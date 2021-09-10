Friday, September 10, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Chandrayaan 2 orbiter completed over 9,000 orbits around the moon in two years: ISRO chief

Chairman of Apex Science Board, ISRO, A S Kiran Kumar said the imaging and scientific instruments on board the satellite have been providing excellent data.


Press Trust of IndiaSep 10, 2021 13:01:57 IST

India’s Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft has completed more than 9,000 orbits around the Moon, and imaging and scientific instruments on board have been providing excellent data, officials said on Monday.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is holding a two-day Lunar Science Workshop 2021, which began on Monday, to commemorate the completion of two years of operation of Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft around the lunar orbit.

The moon lander Vikram (in the foreground) and orbiter (in the back ground), part of the Chandrayaan 2 mission, in a clean room at ISRO, Bengaluru. Image: Getty

The moon lander Vikram (in the foreground) and orbiter (in the back ground), part of the Chandrayaan 2 mission, in a clean room at ISRO, Bengaluru. Image: Getty

In his inaugural address, ISRO Chairman, K Sivan said the eight payloads onboard the Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft are conducting remote sensing and in-situ observations of the Moon at around 100 km altitude from the lunar surface.

“Till date, the Chandrayaan-2 has completed more than 9,000 orbits around the Moon,” added Sivan, also Secretary in the Department of Space (DoS).

According to the Bengaluru-headquartered ISRO, data product and science documents were released by Sivan, along with data from Chandrayaan-2 orbiter payloads.

“The science data are being made available for analysis by academia and institutes, for a greater participation to bring out more science from Chandrayaan-2 mission,” ISRO said.

Sivan said he has reviewed the science results, and found them to be “very much encouraging”.

Chairman of Apex Science Board, ISRO, A S Kiran Kumar said the imaging and scientific instruments on board the Chandrayaan-2 satellite have been providing excellent data.

“Chandrayaan-2 has really incorporated many new features in its instruments which are taking the observations carried out on Chandrayaan-1 to a newer and higher level,” added Kiran Kumar, a former ISRO Chairman.

Project Director of Chandrayaan-2, Vanitha M, said all the sub-systems of the orbiter were performing well.

“We hope that we can get good data from the spacecraft for many more years,” she said.

Vanitha said the imaging payloads of the orbiter — TMC-2 (Terrain Mapping Camera-2), IIRS (Imaging IR Spectrometer) and OHRC (Orbiter High Resolution Camera) have sent us breath-taking pictures of the Moon.

The two-day workshop, organised by ISRO, is being live-streamed on the space agency’s website and Facebook page, for effectively reaching the students, academia and institutes, and to engage the scientific community to analyse Chandrayaan-2 data, an ISRO statement said.

The science results from the eight payloads are being presented by the scientists in the workshop being held virtually.

In addition, there will be lectures on the Chandrayaan-2 mission, tracking, operations, and data archival aspects.

Along with the scientists from ISRO/DoS, there will also be lectures on lunar science to be delivered by scientists from Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Kolkata, Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, and Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee, it was stated.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Intense Squad House Hold

1Up In The House | Intense Squad House Hold

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?

Let's see how many DISLIKES this stream will get

Let's see how many DISLIKES this stream will get

Show this video to your squad for motivation | #Shorts

Show this video to your squad for motivation | #Shorts

Welcome iOS Players to BGMI | 1Up Gaming

Welcome iOS Players to BGMI | 1Up Gaming

BGMI iOS Launch is Now Official | 1Up Gaming

BGMI iOS Launch is Now Official | 1Up Gaming

No Scope Snipers Only Challenge | 1Up In The House S2E11

No Scope Snipers Only Challenge | 1Up In The House S2E11


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

blue origin

NASA to test out new tech on Blue Origin’s latest New Shepard launch

Aug 26, 2021
NASA to test out new tech on Blue Origin’s latest New Shepard launch
Researchers find Mars' snow has dust mixed into it, could melt into water

mars

Researchers find Mars' snow has dust mixed into it, could melt into water

Aug 26, 2021
Apple’s iPhone 13 will reportedly feature LEO satellite connectivity for emergencies

Apple iPhone

Apple’s iPhone 13 will reportedly feature LEO satellite connectivity for emergencies

Aug 31, 2021
Japanese startup ispace unveils new moon lander with a target launch date in 2024

ispace

Japanese startup ispace unveils new moon lander with a target launch date in 2024

Aug 26, 2021
ISRO successfully conducts hot test on Gaganyaan's service module propulsion system

ISRO

ISRO successfully conducts hot test on Gaganyaan's service module propulsion system

Sep 01, 2021
From meteor showers to Neptune at opposition: List of celestial events in September to watch out for

sky events

From meteor showers to Neptune at opposition: List of celestial events in September to watch out for

Sep 01, 2021

science

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

sharks

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

Jul 13, 2021
Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

heat wave

Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

Jul 13, 2021
Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021