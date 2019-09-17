Tuesday, September 17, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Chandrayaan 2: NASA to share photos of Vikram's landing site before and after its ill-fated descent

Sunlight is quickly fading and a 14-day lunar night descending on the South Polar region as quickly as 20 September.


tech2 News StaffSep 17, 2019 12:52:45 IST

In a critical day for the Chandrayaan 2 mission, a NASA satellite currently orbiting the moon is set to fly overhead the spot where Vikram lander fell silent, after having lost contact with Earth in its attempt to make a lunar soft-landing on 7 September.

The 17 September attempt will also mark ten days since the Vikram lander lost communication links with the Deep Space Network. NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter is expected to fly over the landing site today and share photographs of the site before and after 7 September to help clarify the lander and rover's fate.

Sunlight is quickly fading and a 14-day lunar night descending on the South Polar region as quickly as 20 September. With no sunlight to power the Vikram's wheels and instruments, the lander will likely go quiet forever. There also concerns that fading sunlight in the region Vikram is could blur photos that the LRO captures.

A spokesperson for NASA confirmed the LRO will take this shot on 17 September but not what time the orbiter will perform the fly-by. In an unplanned coincidence, the LRO managed to collect data during the Chandrayaan 2 lander's descent in the early hours of 7 September.

"As a matter of fact, during the descent of Chandrayaan-2, the LAMP instrument was observing the changes in the exosphere as a result of the rocket effluence coming down," Jay Jenkins, from the Office of Exploration at NASA's Science Mission Directorate, told Space.com.

Chandrayaan 2: NASA to share photos of Vikrams landing site before and after its ill-fated descent

NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter captured this view of the Chang’e 4 lander on 30 January 2019 from overhead. Image credit: NASA

NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO), which has been mapping the moon's surface in great detail since 2009, has also previously captured the Chinese lander in action as it passed overhead on 30 January 2019.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

latest videos

Will MortaL return to E-Sports?

Will MortaL return to E-Sports?

Zero Kill Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

MortaL is Back with a Special Announcement

MortaL is Back with a Special Announcement

Zero Kill Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

ISRO

ISRO chief K Sivan reportedly tells scientists to concentrate on future missions

Sep 11, 2019
ISRO chief K Sivan reportedly tells scientists to concentrate on future missions
Chandrayaan 2: NASA to share before and after images of Vikram lander’s landing site

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2: NASA to share before and after images of Vikram lander’s landing site

Sep 11, 2019
Chandrayaan 2: Commending ISRO, NASA expresses interest in teaming up in future solar system exploration missions

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2: Commending ISRO, NASA expresses interest in teaming up in future solar system exploration missions

Sep 08, 2019
Chandrayaan 2: Strange mass found under Moon's surface near mission's landing site

The Moon

Chandrayaan 2: Strange mass found under Moon's surface near mission's landing site

Sep 06, 2019
Chandrayaan 2 landing Date and Time: Where to watch ISRO's moon mission make history for India

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2 landing Date and Time: Where to watch ISRO's moon mission make history for India

Sep 07, 2019
Chandrayaan 2 orbiter is healthy and safe in the Lunar orbit, says ISRO

Chandrayaan 2 orbiter

Chandrayaan 2 orbiter is healthy and safe in the Lunar orbit, says ISRO

Sep 08, 2019

science

Captured in photos: Second interstellar object ever observed in our solar system

Interstellar Visitor

Captured in photos: Second interstellar object ever observed in our solar system

Sep 17, 2019
Pakistan aims to send its first astronaut to space by 2022, will take help from China

Pakistan and space

Pakistan aims to send its first astronaut to space by 2022, will take help from China

Sep 16, 2019
Scientists confirm that black holes are hairless and ring like a bell, gravitationally speaking, when they're born

Black Holes

Scientists confirm that black holes are hairless and ring like a bell, gravitationally speaking, when they're born

Sep 13, 2019
Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Sep 06, 2019