tech2 News Staff

The Chandrayaan 2 mission to land an Indian lander and rover on the moon's surface has been spectacularly successful launch since its launch on 22 July. As of 6 September, the spacecraft's landing module (a composite of the lunar lander Vikram, and rover Pragyan) separated and entered independent orbits around the moon.

In the week leading up to the landing, ISRO carried out four successful in-orbit manoeuvres to bring the landing module closer it the moon's surface for its powered descent and landing.

Date and time of Chandrayaan 2 landing

Date: 7 September 2019

Time: 1:55 am IST

If everything goes smoothly, the Vikram lander is scheduled to begin its descent at 1.40 am IST on 7 September. The propulsion system of the lander will play an important task here, breaking the velocity of the lander in a controlled fashion. The engines will be shut off well before the spacecraft touches the moon's surface.

From the 30 km orbit the lander will use till the landing is a 15-minute window of "terror". This 15-minute flight is one that ISRO has never attempted before, making Chandrayaan 2 the most complex mission ISRO has ever undertaken, in the view of ISRO's Chairman Dr K Sivan.

In the final seconds before landing, the Vikram lander will be assisted only by the moon's gravity and not the spacecraft's thrusters. This move will help the lander avoid the mini-plume of lunar dust from covering the lander — and more importantly, its solar panels.

There are multiple sources to choose from to watch the landing live.

When & where to watch Chandrayaan 2 landing live

on ISRO's YouTube channel, the stream will go live at 1.10 am IST on 7 September.

on DD National's YouTube channel, the stream will go live at 1.00 am IST on 7 September.

a Nat Geo Chandrayaan 2 Live special starring NASA astronaut Jerry Linenger, leading up to the live landing streaming on Nat Geo/Hotstar. This special goes live at 11.30 pm IST.

To know more about the Chandrayaan 2 mission, head here.

Here is a select group of stories on the mission we'd recommend:

Chandrayaan 2: Here are answers to all your questions on India's second Moon mission

Chandrayaan 2 to hunt for trillion-dollar-worth Helium-3 on Moon's surface

GSLV-MkIII, the launch platform that will make Chandrayaan-2 and Gaganyaan a reality

Chandrayaan 2 Orbiter: Everything you need to know about its objectives, science and design

Vikram Lander: All you will need to know about the vessel carrying Chandrayaan 2 Pragyan Rover to the Moon

How does ISRO’s GSLV Mk-III fare against some of the world's most powerful rockets?

Chandrayaan 2 demonstrates India's potential, but engineering education standards need improvement to sustain innovation

India plans to have a space station of its own by 2030: Here's what we can expect

A brief history of every moonshot in the history of space exploration

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.