The Indian Space and Research Organization (ISRO) has rescheduled the launch of its second mission to the moon – Chandrayaan 2 on 22 July. It will lift off at 2.43 pm IST from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.

Registration for the launch will being today, 18 July, at 6 pm IST.

It is the follow-up mission to Chandrayaan 1 but this mission will be more challenging and it was seen when the space agency had to call off the launch due to a technical snag. Fifty-six minutes before the mission could launch, ISRO scientists noticed a drop in pressure in one of the helium tanks because it had sprung a leak.

This mission will include a rover and a lander along with an orbiter. This mission will also mark the first time any country has ever gone to the south pole of the moon, and it will put India on the map as one of four countries to have landed on the moon, alongside the US, China and Russia.

How to register yourself to watch Chandrayaan 2 launch live

Step 1 : Go to this website

Step 2: Enter a valid email ID

Step 3: Submit

Step 4: Verify your ID by clicking on the link sent to your ID

Step 5: Fill in details like the number of people visiting, mode of transport and vehicle number

Step 6: Fill in your contact details

Step 7: Read and accept the terms and conditions

Step 8: Complete the captcha to verify that you're a human

