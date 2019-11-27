09:26 (IST)

Other payloads on the PSLV-C47

Apart from India's CartoSAT-3, the launch will also include 12 SuperDove "Flock" satellites, and a communication satellite technical proof-of-concept satellite called "MESHBED". The SuperDoves, developed by Planet Labs, are part of a network of smallsats designed for earth observation. These satellites, an upgraded iteration of the 26 "Doves" already in orbit, offer higher imaging quality, sharper images, more vibrant colors, and increased accuracy for advanced/time-series analysis. If successfully launched, Planet intends to expand its network with more such SuperDoves, and bring them closer to a planned project the "Next Generation Planetscope".

Analytical Space Inc's (ASI) satellite on the PSLV-C47 is a technical demonstration. With its 'Meshbed' satellite, ASI intends to test a space technology that will allow its users (on Earth) to gain faster access to data from satellites. The spacecraft features a patented, inexpensive antenna design from MITRE that could help enable faster access to space-based data. It can be used for a variety of applications including integrated communications and navigation as well as in government missions that need tactical communications, intelligence, surveillance or remote reconnaissance.