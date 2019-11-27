10:28 (IST)
ISRO successfully completes the PSLV-C47 mission
Read all the information about the launch and the satellites here.
tech2 News StaffNov 27, 2019 10:24:32 IST
The PSLV-C47 will lift off carrying fourteen satellites on 27 November at 9.28 am IST from ISRO's launchpad.
10:28 (IST)
ISRO successfully completes the PSLV-C47 mission Read all the information about the launch and the satellites here .
10:03 (IST)
13 missions until March K Sivan confirmed that ISRO has 13 more missions to accomplish by March.
09:59 (IST)
ISRO Chairman speaks on PSLV-C47 success ISRO Chairman K Sivan congratulates his entire team on the successful launch of all the 14 satellites onboard the PSLV-C47.
09:56 (IST)
PSLV-C47 mission successful All the 14 satellites have been deployed. The mission director has announced that the PSLV-C47 mission has been successfully accomplished. Kudos ISRO!
09:54 (IST)
SuperDove satellites deployment initiated The 12 SuperDove "Flock" satellites have started separating from the vehicle one-by-one at regular intervals of 20 seconds.
09:50 (IST)
CartoSAT-3 solar panels deployed Now in orbit, the solar panels on the CartoSAT-3 satellite have been deployed.
09:48 (IST)
Meshbed satellite separated The 'Meshbed' satellite has successfully separated from the fourth stage.
09:46 (IST)
Fourth stage shut off Optimal orbital conditions have been achieved and the satellite will be injected into orbit soon.
09:38 (IST)
Third stage separated The third stage of the rocket has separated and the fourth stage has started.
09:33 (IST)
Second stage of the rocket has separated The second stage of the PSLV-C47 has separated and the third stage rocket has ignited, functioning normally.
09:32 (IST)
Payload fairing has separated The heat shield on the rocket has separated.
09:31 (IST)
First-stage separated The first stage of the rocket has separated and the second stage engine has fired up, functioning normally.
09:29 (IST)
And it's a lift-off! The PSLV-C47 is up in the sky and ISRO confirms a successful launch blasting in full power.
09:15 (IST)
Automatic launch sequence initiated The onboard computer on the PSLV-C47/CarsoSAT-3 now has full control to begin the launch.
09:13 (IST)
T-minus 16 minutes to launch The PSLV/CartoSAT-3 has been given a go-ahead for launch.
08:50 (IST)
Propellant filling stage completion Until now, the fourth and second propellant filling stages have been completed.
08:43 (IST)
CartoSAT-3 Earth observation satellite
One of the main satellites launching aboard the PSLV is the CartoSAT-3, the eight in a series of indigenous Earth observation satellites built by ISRO. With its highly-advanced remote sensing capability, CartoSAT-3 is a leap of advancement over its predecessor CartoSAT-2, with a wider spatial range (of view) and finer resolution (of up to 0.25 metres or 25 centimetres).
08:29 (IST)
CartoSAT-3 launch today
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is launching the CartoSAT-3 satellite today along with thirteen other satellites from the US from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR, Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh. Stay tuned for the live updates.
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launched the CartoSAT-3 Earth observation satellite from India along with thirteen commercial nanosatellites from the US today. All the satellites were carried by the PSLV-C47 launch vehicle with lift-off at 9.28 am IST from ISRO's launchpad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR, Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh. The mission was first scheduled to launch on 25 November but it was postponed for reasons unknown.
CartoSAT-3 is the eight in a series of indigenous Earth observation satellites built by ISRO. With its highly-advanced remote sensing capability, CartoSAT-3 is a leap of advancement over its predecessor CartoSAT-2, with a wider spatial range (of view) and finer resolution (of up to 0.25 metres or 25 centimetres). It is undoubtedly one of the most advanced imaging satellites ever built by ISRO, with the capability to produce some of the most high-resolution aerial imagery in the world — certainly the highest of any ISRO satellites.
Of the fourteen passengers on the PSLV-C47, thirteen are commercial nanosatellites from the US, part of a commercial arrangement between NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), Department of Space. The ridesharing customers with satellites onboard include Boston-based satellite communications company Analytical Space, American data and analytics company Spire Global, Cambodian small SAR-satellite manufacturers iQPS, and Luxembourg-based Kleos Space, Spaceflight announced.
