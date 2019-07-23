Tuesday, July 23, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Chandrayaan 2: NASA congratulates ISRO on launch, seeks to explore South Pole for Artemis mission

Chandrayaan 2 is set to make India the fourth country, in the world, to land a man-made object on the moon.

tech2 News StaffJul 23, 2019 13:16:46 IST

The Indian Space Research Organisation successfully launched Chandrayaan 2 on 22 July from a launchpad in Sriharikota, and the American space agency NASA tweeted their congratulations and good wishes for the mission. This is the second moon mission undertaken by India and the first time any country will attempt to land this close to the South Pole of the Moon. The mission will include an orbiter and India, for the first time, has also sent a rover Pragyan and Vikram lander to the Moon.

There are 14 payloads in the mission, of which 13 are indigenously built by India. The only foreign payload in the mission belongs to NASA, a laser retroreflector to measure distances from the Earth's surface to the Moon's using laser ranging.

Chandrayaan 2: NASA congratulates ISRO on launch, seeks to explore South Pole for Artemis mission

Chandrayaan 2 Image credit: PTI

The US space agency tweeted out to congratulate ISRO on their feat. They also said that they are looking forward to learning more about the south pole of the moon because they will be sending their moon mission – Artemis – to the south pole in a couple of years.

Artemis, in Greek mythology, is the sister of Apollo, which is also the name NASA gave its early missions to attempt to land men on the Moon. NASA recently celebrated the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission on 20 July.

Now, US President Donald Trump has ordered NASA to go back to the Moon by 2024. They are aiming to send ‘the first woman and the next man’ to walk on the lunar surface.

Chandrayaan 2 cost India a total of 978 cores to make happen. However, Artemis is going to be a much more costly affair. The White House has requested an extra $1.6 billion to start the project on top of the usual $21 billion budget NASA receives. Jim Bridenstine, NASA administrator said that Artemis is estimated to cost a total of $20 to $30 billion.

When India lands on the moon, it will join the ranks of three other nations — USA, China and Soviet Russia — to have ever landed a man-made object on the moon.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags
Loading...

Top Stories


Episode 3 | Tamannaah’s love for bling and everything in between | Vanity Diaries


latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser


also see

Chandrayaan-2

Chandrayaan-2 launch: ISRO chief K Sivan prays at Tirumala temple for mission's success

Jul 14, 2019
Chandrayaan-2 launch: ISRO chief K Sivan prays at Tirumala temple for mission's success
Chandrayaan 2: Strange mass found under Moon's surface near mission's landing site

The Moon

Chandrayaan 2: Strange mass found under Moon's surface near mission's landing site

Jul 13, 2019
Chandrayaan 2 Launch Live Streaming: When and where to watch ISRO Chandrayaan-2 mission in India time

Chandrayaan-2

Chandrayaan 2 Launch Live Streaming: When and where to watch ISRO Chandrayaan-2 mission in India time

Jul 14, 2019
Chandrayaan 2 Mission Launch Highlights: Launch called off due to technical snag, revised dates at least 10 days away, says ISRO

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2 Mission Launch Highlights: Launch called off due to technical snag, revised dates at least 10 days away, says ISRO

Jul 15, 2019
How does ISRO’s GSLV Mk-III fare against some of the world's most powerful rockets?

GSLV Mk III

How does ISRO’s GSLV Mk-III fare against some of the world's most powerful rockets?

Jul 22, 2019
Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Jul 22, 2019

science

Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Jul 22, 2019
Chandrayaan 2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on Moon's surface

ISRO

Chandrayaan 2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on Moon's surface

Jul 22, 2019
Fact check: Was Neil Armstrong's Apollo 11 mission the only time man landed on Moon?

Moon

Fact check: Was Neil Armstrong's Apollo 11 mission the only time man landed on Moon?

Jul 20, 2019
NASA Apollo 9 launch in March 1969 paved the way for humans landing on the Moon 50 years ago

Apollo 9 Anniversary

NASA Apollo 9 launch in March 1969 paved the way for humans landing on the Moon 50 years ago

Jul 20, 2019