters will fire for a pre-determined period, generating just enough thrust to slow itself down for 'lunar capture'.

This controlled transfer event — breaking free from the Earth's orbit of influence and into the moon's — will unfold over several hours, estimated to end by 9.30 am IST on 20 August. The critical step will require the liquid apogee motors to be fired in the opposite direction to the spacecraft's movement, therefore slowing it down in a manoeuvre called "retrofiring". This will allow the spacecraft to come under the influence of the moon's orbit.

With the location of the moon relative to the Earth and the Earth relative to the Sun constantly changing, the intersection of Chandrayaan 2's path with the moon's was predicted and planned well ahead of time.

Orbit-raising diagram for the Chandrayaan 2 misson. Image: ISRO

Once the lunar capture, or entry of the spacecraft into lunar orbit, is complete, the two-week (lunar-bound) phase of the mission begins. This is an important part of the orbiter's mission: surveilling its year-long home for the first time, ensuring that no damage was caused to its instruments on the journey thus far, and a thorough examination of the Vikram lander's landing site at the moon's South Polar region.

Chandrayaan 2 is expected to make its long-awaited powered descent and landing on 7 September in what the ISRO Chief describes as '15 minutes of terror'.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

