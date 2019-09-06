Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

Chandrayaan 2 landing date and time, news, latest updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted that he is currently at the ISRO centre in Bengaluru and he is joined by 60 children from all over the country that took part in the space quiz. They won the opportunity to witness the soft-landing of the Vikram Lander on the moon along with the PM of India. He has also been tracking Chandrayaan's progress over the past month and wanted everyone to witness this historic moment in Indian history.

This is India's second mission to the moon. It was launched a week late, on 22 July at 2.46 pm, after being initially called off due to a minor leak in one of the fuel tanks.

Between 1.30-2.30 am, 7 September, the lander Vikram is expected to make its final descent to the moon. Indian space research Organisation chairperson K Sivan has said that this will be the most stressful 15 minutes in the entire mission.

If all goes well with the soft-landing, the rover Pragyan will roll out of the lander after all the systems are checked.

The third part of the mission, the orbiter, with a mission life of one year, will orbit the moon and map the surface.

The lander first separated from the orbiter on 2 September. It then completed two de-orbiting manoeuvres successfully, on 3 and 4 September.

Before that, the orbiter-lander module made five orbit raising manoeuvres around Earth to save fuel while also getting closer to its final destination.

India will join the ranks of three other countries, USA, Russia, and China if the lander completes its soft-landing.

Pragyan rover

Pragyan, which means 'wisdom' in Sanskrit is the rover and the third component of the Chandrayaan 2 mission. It is a robotic vehicle that will traverse the lunar surface on six wheels that are painted in the colours of the tiranga. It is expected to travel at a speed of one centimetre per second and will hence travel a total distance of half a kilometre. There are two instruments onboard that will test the mineral and chemical compositions of the surface of the Moon along with the soil and rocks. Chandrayaan-1 found water on the Moon's surface and the rover will now try to find if the water is present on the permanently shadowed parts of the Moon.

Date and time of Chandrayaan 2 landing

Date: 7 September 2019

Time: 1:55 am IST

When & where to watch Chandrayaan 2 landing live