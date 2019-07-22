The President of India congratulated ISRO on a successful launch. Pt4
चंद्रयान-2 अब से लगभग 50 दिनों में चंद्रमा के दक्षिणी ध्रुव के करीब उतरने वाला पहला अंतरिक्ष-यान होगा। आशा है यह मिशन नई खोजों को जन्म देगा और हमारी ज्ञान प्रणालियों को समृद्ध करेगा। मैं चंद्रयान-2 टीम की सफलता की कामना करता हूँ — राष्ट्रपति कोविन्द
श्रीहरिकोटा से चन्द्रयान-2 का ऐतिहासिक प्रक्षेपण हर भारतीय के लिए एक गर्व का क्षण है। भारत के स्वदेशी अंतरिक्ष कार्यक्रम को आगे बढ़ाने के लिए @ISRO के सभी वैज्ञानिकों और इंजीनियरों को बधाई। मेरी कामना है कि टेक्नॉलॉजी के नए-नए क्षेत्रों में ‘इसरो’, नित नई ऊंचाइयों तक पहुंचे।
The historic launch of #Chandrayaan2 from Sriharikota is a proud moment for all Indians. Congratulations to our scientists and engineers for furthering India's indigenous space programme. May @ISRO continue to master new technologies, and continue to conquer new frontiers
Eight minutes into launch- ISRO chairperson K.Sivan looks on during the mission sequence of Chandrayaan 2.
14:49 (IST)
The cryogenic stage has ignited and it is working smoothly.
14:48 (IST)
The red line is the planned trajectory and the dots is the rocket.
14:47 (IST)
The payload fairing has separated.
14:47 (IST)
The S200 rockets have separated.
14:46 (IST)
The L-10 has ignited and the S200 has separated.
14:44 (IST)
We have a lift-off!
14:43 (IST)
The weather is cloudy but the sun is trying to peek out.
14:42 (IST)
14:41 (IST)
The Vikram lander will separate from the orbiter and remain in orbit for four days.
On the fourth day, the camera on the orbiter will scout for a landing site and the information will be uploaded onto the lander. After that, the lander will hover around 100m above the lunar surface. It will then conduct a soft landing on the Moon. The rover will roll out after the landing is completed.
14:39 (IST)
The lift-off can be viewed because of onboard cameras on the rocket.
The automatic launch sequence of GSLV MK-III has begun
Mission director has given authorisation to launch Chandrayaan 2.
The launch webcast for Chandrayaan-2 is now live.
The process of filling the liquid hydrogen into the cryogenic stage is now complete.
T-60 minutes to liftoff after all stages successfully fueled, final checks
The process of filling the liquid oxygen into the cryogenic stage is now complete, they have begun filling in the liquid hydrogen.
Liquid hydrogen is currently being filled into the cryogenic stage of the GSLV Mk-III.
Filing of the liquid core stage is completed and the liquid oxygen is now being added to the rocket.
ISRO is launching its highly awaited second mission to the Moon today at 2.43pm IST from a launchpad in Sriharikota. The original launch date was planned for 22 July but a technical snag was observed in the launch vehicle just 56 minutes before liftoff. There was a drop in pressure in the fuel tank and as a measure of abundant precaution, the Chandrayaan 2 launch was called off.
The problem has now been rectified and last we heard from ISRO the liquid core stage of the GSLV has been fully fueled for the planned launch this afternoon. It will liftoff aboard the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle Mark-III M1 (GSLV MkIII M1) rocket today from the Satish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.
Chandrayaan 2 is a follow-up mission to Chandrayaan 1, which helped confirm the presence of water/hydroxyl on the Moon in 2009. The mission consists of an orbiter, a lander called Vikram and a rover called Pragyan. While the orbiter is tasked with mapping the lunar surface from an altitude of 100 kilometres, the Vikram lander will make a soft-landing on the surface and release the Pragyan rover on 7 September 2019, according to ISRO. The mission will go to a previously unexplored region just 650 kilometres from the lunar South Pole. This will be the first time any mission has touched down so far away from the equator.
Chandrayaan 2. image credit: ISRO
One of the primary objectives is to demonstrate the ability to soft-land on the lunar surface. Among the mission's other scientific objectives are experiments to map the Moon's surface, its mineral and element content, moonquakes and signatures of water-ice on the lunar surface.
