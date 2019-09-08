Sunday, September 08, 2019Back to
Chandrayaan 2 landing may have failed but here's what to expect from the orbiter

While ISRO may have lost communication with the Lander, the latter followed the planned descent trajectory from its orbit.


tech2 News StaffSep 08, 2019 11:40:33 IST

On 7 September 2019, the day Vikram Lander was scheduled to soft-land on the lunar surface, ISRO lost contact with the lander module comprising the Lander Vikram and Rover Pragyan, which came to be a hitch in India's ambitious space project Chandrayaan 2. However, despite the failed landing, this mission's orbiter will still be performing various crucial tasks. Principal scientific advisor Dr Vijay Raghavan reminds us of that in a long Twitter thread.

Raghavan reminds us that the mission comprised of an Orbiter, Lander and Rover. While ISRO may have lost communication with the Lander, the latter followed the planned descent trajectory from its orbit of 35 km to just below 2 km above the surface.

"Orbiter has already been placed in its intended orbit around the Moon and shall enrich our understanding of the moon’s evolution, map minerals, water molecules in the polar regions, using its eight state-of-the-art scientific instruments," he said. The launch and mission management has also ensured a long life of almost 7 years for the orbiter instead of the planned one year, he added.

Chandrayaan-2 launch was earlier scheduled for 15 July.

He also said that the success criteria were defined for each and every phase of the mission and so far 90 to 95 percent of the mission objectives have been accomplished and will continue to contribute to Lunar science.

Raghavan further points out the following science that will come from the orbiter during its course in space:

The Orbiter camera uses highest resolution cam in any lunar mission

Terrain Mapping Camera 2

The TMC 2 will prepare 3D maps of the lunar surface.

XRF technique to detect elements

Volatile mapping of the Moon

Chandrayaan 1 vs Chandrayaan 2

Quantitative estimation of water-ice in the polar regions

CHACE experiment

Evolution of electron density in the Lunar ionosphere

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

