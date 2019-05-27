tech2 News Staff

The Geneva-based European Organisation for Nuclear Research, better known as CERN, is bringing its flagship travel science exhibition to India for the first time this year. The 'Accelerating Science' exhibit will be on show in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Delhi between May 2019 and March 2020.

The exhibit attracts anyone curious about the origins of the universe, the nature of particles we are made from and fundamental science. Experiments on display include the 'Big Bang', the building blocks of life, mysteries of the universe, the world's largest scientific experiment and a series of fundamental breakthroughs in modern science, including the LIGO detector, which helped detect gravitational waves for the first time in 2015, and the Large Hadron Collider (LHC), which is helping hunt for the Higgs boson or "God particle", which is considered a crucial missing element in our understanding of how matter gets its mass.

"India and CERN have enjoyed a fruitful partnership since the 1960s," Dr Charlotte Warakaulle, Director of International Relations at CERN said to the press. India has made important contributions to CERN experiments and infrastructure over the past few decades, which has only been strengthened since India became an associate member at CERN in 2017, Warakaulle added.

The science exhibition, which goes by the name "Vigyan Samagam", will highlight India's contributions to some of the world's biggest science projects. It is a jointly-funded effort by the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) and the Department of Science & Technology (DST).

While in India, the CERN exhibit will be bilingual — in English and Hindi for the public to make the most of.

Below are dates and venues for the CERN exhibition:

CERN Exhibition in Mumbai

When: 8 May to 7 July 2019

Where: Nehru Science Centre, Worli, Mumbai.

CERN Exhibition in Bengaluru

When: 29 July to 28 September 2019

Where: Visvesvaraya Industrial & Technological Museum, Kasturba Road, Bengaluru.

CERN Exhibition in Kolkata

When: 4 November to 31 December 2019

Where: Science City, East Topsia, Kolkata.

CERN Exhibition in Delhi

When: 21 January to 20 March 2020

Where: National Science Centre, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

For more information, head to the Vigyan Samagam website.

