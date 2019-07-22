12:53 (IST)
Chandrayaan 2 launch latest updates — The process of filling in the liquid hydrogen has begun.
#Chandrayaan2 #ISRO— ISRO (@isro) July 22, 2019
Two hours to go !!! Filling of Liquid Oxygen in Cryogenic Stage(C25) of #GSLVMkIII-M1 completed and Filling of Liquid Hydrogen is in progress
12:44 (IST)
The hunt is on.
One of Chandrayaan 2's mission will be to go looking for a clean energy source on the Moon — Helium-3.
https://www.firstpost.com/tech/science/chandrayaan-2-isro-seeks-to-bet-on-trillion-dollar-helium-3-on-moons-surface-4622581.html
12:19 (IST)
The briefcase-sized rover has the tiranga painted on its three wheels and the other side has the Indian emblem on it.
https://www.firstpost.com/tech/science/pragyan-rover-will-help-identify-elements-present-near-landing-site-on-the-moons-surface-6878891.html
11:58 (IST)
Chandrayaan 2 launch latest updates — ISRO has started filling the liquid hydrogen into the GSLV Mk-III.
Filling of Liquid Hydrogen for the Cryogenic Stage(C25) of #GSLVMkIII-M1 commenced#Chandrayaan2 #ISRO— ISRO (@isro) July 22, 2019
Updates will continue.......
11:56 (IST)
You have heard the word soft landing thrown around a lot. What exactly does it mean? #themoreyouknow
11:54 (IST)
After the first launch was cancelled, ISRO has recalculated the trajectory to ensure that the landing takes place on 7 September.
https://www.firstpost.com/tech/science/chandrayaan-2-many-changes-made-to-flight-plan-to-ensure-7-september-landing-on-the-moon-7026751.html
11:46 (IST)
There is a little under three hours left for the launch of India's second moon mission.
Watch it live on our Facebook and YouTube channel.
https://www.firstpost.com/tech/science/chandrayaan-2-launch-heres-when-and-where-you-can-watch-isros-second-lunar-mission-on-22-july-7029841.html
11:44 (IST)
The Lander is not just a delivery system for the rover, it will conduct experiments on the Moon surface as well.
https://www.firstpost.com/tech/science/vikram-lander-all-you-need-to-know-about-the-vessel-carrying-chandrayaan-2-pragyan-rover-6884421.html
11:09 (IST)
11:03 (IST)
Here is the timeline of the events that will take place over the next 47 days.
10:45 (IST)
UP UP and away!
Someone has made the coolest paper art for the launch and we are blown away.
July 22, 2019
10:39 (IST)
Filing of the liquid oxygen has began!
Less than five hours for the launch !!!— ISRO (@isro) July 22, 2019
Filling of Liquid Oxygen for the Cryogenic Stage(C25) of #GSLVMkIII-M1 commenced#Chandrayaan2 #ISRO
10:36 (IST)
Ever wondered how far the Moon is from the Earth? #themoreyouknow
10:27 (IST)
Here is how the GSLV Mk-III compares to the best rockets in the world.
https://www.firstpost.com/tech/science/how-does-isros-gslv-mk-iii-fare-against-some-of-the-worlds-most-powerful-rockets-6841311.html
10:23 (IST)
The GSLV Mk-III is the heaviest rocket built by ISRO, which will carry the mission to the designated orbit.
Here is a breakdown on the rocket before the mission begins.
https://www.firstpost.com/tech/science/isros-gslv-mkiii-heaviest-indigenous-launcher-that-may-carry-future-astronauts-to-space-6789031.html
10:01 (IST)
What's ISRO working on next?
There are a string of interesting projects on ISRO's to-do list in the near-future. Chandrayaan-2 and the Gaganyaan manned mission are two of the better-known big missions. The agency is also working on a total of seven interplanetary missions over the coming decade. Here are ISRO'S Interplanetary Missions in the near future.
09:56 (IST)
The Chandrayaan 2 trio
A quick look at the three modules in the Chandrayaan 2 mission going to the Moon.
09:46 (IST)
Chandrayaan 2 is the follow-up mission to Chandrayaan 1.
Here are how the two missions differ from each other.
09:37 (IST)
Chandrayaan 2 launch: Here's when and where you can watch ISRO's second lunar mission on 22 July- Technology News, Firstpost
The launch of Chandrayaan-2, India's second mission to the Moon which was called off due to a technical snag on 15 July 2019, will be taking off on Monday, 22 July 2019 at 2.43 pm IST.
https://www.firstpost.com
09:31 (IST)
Here is everything you will need to know about the mission that will launch today.
09:18 (IST)
The last we heard from ISRO, the liquid core stage has been filled with fuel.
This is the part of the rocket known as the Vikas engine and is the most powerful engines built by ISRO.
Filling of N204 for the liquid core stage (L110) of #GSLVMkIII-M1 completed today (22.07.2019) at 0240 hrs IST#Chandrayaan2 #ISRO— ISRO (@isro) July 22, 2019
09:15 (IST)
The countdown for the launch of Chandrayaan 2 has begun.
🇮🇳 #ISROMissions 🇮🇳— ISRO (@isro) July 21, 2019
The launch countdown of #GSLVMkIII-M1/#Chandrayaan2 commenced today at 1843 Hrs IST. The launch is scheduled at 1443 Hrs IST on July 22nd.
More updates to follow... pic.twitter.com/WVghixIca6
09:10 (IST)
Hey all, welcome to all the live action on Chandrayaan-2!
#Chandrayaan2theMoon will kick off at 02.43 pm today. Don't miss out on any fun that happens before the launch. Stay tuned for all updates on the mission and everything else you should know.
also see
GSLV Mk III
How does ISRO’s GSLV Mk-III fare against some of the world's most powerful rockets?Jul 22, 2019
Pragyan
Pragyan rover will help identify elements present near landing site on the Moon's surfaceJul 10, 2019
Chandrayaan 2 registration
Chandrayaan 2: How to register yourself to watch the mission's launch live on 22 JulyJul 19, 2019
Chandrayaan 2 Orbiter
Chandrayaan 2: Everything you need to know about the orbiter's mission and designJul 22, 2019
Chandrayaan 2
Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering educationJul 22, 2019
Chandrayaan 2
Chandrayaan 2: Many changes made to flight plan to ensure 7 September landing on the MoonJul 20, 2019
science
Chandrayaan 2
Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering educationJul 22, 2019
ISRO
Chandrayaan 2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on Moon's surfaceJul 22, 2019
Moon
Fact check: Was Neil Armstrong's Apollo 11 mission the only time man landed on Moon?Jul 20, 2019
Apollo 9 Anniversary
NASA Apollo 9 launch in March 1969 paved the way for humans landing on the Moon 50 years agoJul 20, 2019