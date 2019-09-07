tech2 News Staff

After a nail-biting descent, the Chandrayaan 2 mission has stalled at a cliffhanger. ISRO appears to have lost contact with the Vikram lander, and is waiting to hear an analysis of data from the lander's final moments from Chandrayaan 2 mission control.

Communication went quite with the lander towards the latter half of the descent, specifically in the mission's 'fine' braking stage. Carried out with the lander's four thrusters, the first leg of (rough) breaking was performed successfully and as planned, bringing the velocity of the landing module down manyfold.

ISRO lost communication was the Vikram lander when it was 2.1 km from the moon’s surface, before the second "fine braking" part of the mission was complete. The orbiter, which is still in good health will be listening to any communication from the lander. The link with the orbiter has been left switched on, in the hope that whatever be the news, the mission control room knows what's up. Data from the Vikram lander is being analysed further, said ISRO chairman K Sivan in a brief announcement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a pep talk to the scientists, gave Dr K Sivan an encouraging pat in light on the uncertainty, and lauded the efforts of all the scientists and engineers that helped the mission get to the moon.

