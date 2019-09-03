Tuesday, September 03, 2019Back to
Chandrayaan 2: Final manueovre before India's maiden moon landing expected by 3am tomorrow

The landing module is currently one final manueovre away from its 7 Sept landing on the moon's surface


tech2 News StaffSep 03, 2019 20:28:40 IST

The landing module of Chandrayaan 2, the Indian Space Research Organisation's second mission to the moon, is hours away from completing its second and final in-orbit adjustment in lunar orbit. This manoeuvre is slated to happen before 3 am IST on 4 September. With this manoeuvre, the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover, the two components in the landing module are now one step closer to making their highly-anticipated soft-landing on 7 September.

From its current elliptical orbit of 109 x 120 km orbit (nearest x farthest distance from the surface), the landing module will continue on its independent, circular path around the moon till 1.40 am on 7 September. After a powered descent lasting 15 minutes, the Vikram lander will drop from a height of 100 km in an attempt to soft-land on the moon around 1.55 am. This landing, if successful, will propel India to an exclusive group of only four nations that have soft-landed on the moon's surface.

An illustration of the Chandrayaan-2 orbiter and landing module's post-separation in their independent orbits around the moon. Image: ISRO/YouTube

The lander is currently orbiting the moon in an elliptical 109 x 120 km orbit. A successful manueovre "deorbit" (orbit-lowering) manoeuvre on 4 September will put the Vikram lander on its way to soft-land on the moon's surface. This key step will be streamed live from ISRO's control room at the Satellite Control Centre (SCC) in Bengaluru.

Glimpse inside ISRO's control room during landing module's first in-orbit manoeuvre on 3 September. Image: ISRO

Over the next three days, the first maps of the landing site will be created by the Vikram lander to ensure the landing site is safe, as previously thought, to make a soft-landing. This crucial step will be the most challenging of the mission since ISRO's engineers won't be operating the spacecraft remotely from the control centre, and will hand over controls (and the fate of the mission) to the lander's navigation system and engines.

The orbiter will also be surveilling its year-long home for the first time, ensuring that no damage was caused to its instruments on the journey so far and conducting a thorough examination of the Vikram lander's landing site at the moon's South Polar region.

While subsequent events in the mission prior to landing won't be streamed live, you can catch live updates on the mission on our dedicated Chandrayaan 2 domain, our Twitter pageISRO's website, or Twitter page.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

