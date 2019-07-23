Tuesday, July 23, 2019Back to
Chandrayaan 2 launch: ISRO successfully injects rocket into orbit, moon landing scheduled for 7 September

Chandrayaan 2 is India's second moon mission that will attempt a soft landing on the moon in 47 days.

FP StaffJul 23, 2019 12:54:18 IST

On Monday afternoon, India successfully launched its second moon mission Chandrayaan 2 onboard its most powerful rocket, the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV-MkIII-M1). They plan to land a rover and lander on the moon, on 7 September, to explore the lunar south pole. ISRO

Carrying a "billion dreams" in a giant leap for the country, Chandrayaan 2 is an ambitious low-cost space programme and is the most complex and prestigious mission undertaken by ISRO. ISRO

Sivan, who announced the success of the mission, was addressing the scientists shortly after the towering geosynchronous satellite launch vehicle GSLV-MkIII-M1, dubbed as 'Baahubali', lifted-off from the second launchpad at the spaceport into cloudy skies at 2.43 pm and successfully placed the 3,850-kg Chandrayaan-2 into the earth orbit about 16 minutes later. Reuters

After the Chandrayaan 2 composite module successfully separates from the GSLV Mk-III rocket, the ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network at Bengaluru successfully took control of the spacecraft. DD

The Rs 978-crore unmanned mission also brought woman power to the fore as it was helmed by two woman scientists of the ISRO — Ritu Karidhal and M Vanitha, the Mission and Project directors respectively. DD

"It is the beginning of a historical journey of India towards the moon," ISRO Chairman K Sivan said at a press conference. ScreenGrab from YouTube

Immediately after Chandrayaan-2's separation from the rocket, the solar array of the spacecraft automatically got deployed and the ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network at Bengaluru successfully took control of the spacecraft, the ISRO said in a statement. ISRO

ISRO is aiming for a soft landing of the lander in the South Pole region of the moon where no country has gone so far. If all goes well, India will be a part of the three countries to have landed on the moon — the US, China and Soviet Russia. ISRO

From here onwards, the mission will undergo a series of manoeuvres by scientists to carry out different phases of the mission over the next 48 days. Reuters

Scientists led by Sivan watched the launch sequence in rapt attention and broke into applause after every key stage of the rocket's flight which progressed precisely as programmed. Screengrab from DD

Anxiety gave way to unbridled joy for thousands of space enthusiasts gathered here after the successful launch. The 7,500 seat gallery set up by the ISRO to witness the rocket launch, a few kilometers away from the second launch pad, was full with those registering last week for the July 15 launch, rebooking their seats. PTI

