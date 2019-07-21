Sunday, July 21, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Chandrayaan-2 launch: Here's when and where you need to watch ISRO's second attempt of the lunar mission

ISRO had called off the Chandrayaan 2 launch 56 minutes before its scheduled liftoff at 2.51 am on 15 July.

tech2 News StaffJul 21, 2019 15:27:49 IST

The launch of Chandrayaan-2, India's second mission to the Moon which was called off due to a technical snag on 15 July 2019, will be taking off on Monday, 22 July 2019 at 2.43 pm IST.

Chandrayaan-2 launch: Heres when and where you need to watch ISROs second attempt of the lunar mission

GSLV MK-III. Image: ISRO

In a dramatic and anti-climactic turn of events, the Indian Space and Research Organisation (ISRO) called off the highly-anticipated Chandrayaan 2 launch 56 minutes before its scheduled liftoff at 2.51 am on 15 July.

The Indian Space Research Organisation is counting down to the launch of India's second mission to the Moon, Chandrayaan-2. The spacecraft, carrying an orbiter, lander and a rover, will be launched on a Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle-MkIII from a launchpad in Sriharikota, as was planned earlier.

When & where you can watch it live

The mission will be streamed live on DD National's YouTube channel and tech2's YoutubeFacebook and Twitter handles, made available 30 minutes before the launch window opens, at 2.43 pm IST on 22 July.

What does the mission comprise off?

ISRO said that the Orbiter and Lander modules of Chandrayaan-2 have been stacked together with the rover tucked away inside the lander as a single integrated module that was recently fit into the GSLV MK-III-M1 rocket for a ride to orbit. The Chandrayaan-2 integrated module is expected to reach the Moon's orbit by September, and make a landing on 6 September.

This spacecraft has its own Orbiter propulsion module which will power the vehicle's escape out of Earth's orbit and into the Moon's. Once the spacecraft reaches the Moon's orbit, it will attempt to make a soft landing in a region 600 kilometres away from the lunar South pole. This would be the first time any mission touched down so far from the equator, according to a report in Science. The lander will separate from the orbiter and descend to the surface to make India's first-ever moon landing around 6 September, ISRO estimates in the release.

The Pragyaan rover will roll out of the Vikram lander carrying an array of scientific instruments meant to study the lunar surface. Some of the instruments in the mission will also be mounted on the lander and orbiter. The orbiter module of Chandrayaan-2 will circle the moon and relay data and information about conditions on the surface, ISRO states on its website.

"The payloads will collect scientific information on lunar topography, mineralogy, elemental abundance, lunar exosphere and signatures of hydroxyl and water-ice," the statement adds.

The 20-kilogram, six-wheeled Pragyaan rover is a semi-autonomous robot that is tasked with studying the composition of regolith, the mixture of tiny moon rocks and fine dust the blankets the Moon's surface.

Chandrayaan-2 will be India's second mission to the moon, and the first to attempt a soft landing. It is a follow-up mission to Chandrayaan-1, which launched in October 2008 and helped provide the first confirmation of water (in the form of hydroxyl ions) on the moon in 2009.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags
Loading...


Episode 3 | Tamannaah’s love for bling and everything in between | Vanity Diaries


Top Stories

latest videos

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02


also see

Chandrayaan-2

Chandrayaan 2 launch date and time: ISRO's first attempt at landing on the Moon launches on 15 July

Jul 13, 2019
Chandrayaan 2 launch date and time: ISRO's first attempt at landing on the Moon launches on 15 July
Vikram Lander: All you will need to know about the vessel carrying Chandrayaan 2 Pragyan Rover to the Moon

Vikram Lander

Vikram Lander: All you will need to know about the vessel carrying Chandrayaan 2 Pragyan Rover to the Moon

Jul 14, 2019
Chandrayaan-2 launch: ISRO chief K Sivan prays at Tirumala temple for mission's success

Chandrayaan-2

Chandrayaan-2 launch: ISRO chief K Sivan prays at Tirumala temple for mission's success

Jul 14, 2019
How does ISRO’s GSLV Mk-III fare against some of the world's most powerful rockets?

GSLV Mk III

How does ISRO’s GSLV Mk-III fare against some of the world's most powerful rockets?

Jul 13, 2019
Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Jul 13, 2019
Pragyan rover will help identify elements present near landing site on the Moon's surface

Pragyan

Pragyan rover will help identify elements present near landing site on the Moon's surface

Jul 10, 2019

science

Fact check: Was Neil Armstrong's Apollo 11 mission the only time man landed on Moon?

Moon

Fact check: Was Neil Armstrong's Apollo 11 mission the only time man landed on Moon?

Jul 20, 2019
NASA Apollo 9 launch in March 1969 paved the way for humans landing on the Moon 50 years ago

Apollo 9 Anniversary

NASA Apollo 9 launch in March 1969 paved the way for humans landing on the Moon 50 years ago

Jul 20, 2019
8 Days To the Moon and Back Review: Relive Apollo 11 and its lesser-known adventures, 50 years hence

Movie Review

8 Days To the Moon and Back Review: Relive Apollo 11 and its lesser-known adventures, 50 years hence

Jul 20, 2019
Can your mobile phone today power the Apollo 11 mission main computer from 1969?

Moon Mission

Can your mobile phone today power the Apollo 11 mission main computer from 1969?

Jul 20, 2019