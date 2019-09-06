Friday, September 06, 2019Back to
Chandrayaan 2 Landing LIVE Updates: PM Modi is excited to watch the moon landing and urges everyone to watch it as well

tech2 News StaffSep 06, 2019 16:22:28 IST

ISRO Chandrayaan 2 moon mission lastest updates: He will be joined by 60 students who took part and won the ISRO Space Quiz.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

  • 16:20 (IST)

    Chandrayaan-2 landing

    The Chairman reviewed the mission's milestones so far, and points out the enormous accuracy required to make a soft-landing. "Out of 10.5cm/sec, if there's a one-second blunder in the mission, the spacecraft will miss the landing site by 7 degrees," he said. 

    Yikes!

  • 15:54 (IST)

    Chandrayaan 2 launch

    This Tomorrowland-style video of the Chandrayaan 2 launch gave us a peak behind the curtain. There are 1000s of people who work tirelessly and do not get any recognition. But without them this launch would not have been possible. 

    Have a look-see guys. It is pretty cool. 

  • 15:24 (IST)

    Glitch in the road

    The original date of the launch was postponed by a week after ISRO scientists found technical fault in a fuel connecting joint in the GSLV-MKIII rocket. But that did not deter them, ISRO made a few changes and off it went.

    You need to read more about it, i assure you. 

    https://www.firstpost.com/tech/science/chandrayaan-2-many-changes-made-to-flight-plan-to-ensure-7-september-landing-on-the-moon-7026751.html 

  • 15:09 (IST)

    Reporter: When will get the first data from the Pragyan rover?

    K.Sivan: Even as the rover rolls out on to the surface, the rover's external camera will be active, Dr K Sivan says. The scientific data, however, will only come through about 5.8 hours after the landing, he added.

  • 14:35 (IST)

    PM Modi on Chandrayaan 2

    He wanted everyone to take part in this moment and watch the lander conduct its soft-landing on the moon. 

  • 14:33 (IST)

    PM Modi on Chandryaan 2 launch

    He has been tracking the progress since the launch and is very excited to witness it. 

  • 14:32 (IST)

    PM Modi on Chandrayaan 2 landing

    He is accompanied with 60 children who won the space quiz organised by ISRO 

    https://www.firstpost.com/tech/science/chandrayaan-2-pm-modi-to-be-joined-by-60-student-space-quiz-winners-in-witnessing-landing-from-isro-control-room-7284181.html

  • 14:25 (IST)

    Chandrayaan 2 launch

    India's second moon mission was launched on 22 July, which was not that long ago. 

    However, here's a refresher video that will get you caught up with all those facts and figures.

  • 13:51 (IST)

    Did you know?

  • 12:34 (IST)

    Chandrayaan 2 Lander's soft-landing will use a new configuration & means of operating thrusters 

    Separation from orbiter isn't a crucial part of the mission.

    For the Vikram lander to land softly in a controlled manner, and will use a new technique, with throttlable control over the engine's thrusters. This is something ISRO is attempting for the first time, says the chairman. 

  • 12:15 (IST)

    Chandrayaan 2 rover 

    Pragyan, the six-wheel rover has two instruments onboard that will help it in conducting its tests. Its main objective is to find out if water-ice exists permanently in the shadowed part of the moon. 

    Read up on the objectives and the missions of Pragyan here. 

    https://www.firstpost.com/tech/science/pragyan-rover-will-help-identify-elements-present-near-landing-site-on-the-moons-surface-6878891.html

  • 11:32 (IST)

    Chandrayaan 2 rover 

    Pragyan is a solar powered, briefcase sized rover that will travel half a kilometer, during its stay, on the moon.

  • 10:59 (IST)

    Did you know?

    One day on the Moon lasts as long as 29.5 Earth days.

  • 10:36 (IST)

    What makes Chandrayaan 2 so special you ask?

    Well here's your answer.

  • 10:31 (IST)

    While a successful landing will make the entire nation proud and will be commendable on ISRO's part, Narendra Modi said it will be a "befitting tribute to Dr Sarabhai".

    https://www.firstpost.com/tech/science/vikram-lander-reaching-the-moon-will-be-befitting-tribute-to-dr-sarabhai-from-crores-of-indians-says-narendra-modi-7152301.html

  • 10:12 (IST)

    The journey to greatness is rough

    Before Vikram was loaded onto the GSLV-MKIII and sent on its way, the lander had some structural damage.

    Read more about its problems and how ISRO pulled through here, 

    https://www.firstpost.com/tech/science/isros-chandrayaan-2-mission-on-hold-after-moon-lander-vikram-damaged-during-tests-6407251.html 

  • 10:04 (IST)

    A super informative and visually pleasing introductory video on Vikram lander, by ISRO

    https://youtu.be/qcAScK5lddw

  • 09:40 (IST)

    The main function of the Vikram lander is to carry the rover to the moon. But it will also conduct a few experiments of its own. 

    You can read all about the lander and its duties here

  • 09:35 (IST)

    This is the Vikram lander that will be soft-landing on the moon. 

    It has been named after Dr Vikram Sarabhai, the father of the Indian science program. The rover is tucked inside it and will roll out after it is given the 'All Clear' from the ISRO scientists on Earth. 

  • 09:24 (IST)

    Enjoy this funny li'l nugget from ISRO

  • 09:14 (IST)

    You definitely want to watch Vikram land on the moon LIVE and be a part of India's historic moment. 

    Read on to find out how you can do that.

    https://www.firstpost.com/tech/science/chandrayaan-2-landing-live-when-and-where-to-watch-the-soft-landing-from-isros-control-room-7294151.html

  • 09:06 (IST)

    Hey guys, 

    The countdown for Vikram's landing has began. We at Tech2 are super pumped!

    You can read all about the Chandrayaan 2 mission on our dedicated site

    https://www.firstpost.com/tech/chandrayaan-2

Chandrayaan 2  landing date and time, news, latest updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted that he is currently at the ISRO centre in Bengaluru and he is joined by 60 children from all over the country that took part in the space quiz. They won the opportunity to witness the soft-landing of the Vikram Lander on the moon along with the PM of India. He has also been tracking Chandrayaan's progress over the past month and wanted everyone to witness this historic moment in Indian history.

This is India's second mission to the moon. It was launched a week late, on 22 July at 2.46 pm, after being initially called off due to a minor leak in one of the fuel tanks.

Between 1.30-2.30 am, 7 September, the lander Vikram is expected to make its final descent to the moon. Indian space research Organisation chairperson K Sivan has said that this will be the most stressful 15 minutes in the entire mission.

If all goes well with the soft-landing, the rover Pragyan will roll out of the lander after all the systems are checked.

Chandrayaan 2 Landing LIVE Updates: PM Modi is excited to watch the moon landing and urges everyone to watch it as well

Chandrayaan 2 composite orbiting the moon before the lander's separation. Image: ISRO

The third part of the mission, the orbiter, with a mission life of one year, will orbit the moon and map the surface.

The lander first separated from the orbiter on 2 September. It then completed two de-orbiting manoeuvres successfully, on  3 and 4 September.

Before that, the orbiter-lander module made five orbit raising manoeuvres around Earth to save fuel while also getting closer to its final destination.

India will join the ranks of three other countries, USA, Russia, and China if the lander completes its soft-landing.

Pragyan rover

Pragyan, which means 'wisdom' in Sanskrit is the rover and the third component of the Chandrayaan 2 mission. It is a robotic vehicle that will traverse the lunar surface on six wheels that are painted in the colours of the tiranga. It is expected to travel at a speed of one centimetre per second and will hence travel a total distance of half a kilometre. There are two instruments onboard that will test the mineral and chemical compositions of the surface of the Moon along with the soil and rocks. Chandrayaan-1 found water on the Moon's surface and the rover will now try to find if the water is present on the permanently shadowed parts of the Moon.

Date and time of Chandrayaan 2 landing

Date: 7 September 2019

Time: 1:55 am IST

When & where to watch Chandrayaan 2 landing live



