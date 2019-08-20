11:24 (IST)
In another recent briefing not too long ago, Dr K Sivan, ISRO's Chairman announced the agency's ambitions to have a space station in orbit, as a way to sustain the capabilities and the capacity being built in the country by the Gaganyaan mission, the indigenous human spaceflight programme.
