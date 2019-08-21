Wednesday, August 21, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Chandrayaan 2 edges closer to moon's surface after completing second orbital manoeuvre

The spacecraft is expected to make its long-awaited descent & landing on 7 September, starting 1.40 am.


tech2 News StaffAug 21, 2019 15:48:24 IST

India's second moon exploration mission Chandrayaan 2, successfully completed its second orbital manoeuvre in lunar orbit today. The critical manoeuvre was begun at 12.50 pm IST, using the onboard propulsion system. It lasted about 20 minutes, during which time the spacecraft was brought closer to the lunar surface. The spacecraft entered lunar orbit on Tuesday, 20 August after a  week sojourn from liftoff.

Now that the lunar capture, or entry of the spacecraft into lunar orbit, is complete without hitch or glitch, the 13-day (lunar-bound) phase of the mission begins.

Chandrayaan 2 edges closer to moons surface after completing second orbital manoeuvre

Chandrayaan 2 composite orbiting the moon before the lander's separation. Image: ISRO

The manoeuvre lasted exactly 1228 seconds, and the final orbit achieved was 118 x 4412 km (nearest x farthest distance). The space agency said all the parameters of the craft are normal. The series of orbit manoeuvres will enable Chandrayaan 2 to enter its final orbit passing over the lunar poles at a distance of about 100 km from the moon's surface, ISRO said.

The next manoeuvre in lunar orbit is scheduled for 28 August, ISRO has said, following by two more on 30 August and 1 September. Each of these manoeuvers will lower the orbital altitude of Chandrayaan 2 in preparation for landing. From 2nd September, all eyes will be on the lander, Dr Sivan said, much like a bridegroom on her wedding.

On 3 and 4 September, the first maps of the landing site will be created to ensure the landing site is as safe as previously thought to make a soft-landing. This is crucial since ISRO's mission engineers won't be operating the spacecraft remotely. This is an important part of the orbiter's mission: surveilling its year-long home for the first time, ensuring that no damage was caused to its instruments on the journey thus far, and a thorough examination of the Vikram lander's landing site at the moon's South Polar region.

Chandrayaan 2 is expected to make its long-awaited powered descent and landing on 7 September at 1.40 am IST in a landing sequence that the ISRO Chief describes as '15 minutes of terror'.

While subsequent events in the mission won't be streamed live, you can catch live updates on the mission on our dedicated Chandrayaan 2 domain, our Twitter pageISRO's website, or Twitter page.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2

PUBG Lite Live with Rakazone Gaming

PUBG Lite Live with Rakazone Gaming


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2 to attempt historic soft-landing at 1.40 am on 7 Sep after lowering its orbit gradually: ISRO chairman

Aug 20, 2019
Chandrayaan 2 to attempt historic soft-landing at 1.40 am on 7 Sep after lowering its orbit gradually: ISRO chairman
Chandrayaan 2 LIVE Updates: New method of controlling thrusters will be used during soft-landing

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2 LIVE Updates: New method of controlling thrusters will be used during soft-landing

Aug 20, 2019
Chandrayaan 2 enters 'lunar transfer' phase, leaves Earth's orbit right on schedule

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2 enters 'lunar transfer' phase, leaves Earth's orbit right on schedule

Aug 14, 2019
With successful entry into lunar orbit, Chandrayaan 2 completes one of few critical milestones remaining before soft-landing attempt

Chandrayaan 2

With successful entry into lunar orbit, Chandrayaan 2 completes one of few critical milestones remaining before soft-landing attempt

Aug 20, 2019
Chandrayaan 2 to enter an orbit around the Moon today, two weeks before planned soft landing

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2 to enter an orbit around the Moon today, two weeks before planned soft landing

Aug 20, 2019
Astrophotography Guide Part 3: Filters, eyepieces and other hacks to elevate your stargazing experience

Astronomy

Astrophotography Guide Part 3: Filters, eyepieces and other hacks to elevate your stargazing experience

Aug 19, 2019

science

SpaceX Starman, Tesla Roadster complete their first complete orbit around the Sun

SpaceX

SpaceX Starman, Tesla Roadster complete their first complete orbit around the Sun

Aug 20, 2019
New kind of cell in the eye that perceives brightness discovered by researchers

Eye Cell

New kind of cell in the eye that perceives brightness discovered by researchers

Aug 19, 2019
Astrophotography Guide Part 3: Filters, eyepieces and other hacks to elevate your stargazing experience

Astronomy

Astrophotography Guide Part 3: Filters, eyepieces and other hacks to elevate your stargazing experience

Aug 19, 2019
Astrophotography Guide Part 1: Getting started and choosing the right astronomy gear

Astronomy

Astrophotography Guide Part 1: Getting started and choosing the right astronomy gear

Aug 19, 2019