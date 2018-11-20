Press Trust of India

A Noida-based school has collaborated with scientists from European Organisation for Nuclear Research (CERN) and India for a physics conclave to help students understand the mysteries of universe such as the Higgs Boson and the Big Bang.

The two-day ‘The Mime of the Universe’ conclave that began Monday has been organised by Shiv Nadar School Noida in collaboration with Life Lab Foundation.

Virtual interactive session

“There are a lot of opportunities for students at CERN now that India is an associate member. It is conclaves like these which can highlight the scope for students in physics and at CERN,” said Archana Sharma, a senior scientist at CERN, Geneva, Switzerland.

Sharma is an internationally-recognised expert for her experimental work on gaseous detectors for research in ‘High Energy Physics.’

Another highlight of the conclave is the virtual interactive session with Albert De Roeck, senior scientist and convener of Higgs, an expert on Neutrino from CERN.

“Events like these also help us to understand the fundamentals of the world in a better way,” said Aryaan Shankar Misra, a grade-12 student at Shiv Nadar School.

Among the events at the conclave are a series of dialogues on ‘Unfolding the mysteries of the Universe’, ‘the Big Bang’, and ‘Neutrinos’

The event is being attended by around 1,000 participants from 20 schools and one university.