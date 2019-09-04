Wednesday, September 04, 2019Back to
Chandrayaan 2: PM Modi to be joined by 60 student space quiz winners in witnessing landing from ISRO control room

ISRO held an online quiz on 25 August open to students from class 8 to 10 in KV schools across the country.


Asian News InternationalSep 04, 2019 16:07:17 IST

Garima Sharma, a class IX student of Kendriya Vidyalaya school here has been selected to watch the landing of Chandrayaan 2 on the surface of the moon, along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Garima while talking to ANI said that ISRO had conducted an online quiz on 25 August and all the students from standard 8 to 10 of her school had participated in the quiz.

"Two students were to be selected from every state and union territory and I am the one among the two from Rajasthan. This is a proud moment for me", she added. "Before appearing for this exam, I prepared myself by reading a lot about ISRO, space, Chadrayaan 1, Chandrayaan 2, from the Internet and this helped me a lot," Sharma said.

An illustration of Vikram lander and Pragyan rover on lunar surface. Image: ISRO

Sixty students have been selected from all over the country who, after having won a space quiz, will get an opportunity to watch the landing of Chandrayaan-2 on the surface of the moon along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Garima along with the other 59 children will be watching the landing on September 7 at 1.55 am IST at Indian Space Research Centre headquarters in Bengaluru.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

