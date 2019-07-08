tech2 News StaffJul 24, 2019 14:47:12 IST
The L110 liquid fuel stage with two Vikas engines is being transported for integration with the GSLV Mk-III. Image credit: ISRO
The indigenously developed C25 Cryogenic Upper Stage of the GSLV Mk-III at the launch centre. Image credit: ISRO
The integration of C25 cryogenic stage to the L110 stage in progress. Image credit: ISRO
ISRO engineers hoist the L110 i.e. the core stage to integrate it with the two S200 solid rocket boosters. Image credit: ISRO
The S200 solid boosters of GSLV Mk-III M1 vehicle are being placed on the launch pedestal. These are the second largest fuel boosters in operation. Image credit: ISRO
One of the segments of the S200 side boosters being carried during the integration. Image credit: ISRO
The slanted nose cones of S200 solid side boosters are being placed on the boosters. These were modified from the GSLV to reduce the vibrations inside the rocket for future man missions. Image credit: ISRO
The equipment bay of the GSLV Mk-III M1, which also houses the rocket’s guidance system, in the process of integration. Image credit: ISRO
The L110 liquid furl stage after it has been integrated with the S200 side boosters. Image credit: ISRO
The Pragyan rover is being rolled into the Vikram Lander. Image credit: ISRO
The Orbiter, which has a mission life of one year, at the launch centre. Image credit: ISRO
The Vikram lander being hoisted onto the Orbiter. The payload fairing is visible in the background. Image credit: ISRO
The Vikram lander, mounted on top of the Orbiter, will stay there till it needs to separate and attempt a soft landing on the Moon. Image credit: ISRO
The partially-integrated GSLV Mk-III M1 vehicle being moved from the integration centre to the launch pedestal. Image credit: ISRO
Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.