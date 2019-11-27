Wednesday, November 27, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

CartoSAT-3 Launch Highlights Updates: PSLV-C47 mission is a success! All 14 satellites deployed into orbit

tech2 News StaffNov 27, 2019 10:24:32 IST

The PSLV-C47 will lift off carrying fourteen satellites on 27 November at 9.28 am IST from ISRO's launchpad.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

highlights

read more

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES ONLINE

  • 10:28 (IST)

    ISRO successfully completes the PSLV-C47 mission

    Read all the information about the launch and the satellites here.

  • 10:03 (IST)

    13 missions until March

    K Sivan confirmed that ISRO has 13 more missions to accomplish by March.

  • 09:59 (IST)

    ISRO Chairman speaks on PSLV-C47 success

    ISRO Chairman K Sivan congratulates his entire team on the successful launch of all the 14 satellites onboard the PSLV-C47.

  • 09:56 (IST)

    PSLV-C47 mission successful

    All the 14 satellites have been deployed. The mission director has announced that the PSLV-C47 mission has been successfully accomplished. Kudos ISRO!

  • 09:54 (IST)

    SuperDove satellites deployment initiated

    The 12 SuperDove "Flock" satellites have started separating from the vehicle one-by-one at regular intervals of 20 seconds.

  • 09:50 (IST)

    CartoSAT-3 solar panels deployed

    Now in orbit, the solar panels on the CartoSAT-3 satellite have been deployed.

  • 09:48 (IST)

    Meshbed satellite separated

    The 'Meshbed' satellite has successfully separated from the fourth stage.

  • 09:47 (IST)

    CartoSAT-3 satellite has successfully separated

    The CartoSAT-3 has successfully separated from the fourth stage.

  • 09:46 (IST)

    Fourth stage shut off

    Optimal orbital conditions have been achieved and the satellite will be injected into orbit soon.

  • 09:38 (IST)

    Third stage separated

    The third stage of the rocket has separated and the fourth stage has started. 

  • 09:33 (IST)

    Second stage of the rocket has separated

    The second stage of the PSLV-C47 has separated and the third stage rocket has ignited, functioning normally.

  • 09:32 (IST)

    Payload fairing has separated

    The heat shield on the rocket has separated.

  • 09:31 (IST)

    First-stage separated

    The first stage of the rocket has separated and the second stage engine has fired up, functioning normally.

  • 09:29 (IST)

    And it's a lift-off!

    The PSLV-C47 is up in the sky and ISRO confirms a successful launch blasting in full power.

  • 09:26 (IST)

    Other payloads on the PSLV-C47

    Apart from India's CartoSAT-3, the launch will also include 12 SuperDove "Flock" satellites, and a communication satellite technical proof-of-concept satellite called "MESHBED". The SuperDoves, developed by Planet Labs, are part of a network of smallsats designed for earth observation. These satellites, an upgraded iteration of the 26 "Doves" already in orbit, offer higher imaging quality, sharper images, more vibrant colors, and increased accuracy for advanced/time-series analysis. If successfully launched, Planet intends to expand its network with more such SuperDoves, and bring them closer to a planned project the "Next Generation Planetscope".

    Analytical Space Inc's (ASI) satellite on the PSLV-C47 is a technical demonstration. With its 'Meshbed' satellite, ASI intends to test a space technology that will allow its users (on Earth) to gain faster access to data from satellites. The spacecraft features a patented, inexpensive antenna design from MITRE that could help enable faster access to space-based data. It can be used for a variety of applications including integrated communications and navigation as well as in government missions that need tactical communications, intelligence, surveillance or remote reconnaissance.

  • 09:22 (IST)

    Some more information about CartoSAT-3

    CartoSAT-3 is undoubtedly one of the most advanced imaging satellites ever built by ISRO, with the capability to produce some of the most high-resolution aerial imagery in the world — certainly the highest of any ISRO satellites. It will also image across multiple spectra — panchromatic (captures all visible colours of light), multispectral (captures light within specific ranges in the electromagnetic spectrum) and hyperspectral (captures light from across the electromagnetic spectrum) earth observation mission.

  • 09:15 (IST)

    Automatic launch sequence initiated

    The onboard computer on the PSLV-C47/CarsoSAT-3 now has full control to begin the launch.

  • 09:13 (IST)

    T-minus 16 minutes to launch

    The PSLV/CartoSAT-3 has been given a go-ahead for launch.

  • 09:06 (IST)

    PSLV/CartoSAT-3 livestream is a go!

    We are less than 30 minutes from the launch of the PSLV/CartoSAT-3 mission.

  • 08:59 (IST)

    Watch the PSLV/CartoSAT-3 launch live

    If you wish to watch the launch of the PSLV/CartoSAT-3 mission live, here's how you can do so.

  • 08:50 (IST)

    Propellant filling stage completion

    Until now, the fourth and second propellant filling stages have been completed.

  • 08:43 (IST)

    CartoSAT-3 Earth observation satellite

    One of the main satellites launching aboard the PSLV is the CartoSAT-3, the eight in a series of indigenous Earth observation satellites built by ISRO. With its highly-advanced remote sensing capability, CartoSAT-3 is a leap of advancement over its predecessor CartoSAT-2, with a wider spatial range (of view) and finer resolution (of up to 0.25 metres or 25 centimetres).

  • 08:29 (IST)

    CartoSAT-3 launch today

    The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is launching the CartoSAT-3 satellite today along with thirteen other satellites from the US from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR, Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh. Stay tuned for the live updates.

    • read more

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launched the CartoSAT-3 Earth observation satellite from India along with thirteen commercial nanosatellites from the US today. All the satellites were carried by the PSLV-C47 launch vehicle with lift-off at 9.28 am IST from ISRO's launchpad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR, Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh. The mission was first scheduled to launch on 25 November but it was postponed for reasons unknown.

CartoSAT-3 Launch Highlights Updates: PSLV-C47 mission is a success! All 14 satellites deployed into orbit

Representational image.

CartoSAT-3 is the eight in a series of indigenous Earth observation satellites built by ISRO. With its highly-advanced remote sensing capability, CartoSAT-3 is a leap of advancement over its predecessor CartoSAT-2, with a wider spatial range (of view) and finer resolution (of up to 0.25 metres or 25 centimetres). It is undoubtedly one of the most advanced imaging satellites ever built by ISRO, with the capability to produce some of the most high-resolution aerial imagery in the world — certainly the highest of any ISRO satellites.

Of the fourteen passengers on the PSLV-C47, thirteen are commercial nanosatellites from the US, part of a commercial arrangement between NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), Department of Space. The ridesharing customers with satellites onboard include Boston-based satellite communications company Analytical Space, American data and analytics company Spire Global, Cambodian small SAR-satellite manufacturers iQPS, and Luxembourg-based Kleos Space, Spaceflight announced.



top reviews

Motorola Moto E6S

Motorola Moto E6S

TECH2 RATING

Xiaomi Redmi 8A

Xiaomi Redmi 8A

TECH2 RATING

Xiaomi Amazfit GTR

Xiaomi Amazfit GTR

TECH2 RATING

ASUS ZenBook Duo UX481

ASUS ZenBook Duo UX481

TECH2 RATING

Jabra Move Style Edition

Jabra Move Style Edition

TECH2 RATING

latest videos

1v1 with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Maxtern on E-Sports, Mortal, Viper, Shroud, Dr Disrespect & more

Maxtern on E-Sports, Mortal, Viper, Shroud, Dr Disrespect & more

Real Shot Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview

1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview

Maxtern plays the PUBG Mobile Pop-Quiz | 1Up Gaming

Maxtern plays the PUBG Mobile Pop-Quiz | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub on Popular YouTube Channels | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub on Popular YouTube Channels | 1Up Gaming


also see

PSLV-C47 launch

PSLV-C47-CartoSAT-3 mission: ISRO to launch 13 US satellites and India's eighth CartoSAT at 9.28am today

Nov 27, 2019
PSLV-C47-CartoSAT-3 mission: ISRO to launch 13 US satellites and India's eighth CartoSAT at 9.28am today
PSLV-C47/CartoSAT-3 mission: ISRO postpones planned 25 Nov launch, reasons for delay unclear

CartoSAT-3

PSLV-C47/CartoSAT-3 mission: ISRO postpones planned 25 Nov launch, reasons for delay unclear

Nov 21, 2019
PSLV-C47/CartoSAT-3 launch: Online registration now open to catch it live from ISRO's viewing gallery on 25 Nov

ISRO

PSLV-C47/CartoSAT-3 launch: Online registration now open to catch it live from ISRO's viewing gallery on 25 Nov

Nov 20, 2019
PLSV-C41/CartoSAT-3 launch: ISRO begins 26-hour countdown for launch of Earth imaging satellite

PSLV-C47

PLSV-C41/CartoSAT-3 launch: ISRO begins 26-hour countdown for launch of Earth imaging satellite

Nov 26, 2019
PSLV-C47/CartoSAT-3 mission: ISRO nails launch of India's CartoSAT-3, 13 American small satellites to orbit

CartoSAT-3 Launch

PSLV-C47/CartoSAT-3 mission: ISRO nails launch of India's CartoSAT-3, 13 American small satellites to orbit

Nov 27, 2019
PSLV-C47/CartoSAT-3: Where and when to watch launch of ISRO's Earth imaging satellite

PSLV-C47 launch

PSLV-C47/CartoSAT-3: Where and when to watch launch of ISRO's Earth imaging satellite

Nov 27, 2019

science

Global warming: October 2019 might have been second-hottest month in the second-hottest year on record

Warming World

Global warming: October 2019 might have been second-hottest month in the second-hottest year on record

Nov 20, 2019
Pac-Man-like behaviour could explain how massive, spinning black holes merge

Black Holes

Pac-Man-like behaviour could explain how massive, spinning black holes merge

Nov 13, 2019
Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Nov 01, 2019
Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Environment

Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Oct 25, 2019