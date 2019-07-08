Wednesday, July 24, 2019Back to
Chandrayaan 2: First look at the mission days before the 15 July launch at the ISRO launch center

With only a week left for the launch, all components of the mission have been integrated with the GSLV Mk-III.

tech2 News StaffJul 24, 2019 14:47:12 IST

The L110 liquid fuel stage with two Vikas engines is being transported for integration with the GSLV Mk-III. Image credit: ISRO

Chandrayaan2

The indigenously developed C25 Cryogenic Upper Stage of the GSLV Mk-III at the launch centre. Image credit: ISRO

Integration of C25 cryogenic stage to the L110 stage in progress. Image credit: ISRO

The integration of C25 cryogenic stage to the L110 stage in progress. Image credit: ISRO

Chandrayaan2

ISRO engineers hoist the L110 i.e. the core stage to integrate it with the two S200 solid rocket boosters. Image credit: ISRO

The S200 solid boosters of GSLV Mk-III M1 vehicle is being placed on the mobile launch pedestal. Image credit: ISRO

The S200 solid boosters of GSLV Mk-III M1 vehicle are being placed on the launch pedestal. These are the second largest fuel boosters in operation. Image credit: ISRO

One of the segments of an S200 side boosters being carried during the integration. Image credit: ISRO

One of the segments of the S200 side boosters being carried during the integration. Image credit: ISRO

Chandrayaan2

The slanted nose cones of S200 solid side boosters are being placed on the boosters. These were modified from the GSLV to reduce the vibrations inside the rocket for future man missions. Image credit: ISRO

Chandrayaan2

The equipment bay of the GSLV Mk-III M1, which also houses the rocket’s guidance system, in the process of integration. Image credit: ISRO

The L110 liquid stage after it has been integrated with S200 side boosters. Image credit: ISRO

The L110 liquid furl stage after it has been integrated with the S200 side boosters. Image credit: ISRO

The Pragyan rover is being rolled into the Vikram Lander on the ramp that projects out of its side. Image credit: ISRO

The Pragyan rover is being rolled into the Vikram Lander. Image credit: ISRO

Chandrayaan2

The Orbiter, which has a mission life of one year, at the launch centre. Image credit: ISRO

Chandrayaan2

The Vikram lander being hoisted onto the Orbiter. The payload fairing is visible in the background. Image credit: ISRO

The Vikram lander mounted on top of the Orbiter and will stay there till it comes time to separate to conduct its soft landing. Image credit: ISRO

The Vikram lander, mounted on top of the Orbiter, will stay there till it needs to separate and attempt a soft landing on the Moon. Image credit: ISRO

The partially integrated GSLV Mk-III M1 vehicle being transported to the Mobile launch pedestal. Image credit: ISRO

The partially-integrated GSLV Mk-III M1 vehicle being moved from the integration centre to the launch pedestal. Image credit: ISRO

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

