Monday, July 22, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Chandrayaan 2 mission launch LIVE updates: Fuel filling of the GSLV MkIII's liquid core stage complete before liftoff at 2.43pm

tech2 News StaffJul 22, 2019 09:03:23 IST

Chandrayaan 2 is a follow-up mission to Chandrayaan 1, which helped confirm the presence of water/hydroxyl on the Moon in 2009.

ISRO is launching its highly awaited second mission to the Moon today at 2.43pm IST from a launchpad in Sriharikota. The original launch date was planned for 15 July but a technical snag was observed in the launch vehicle just 56 minutes before liftoff. There was a drop in pressure in the fuel tank and as a measure of abundant precaution, the Chandrayaan 2 launch was called off.

The problem has now been rectified and last we heard from ISRO the liquid core stage of the GSLV has been fully fueled for the planned launch this afternoon. It will liftoff aboard the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle Mark-III M1 (GSLV MkIII M1) rocket today from the Satish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.

Chandrayaan 2 mission launch LIVE updates: Fuel filling of the GSLV MkIIIs liquid core stage complete before liftoff at 2.43pm

An illustration of Chandrayaan 2 orbiter lander rover composite orbiting the Moon. Image courtesy: ISRO

Chandrayaan 2 is a follow-up mission to Chandrayaan 1, which helped confirm the presence of water/hydroxyl on the Moon in 2009. The mission consists of an orbiter, a lander called Vikram and a rover called Pragyan. While the orbiter is tasked with mapping the lunar surface from an altitude of 100 kilometres, the Vikram lander will make a soft-landing on the surface and release the Pragyan rover on 7 September 2019, according to ISRO. The mission will go to a previously unexplored region just 650 kilometres from the lunar South Pole. This will be the first time any mission has touched down so far away from the equator.

One of the primary objectives is to demonstrate the ability to soft-land on the lunar surface. Among the mission's other scientific objectives are experiments to map the Moon's surface, its mineral and element content, moonquakes and signatures of water-ice on the lunar surface.

The mission will be streamed live on DD National's YouTube channel and tech2's YoutubeFacebook and Twitter handle, made available 30 minutes before the launch window opens, at approximately 2.21 am IST on 15 July.

Here are a select group of stories on the mission we'd recommend reading:

Chandrayaan-2 launch: Here's when and where you need to watch ISRO's second attempt of the lunar mission

Chandrayaan 2: Here are answers to all your questions on India's second Moon mission

Chandrayaan 2 to hunt for trillion-dollar-worth Helium-3 on Moon's surface

GSLV-MkIII, the launch platform that will make Chandrayaan-2 and Gaganyaan a reality

Chandrayaan 2 Orbiter: Everything you need to know about its objectives, science and design

Vikram Lander: All you will need to know about the vessel carrying Chandrayaan 2 Pragyan Rover to the Moon

How does ISRO’s GSLV Mk-III fare against some of the world's most powerful rockets?

Chandrayaan 2 demonstrates India's potential, but engineering education standards need improvement to sustain innovation

India plans to have a space station of its own by 2030: Here's what we can expect

A brief history of every moonshot in the history of space exploration

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

highlights

    read more

    LIVE NEWS and UPDATES ONLINE

    • 09:18 (IST)

      The last we heard from ISRO, the liquid core stage has been filled with fuel. 

      This is the part of the rocket known as the Vikas engine and is the most powerful engines built by ISRO. 

    • 09:15 (IST)

      The countdown for the launch of Chadnrayaan 2 has begun. 

    • 09:10 (IST)

      Hey all, welcome to all the live action on Chandrayaan-2!

      #Chandrayaan2theMoon will kick off at 02.43 pm today. Don't miss out on any fun that happens before the launch. Stay tuned for all updates on the mission and everything else you should know. 

      • read more


    top reviews

    Google Pixel 3a XL (64GB, 4GB RAM)

    Google Pixel 3a XL (64GB, 4GB RAM)

    TECH2 RATING

    OnePlus OnePlus 7 Pro

    OnePlus OnePlus 7 Pro

    TECH2 RATING

    Samsung Samsung Galaxy A70

    Samsung Samsung Galaxy A70

    TECH2 RATING

    Nokia 4.2 (32GB, 3GB RAM)

    Nokia 4.2 (32GB, 3GB RAM)

    TECH2 RATING

    Jabra Move Style Edition

    Jabra Move Style Edition

    TECH2 RATING

    latest videos

    PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

    PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

    Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

    Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

    Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

    Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

    Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

    Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

    Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

    Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

    Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

    Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

    Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

    Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

    Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

    Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

    Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

    Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

    Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

    Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02


    also see

    GSLV Mk III

    How does ISRO’s GSLV Mk-III fare against some of the world's most powerful rockets?

    Jul 13, 2019
    How does ISRO’s GSLV Mk-III fare against some of the world's most powerful rockets?
    Vikram Lander: All you will need to know about the vessel carrying Chandrayaan 2 Pragyan Rover to the Moon

    Vikram Lander

    Vikram Lander: All you will need to know about the vessel carrying Chandrayaan 2 Pragyan Rover to the Moon

    Jul 14, 2019
    Pragyan rover will help identify elements present near landing site on the Moon's surface

    Pragyan

    Pragyan rover will help identify elements present near landing site on the Moon's surface

    Jul 10, 2019
    Chandrayaan 2: Everything you need to know about the orbiter's mission and design

    Chandrayaan 2 Orbiter

    Chandrayaan 2: Everything you need to know about the orbiter's mission and design

    Jul 13, 2019
    Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

    Chandrayaan 2

    Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

    Jul 13, 2019
    Chandrayaan 2: Many changes made to flight plan to ensure 7 September landing on the Moon

    Chandrayaan 2

    Chandrayaan 2: Many changes made to flight plan to ensure 7 September landing on the Moon

    Jul 20, 2019

    science

    Fact check: Was Neil Armstrong's Apollo 11 mission the only time man landed on Moon?

    Moon

    Fact check: Was Neil Armstrong's Apollo 11 mission the only time man landed on Moon?

    Jul 20, 2019
    NASA Apollo 9 launch in March 1969 paved the way for humans landing on the Moon 50 years ago

    Apollo 9 Anniversary

    NASA Apollo 9 launch in March 1969 paved the way for humans landing on the Moon 50 years ago

    Jul 20, 2019
    8 Days To the Moon and Back Review: Relive Apollo 11 and its lesser-known adventures, 50 years hence

    Movie Review

    8 Days To the Moon and Back Review: Relive Apollo 11 and its lesser-known adventures, 50 years hence

    Jul 20, 2019
    Can your mobile phone today power the Apollo 11 mission main computer from 1969?

    Moon Mission

    Can your mobile phone today power the Apollo 11 mission main computer from 1969?

    Jul 20, 2019