Early this morning, the Chandrayaan 2 spacecraft, India's second moon mission, successfully made its way into the moon's orbit after a four-week sojourn. The Indian Space Research Organisation has called a briefing to share details about what next for the mission after entering the moon's orbit. Chandrayaan 2 successfully completed a major milestone today by breaking away from the Earth's orbit and entering the moon's orbit of influence. This is one of the few remaining critical milestones in the mission before the spacecraft attempts a soft-landing in the moon's South Polar region on 7 September.

Now that the lunar capture, or entry of the spacecraft into lunar orbit, was completed without a hitch or glitch, the two-week (lunar-bound) phase of the mission begins.

This is an important part of the orbiter's mission: surveilling its year-long home for the first time, ensuring that no damage was caused to its instruments on the journey thus far, and a thorough examination of the Vikram lander's landing site at the moon's South Polar region.

Chandrayaan 2 is expected to make its long-awaited powered descent and landing on 7 September in what the ISRO Chief describes as '15 minutes of terror'.

