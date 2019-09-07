Saturday, September 07, 2019Back to
Chandrayaan 2: ISRO loses contact with lander Vikram, awaits analysis from mission control

Communication of the Vikram lander with ISRO went silent towards the latter half of its descent.


tech2 News StaffSep 07, 2019 02:59:17 IST

After a nail-biting descent, the Chandrayaan 2 mission has stalled at a cliffhanger. ISRO appears to have lost contact with the Vikram lander, and is waiting to hear an analysis of data from the lander's final moments from Chandrayaan 2 mission control.

Communication went quite with the lander towards the latter half of the descent, specifically in the mission's 'fine' braking stage. Carried out with the lander's four thrusters, the first leg of (rough) breaking was performed successfully and as planned, bringing the velocity of the landing module down manyfold.

Chandrayaan 2: ISRO loses contact with lander Vikram, awaits analysis from mission control

ISRO lost communication was the Vikram lander when it was 2.1 km from the moon’s surface, before the second "fine braking" part of the mission was complete. The orbiter, which is still in good health will be listening to any communication from the lander. The link with the orbiter has been left switched on, in the hope that whatever be the news, the mission control room knows what's up. Data from the Vikram lander is being analysed further, said ISRO chairman K Sivan in a brief announcement.

ISRO officials exchanging notes after the Vikram lander fell silent. Image: ISRO

ISRO officials exchanging notes after the Vikram lander fell silent. Image: ISRO

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a pep talk to the scientists, gave Dr K Sivan an encouraging pat in light on the uncertainty, and lauded the efforts of all the scientists and engineers that helped the mission get to the moon.

 

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

Chandrayaan 2

Support pours in for ISRO as scientists try to figure out what went wrong with Chandrayaan 2 landing

Sep 07, 2019
Chandrayaan 2 Landing LIVE Updates: Communication with the lander has been lost, confirms ISRO chairman

Sep 06, 2019

Sep 06, 2019
Chandrayaan 2 landing Date and Time: Where to watch ISRO's moon mission make history for India

Sep 07, 2019

Sep 07, 2019
Chandrayaan-2 landing: Narendra Modi to watch historic event live with schoolchildren from ISRO's control room in Bengaluru

Sep 06, 2019

Sep 06, 2019
GSLV-MkIII, the launch platform that will make Chandrayaan 2 and Gaganyaan a reality

Sep 06, 2019

Sep 06, 2019
Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Sep 06, 2019

Sep 06, 2019

Sep 06, 2019
Chandrayaan 2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on the moon's surface

Sep 06, 2019

Sep 06, 2019
After Chandrayaan 2: ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Sep 06, 2019

Sep 06, 2019
ISRO 2019 roadmap: Chandrayaan-2, human spaceflight centre, astronaut training, SSLV

Sep 06, 2019

Sep 06, 2019