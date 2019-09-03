tech2 News Staff

The landing module of Chandrayaan 2, the Indian Space Research Organisation's second mission to the moon, is hours away from completing its second and final in-orbit adjustment in lunar orbit. This manoeuvre is slated to happen before 3 am IST on 4 September. With this manoeuvre, the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover, the two components in the landing module are now one step closer to making their highly-anticipated soft-landing on 7 September.

From its current elliptical orbit of 109 x 120 km orbit (nearest x farthest distance from the surface), the landing module will continue on its independent, circular path around the moon till 1.40 am on 7 September. After a powered descent lasting 15 minutes, the Vikram lander will drop from a height of 100 km in an attempt to soft-land on the moon around 1.55 am. This landing, if successful, will propel India to an exclusive group of only four nations that have soft-landed on the moon's surface.

The lander is currently orbiting the moon in an elliptical 109 x 120 km orbit. A successful manueovre "deorbit" (orbit-lowering) manoeuvre on 4 September will put the Vikram lander on its way to soft-land on the moon's surface. This key step will be streamed live from ISRO's control room at the Satellite Control Centre (SCC) in Bengaluru.

The orbiter will also be surveilling its year-long home for the first time, ensuring that no damage was caused to its instruments on the journey so far and conducting a thorough examination of the Vikram lander's landing site at the moon's South Polar region.

