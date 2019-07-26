Friday, July 26, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Chandrayaan 2: Second orbit-raising of composite completed successfully, ISRO confirms

The spacecraft was functioning normally, ISRO reported, with the next orbit-raising expected on 29 July.


tech2 News StaffJul 26, 2019 12:35:03 IST

The second earth-bound orbit-raising manoeuvre of the Chandrayaan 2 spacecraft has been successfully performed early on Friday morning, the Indian Space Research Organisation confirmed in tweet.

The manoeuvre was carried out at 1.08 pm using the onboard propulsion system for a firing duration of 883 seconds, a day after the first orbit-raising was completed, placing the spacecraft in a 230 X 45163 km orbit (nearest x furthest Earth-bound altitude), according to ISRO. The final orbit achieved by the Chandrayaan 2 spacecraft after the second orbit-raising is 251 x 54829 km.

ISRO also reported that all the spacecraft parameters were normal, and the third orbit-raising is scheduled for the early hours on 29 July, Monday at about 2.30-3.30 pm IST.

Chandrayaan 2: Second orbit-raising of composite completed successfully, ISRO confirms

India had on Monday launched the country's second moon mission Chandrayaan 2 on-board its powerful rocket GSLV-MkIII-M1 from the spaceport of Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh with the aim of landing a rover in the unexplored lunar south pole. The 3,850-kg, Rs 978-crore spacecraft is a three-module composite made up of an orbiter, lander, and rover.

The composite will be subjected to a series of orbit manoeuvres over the coming weeks to take it to the vicinity of the moon, with the rover soft landing planned on September 7.

(Also read: Chandrayaan 2: A step-by-step look at the 47-day journey after its spectacularly successful launch)

"Further major activities include Earth-bound manoeuvres, Trans Lunar Insertion, Lunar bound manoeuvres, Vikram Separation and Vikram Touch Down," the space agency said.

As per ISRO's schedule, the Vikram lander will attempt a soft-landing on the moon on  7 September, and open its hatch for the Pragyan rover to take its first few rolls onto lunar soil four hours later. The landing site of the mission is closer to the South Pole than any mission before it.

ISRO said that the earth-bound manoeuvres are planned from 24 July onwards, culminating in the fifth and final orbit-raising on 14 August 2019, setting Chandrayaan 2 on its way to the moon.

ISRO has called the mission its most complex and prestigious mission ever. If successful, Chandrayaan 2 will propel India to an elite list of four nations (including Russia, the US and China) that have pulled off a soft-landing on the moon.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

Top Stories


Episode 3 | Tamannaah’s love for bling and everything in between | Vanity Diaries


latest videos

Real Shot Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview


also see

ImagesOfTheDay

Chandrayaan 2 launch: ISRO successfully injects rocket into orbit, moon landing scheduled for 7 September

Jul 23, 2019
Chandrayaan 2 launch: ISRO successfully injects rocket into orbit, moon landing scheduled for 7 September
ISRO Chandrayaan 2 | In Conversation with Srinivas Laxman and Rachana Reddy

Chandrayaan 2

ISRO Chandrayaan 2 | In Conversation with Srinivas Laxman and Rachana Reddy

Jul 26, 2019
ISRO Chandrayaan 2 | In Conversation with Srinivas Laxman and Siddharth Pandey

Chandrayaan 2

ISRO Chandrayaan 2 | In Conversation with Srinivas Laxman and Siddharth Pandey

Jul 24, 2019
ISRO Chandrayaan 2 | What is ISRO's interest in the Moon's South Pole?

Chandrayaan 2

ISRO Chandrayaan 2 | What is ISRO's interest in the Moon's South Pole?

Jul 26, 2019
Chandrayaan 2: A step-by-step look at the 47-day journey after its spectacularly successful launch

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2: A step-by-step look at the 47-day journey after its spectacularly successful launch

Jul 23, 2019
Chandrayaan 2: What ISRO must do to make benefits of the moon mission accessible to the common man

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2: What ISRO must do to make benefits of the moon mission accessible to the common man

Jul 25, 2019

science

First private Chinese firm launches pair of satellites to orbit on SQX-1 Y1 rocket

Rocket Launch

First private Chinese firm launches pair of satellites to orbit on SQX-1 Y1 rocket

Jul 26, 2019
Aditya L-1: After Chandrayaan 2, ISRO to pursue India's first mission to the Sun in 2020

Aditya L-1

Aditya L-1: After Chandrayaan 2, ISRO to pursue India's first mission to the Sun in 2020

Jul 25, 2019
First test tube baby born on this day in 1978 to an infertile couple in Manchester

In Vitro Fertilisation

First test tube baby born on this day in 1978 to an infertile couple in Manchester

Jul 25, 2019
Three huge asteroids expected to fly past Earth, one closer than the Moon, on 24 July

Asteroid Fly-by

Three huge asteroids expected to fly past Earth, one closer than the Moon, on 24 July

Jul 24, 2019