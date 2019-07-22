Chandrayaan 2 is a follow-up mission to Chandrayaan 1, which helped confirm the presence of water/hydroxyl on the Moon in 2009.
ISRO is launching its highly awaited second mission to the Moon today at 2.43pm IST from a launchpad in Sriharikota. The original launch date was planned for 15 July but a technical snag was observed in the launch vehicle just 56 minutes before liftoff. There was a drop in pressure in the fuel tank and as a measure of abundant precaution, the Chandrayaan 2 launch was called off.
The problem has now been rectified and last we heard from ISRO the liquid core stage of the GSLV has been fully fueled for the planned launch this afternoon. It will liftoff aboard the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle Mark-III M1 (GSLV MkIII M1) rocket today from the Satish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.
An illustration of Chandrayaan 2 orbiter lander rover composite orbiting the Moon. Image courtesy: ISRO
Chandrayaan 2 is a follow-up mission to Chandrayaan 1, which helped confirm the presence of water/hydroxyl on the Moon in 2009. The mission consists of an orbiter, a lander called Vikram and a rover called Pragyan. While the orbiter is tasked with mapping the lunar surface from an altitude of 100 kilometres, the Vikram lander will make a soft-landing on the surface and release the Pragyan rover on 7 September 2019, according to ISRO. The mission will go to a previously unexplored region just 650 kilometres from the lunar South Pole. This will be the first time any mission has touched down so far away from the equator.
One of the primary objectives is to demonstrate the ability to soft-land on the lunar surface. Among the mission's other scientific objectives are experiments to map the Moon's surface, its mineral and element content, moonquakes and signatures of water-ice on the lunar surface.
also see
GSLV Mk III
How does ISRO’s GSLV Mk-III fare against some of the world's most powerful rockets?Jul 13, 2019
Vikram Lander
Vikram Lander: All you will need to know about the vessel carrying Chandrayaan 2 Pragyan Rover to the MoonJul 14, 2019
Pragyan
Pragyan rover will help identify elements present near landing site on the Moon's surfaceJul 10, 2019
Chandrayaan 2 Orbiter
Chandrayaan 2: Everything you need to know about the orbiter's mission and designJul 13, 2019
Chandrayaan 2
Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering educationJul 13, 2019
Chandrayaan 2
Chandrayaan 2: Many changes made to flight plan to ensure 7 September landing on the MoonJul 20, 2019
science
Moon
Fact check: Was Neil Armstrong's Apollo 11 mission the only time man landed on Moon?Jul 20, 2019
Apollo 9 Anniversary
NASA Apollo 9 launch in March 1969 paved the way for humans landing on the Moon 50 years agoJul 20, 2019
Movie Review
8 Days To the Moon and Back Review: Relive Apollo 11 and its lesser-known adventures, 50 years henceJul 20, 2019
Moon Mission
Can your mobile phone today power the Apollo 11 mission main computer from 1969?Jul 20, 2019