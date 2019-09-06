Friday, September 06, 2019Back to
Chandrayaan 2 landing Live: When and where to watch the soft-landing from ISRO's control room

The 15-min flight has never been attempted by ISRO before, making Chandrayaan 2 the most complex mission it has undertaken till date.


tech2 News StaffSep 06, 2019 02:41:47 IST

India’s second unmanned Moon mission — Chandrayaan 2 — is all set to soft-land on the moon at 1.55 am IST early morning on 7 September. After seeing success at every turn, the Chandrayaan 2 orbiter is currently orbiting the moon at an altitude of ~100 km from the surface. The Vikram lander, with the Pragyan rover inside it, has been placed in a lower orbit by ISRO.

If everything goes smoothly, the Vikram lander will begin its descent at 1.40 am IST. The propulsion system of the lander will play an important task here, breaking the velocity of the lander in a controlled fashion. The engines will be shut off well before the spacecraft touches the moon's surface, In the final seconds before landing, the Vikram lander will be assisted only by the moon's gravity and not the spacecraft's thrusters. This move will help the lander avoid the mini-plume of lunar dust from covering the lander — and more importantly, its solar panels.

An illustration of Vikram lander and Pragyan rover on lunar surface. Image: ISRO

From the 30 km orbit the lander will use till the landing is a 15-minute window of "terror". This 15-minute flight is one that ISRO has never attempted before, making Chandrayaan 2 the most complex mission ISRO has ever undertaken, in the view of ISRO's Chairman Dr K Sivan.

There are multiple sources to choose from to watch the landing live.

When & where to watch Chandrayaan 2 landing live

To know more about the Chandrayaan 2 mission, head here.

Here is a select group of stories on the mission we'd recommend:

Chandrayaan 2: Here are answers to all your questions on India's second Moon mission

Chandrayaan 2 to hunt for trillion-dollar-worth Helium-3 on Moon's surface

GSLV-MkIII, the launch platform that will make Chandrayaan-2 and Gaganyaan a reality

Chandrayaan 2 Orbiter: Everything you need to know about its objectives, science and design

Vikram Lander: All you will need to know about the vessel carrying Chandrayaan 2 Pragyan Rover to the Moon

How does ISRO’s GSLV Mk-III fare against some of the world's most powerful rockets?

Chandrayaan 2 demonstrates India's potential, but engineering education standards need improvement to sustain innovation

India plans to have a space station of its own by 2030: Here's what we can expect

A brief history of every moonshot in the history of space exploration

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

Chandrayaan 2

