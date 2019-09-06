Friday, September 06, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Chandrayaan 2 landing Date and Time: Where to watch ISRO's moon mission make history for India

The 15-min flight has never been attempted by ISRO before, making Chandrayaan 2 the most complex mission it has undertaken till date.


tech2 News StaffSep 06, 2019 11:38:13 IST

The Chandrayaan 2 mission to land an Indian lander and rover on the moon's surface has been spectacularly successful launch since its launch on 22 July. As of 6 September, the spacecraft's landing module (a composite of the lunar lander Vikram, and rover Pragyan) separated and entered independent orbits around the moon.

In the week leading up to the landing, ISRO carried out four successful in-orbit manoeuvres to bring the landing module closer it the moon's surface for its powered descent and landing.

Date and time of Chandrayaan 2 landing

Date: 7 September 2019

Time: 1:55 am IST

Chandrayaan 2 landing Date and Time: Where to watch ISROs moon mission make history for India

An illustration of Vikram lander and Pragyan rover on lunar surface. Image: ISRO

If everything goes smoothly, the Vikram lander is scheduled to begin its descent at 1.40 am IST on 7 September. The propulsion system of the lander will play an important task here, breaking the velocity of the lander in a controlled fashion. The engines will be shut off well before the spacecraft touches the moon's surface.

From the 30 km orbit the lander will use till the landing is a 15-minute window of "terror". This 15-minute flight is one that ISRO has never attempted before, making Chandrayaan 2 the most complex mission ISRO has ever undertaken, in the view of ISRO's Chairman Dr K Sivan.

In the final seconds before landing, the Vikram lander will be assisted only by the moon's gravity and not the spacecraft's thrusters. This move will help the lander avoid the mini-plume of lunar dust from covering the lander — and more importantly, its solar panels.

There are multiple sources to choose from to watch the landing live.

When & where to watch Chandrayaan 2 landing live

To know more about the Chandrayaan 2 mission, head here.

Here is a select group of stories on the mission we'd recommend:

Chandrayaan 2: Here are answers to all your questions on India's second Moon mission

Chandrayaan 2 to hunt for trillion-dollar-worth Helium-3 on Moon's surface

GSLV-MkIII, the launch platform that will make Chandrayaan-2 and Gaganyaan a reality

Chandrayaan 2 Orbiter: Everything you need to know about its objectives, science and design

Vikram Lander: All you will need to know about the vessel carrying Chandrayaan 2 Pragyan Rover to the Moon

How does ISRO’s GSLV Mk-III fare against some of the world's most powerful rockets?

Chandrayaan 2 demonstrates India's potential, but engineering education standards need improvement to sustain innovation

India plans to have a space station of its own by 2030: Here's what we can expect

A brief history of every moonshot in the history of space exploration

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

RakaZone plays What Sound Is That | Tech2 Gaming

RakaZone plays What Sound Is That | Tech2 Gaming

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2 composite completes final in-orbit manoeuvre before Vikram lander's separation

Sep 01, 2019
Chandrayaan 2 composite completes final in-orbit manoeuvre before Vikram lander's separation
Chandrayaan 2: PM Modi to be joined by 60 student space quiz winners in witnessing landing from ISRO control room

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2: PM Modi to be joined by 60 student space quiz winners in witnessing landing from ISRO control room

Sep 04, 2019
Chandrayaan 2 LIVE Updates: Vikram lander's 18-hr countdown begins to its first and only attempt at soft-landing on the moon

chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2 LIVE Updates: Vikram lander's 18-hr countdown begins to its first and only attempt at soft-landing on the moon

Sep 06, 2019
Chandrayaan 2 hours away from lander, orbiter separation, expected by 1.45 pm today

Chandrayaan-2

Chandrayaan 2 hours away from lander, orbiter separation, expected by 1.45 pm today

Sep 02, 2019
Chandrayaan 2 returns stunning images of key craters near lunar north pole

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2 returns stunning images of key craters near lunar north pole

Aug 27, 2019
Chandrayaan 2: Detaching from orbiter, Vikram lander enters independent, pre-final orbit around the moon

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2: Detaching from orbiter, Vikram lander enters independent, pre-final orbit around the moon

Sep 02, 2019

science

Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Sep 06, 2019
Chandrayaan 2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on the moon's surface

ISRO

Chandrayaan 2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on the moon's surface

Sep 06, 2019
After Chandrayaan 2: ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Space Exploration

After Chandrayaan 2: ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Sep 06, 2019
ISRO 2019 roadmap: Chandrayaan-2, human spaceflight centre, astronaut training, SSLV

ISRO

ISRO 2019 roadmap: Chandrayaan-2, human spaceflight centre, astronaut training, SSLV

Sep 06, 2019