20:45 (IST)
The Chandrayaan 2 trio
A quick look at the three modules in the Chandrayaan 2 mission going to the Moon.
20:01 (IST)
India's own space station!
ISRO Chief Dr Sivan had announced the space agency’s plans to set up its own space station by 2030. The announcement comes as an intent to sustain the capabilities and the capacity being built in the country as a part of the Gaganyaan mission, the indigenous human spaceflight program.
19:03 (IST)
ISRO's roadmap for 2019
After Chandrayaan 2, ISRO's Human Space Flight Centre will be gearing up for its astronaut training efforts for its first-ever manned mission named Gaganyaan.
18:24 (IST)
The making of Chandrayaan 2
Here's some exclusive, behind-the-scenes footage of the mission's various components coming together - https://t.co/baOMowvWHa— ISRO (@isro) July 14, 2019
Tell us what you think about it in the comments below. #Chandrayaan2 #GSLVMkIII #ISRO pic.twitter.com/Kguy33p2C1
17:45 (IST)
What's ISRO working on next?
There are a string of interesting projects on ISRO's to-do list in the near-future. Chandrayaan-2 and the Gaganyaan manned mission are two of the better-known big missions. The agency is also working on a total of seven interplanetary missions over the coming decade. Here are ISRO'S Interplanetary Missions in the near future.
17:19 (IST)
What's the mission timeline of Chandrayaan-2?
17:05 (IST)
What is the difference between Chandrayaan-2 and Chandrayaan-1 mission?
https://www.firstpost.com/tech/science/chandrayaan-2-awaits-liftoff-ten-years-after-chandrayaan-1-confirmed-water-on-the-moon-5420901.html
15:55 (IST)
Chandrayaan-2 is the first space mission to conduct a soft landing on the Moon's South Polar region
15:51 (IST)
Why is Chandrayaan-2 mission headed to the Moon's South Pole?
With the Chandrayaan-2 mission, ISRO is aiming to take India & the global scientific community where no human or mission has been before – the Moon's South Pole. There's more than one reason for this strategic choice.
15:14 (IST)
It's T-12 hours!
12 hours to go...For the launch of #Chandrayaan2 onboard #GSLVMkIII-M1— ISRO (@isro) July 14, 2019
Stay tuned for more updates... pic.twitter.com/yEmkmaJ9a1
15:07 (IST)
Yesterday, ISRO asked Twitter to suggest their Moon essentials, and the list of the most interesting suggestions is out!
Rounding up the most interesting #MoonEssentials lists are these three, @I_BalbeerSingh (Uttarakhand), @sharan91 (Kakinada) and Ankur Tandale ( Bramhapuri). Thank you all for participating! #Chandrayaan2 #GSLVMkIII #ISRO pic.twitter.com/F8AhrnziJ8— ISRO (@isro) July 14, 2019
15:04 (IST)
Meanwhile, a strange mass has been spotted under Moon's surface near the mission's landing site
https://www.firstpost.com/tech/science/strange-mass-found-under-moons-surface-near-isros-chandrayaan-2-landing-site-6790761.html
14:51 (IST)
What makes's India's Chandrayaan-2 mission unique!
https://www.firstpost.com/tech/science/chandrayaan-2-orbiter-will-scan-and-make-a-comprehensive-map-of-the-lunar-surface-6892891.html
14:42 (IST)
Chandrayaan-2's journey to the Moon's South Pole is unique in more ways that one
Dr. D.B. Pathak, Principal KV IISC, discusses Chandrayaan 2's voyage to the Moon's south polar region and the uniqueness of this journey. He encourages the youth to dream big and extends his wishes to ISRO for pulling off this remarkable feat - https://t.co/G3ZX3tX7Tw pic.twitter.com/WAi7ym8ksY— ISRO (@isro) July 11, 2019
14:08 (IST)
Here's why the GSLV MKIII – ISRO's heaviest & most capable launch vehicle – was chosen for the mission
What makes the GSLV Mk-III India’s most capable launch vehicle to date? S Somnath, Director of the Vikram Space Centre in Thiruvananthapuram, gives us the answer in this episode of #RocketScience - https://t.co/33e7tOmcwM pic.twitter.com/pRuhyL9pv0— ISRO (@isro) July 10, 2019
13:43 (IST)
Chandrayaan-2 is going closer to the South Pole than any Moon mission before it
What makes #Chandrayaan2 so special? Other than being India’s first rover-based space mission, it will also be the world's first expedition to reach the Moon’s south polar region! Here’s a look at where we’re going to go.https://t.co/RKeimdqjMW— ISRO (@isro) July 3, 2019
12:38 (IST)
Pragyan's role in the mission will begin once Chandrayaan-2 lands on Moon's surface
Once @ISRO's #Chandrayaan2 makes its planned Moon landing, a lunar rover Pragyan will gradually roll onto the lunar surface on its 6 wheels – each painted in the colours of the tiranga. Here's what the rover is built to accomplish. #Chandrayaan2TheMoon https://t.co/LJll7CAoX9— Tech2 (@tech2eets) July 14, 2019
12:25 (IST)
What's Pragyan and what is its role in the mission?
https://www.firstpost.com/tech/science/pragyan-rover-will-help-identify-elements-present-near-landing-site-on-the-moons-surface-6878891.html
12:05 (IST)
GSLV MKIII-M1 is now fuelled up!
🇮🇳#ISROMissions🇮🇳 #Chandrayaan2— ISRO (@isro) July 14, 2019
UH25 (fuel) filling of liquid core stage (L110) of #GSLVMkIII-M1 completed.
Updates will follow..
11:47 (IST)
Tech2 editor and GSLV Mk-III on the streets of Tokyo!
#GSLVMkIII on the streets of Tokyo!#Chandrayaan2 #Chandrayaan2theMoon @isro @ankitvhttps://t.co/bfmRXbbAjq pic.twitter.com/MNJOcR4GXI— Tech2 (@tech2eets) July 14, 2019
11:41 (IST)
Before the Chandrayaan-2 mission is launched, know more about the GSLV Mk-III rocket that will place our satellite in the orbit!
Here's how GSLV Mk-III compares to the best rockets in the world!
https://www.firstpost.com/tech/science/how-does-isros-gslv-mk-iii-fare-against-some-of-the-worlds-most-powerful-rockets-6841311.html
11:12 (IST)
Fuelling propellants of GSLV MIII-M1 has begun...
🇮🇳#ISROMissions🇮🇳#Chandrayaan2— ISRO (@isro) July 14, 2019
Propellant filling of liquid core stage (L110) of #GSLVMkIII-M1 is in progress.
Updates to continue..
10:21 (IST)
Look at this beauty!
🇮🇳#ISROMissions🇮🇳#Chandrayaan2#GSLVMkIII— ISRO (@isro) July 14, 2019
Take a glimpse of Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter in clean room. It carries 8 scientific payloads for mapping lunar surface and to study moon's atmosphere pic.twitter.com/IRYiTqRqcZ
10:14 (IST)
Ever wondered how much the Chandryaan-2 mission cost?
Well, it's cheaper than some of the recent Hollywood movies!
10:01 (IST)
How to watch the Chandryaan-2 mission launch live?
Here are all the details on how, when, and where you can tune in to the live stream:
https://www.firstpost.com/tech/science/chandrayaan-2-launch-at-2-51-am-on-15-july-how-and-where-to-watch-the-live-stream-6989641.html
09:45 (IST)
🇮🇳#ISROMissions🇮🇳— ISRO (@isro) July 14, 2019
The launch countdown of #GSLVMkIII-M1/#Chandrayaan-2 commenced today at 0651 Hrs IST. The launch is scheduled at 0251Hrs IST on July 15th.
More updates to follow...
09:39 (IST)
Welcome to all the live action on Chandrayaan-2!
#Chandrayaan2theMoon will kick off at 02.51 am on 15 July, which is later tonight. But don't miss out on any fun that happens before the launch. Stay tuned for all updates on the mission and everything else you should know.
