Monday, February 24, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Can't rely on facial expressions to understand the emotions of people says new study

After analyzing data about facial expressions and emotion, they concluded that it takes more than expressions to correctly detect emotion.


Asian News InternationalFeb 24, 2020 10:07:28 IST

Drawing cues from someone's facial expression might be a wrong approach to conclude about people's feelings as new research suggests that facial expressions might not be reliable indicators of emotion.

The study also puts emphasis on not to trust a person's face.

Aleix Martinez, a professor of electrical and computer engineering at The Ohio State University, focused on the question of 'Can we truly detect emotion from facial articulations?' The answer to the question majorly came as "no, you can't".

Cant rely on facial expressions to understand the emotions of people says new study

Researchers wanted to answer the question 'Can we truly detect emotion from facial articulations?'.

Martinez and his colleagues' work has focused on building computer algorithms that analyze facial expressions.

The researchers analysed the kinetics of muscle movement in the human face and compared those muscle movements with a person's emotions. They found that attempts to detect or define emotions based on a person's facial expressions were almost always wrong.

"Everyone makes different facial expressions based on context and cultural background," Martinez said. And it's important to realize that not everyone who smiles is happy. Not everyone who is happy smiles. I would even go to the extreme of saying most people who do not smile are not necessarily unhappy. And if you are happy for a whole day, you don't go walking down the street with a smile on your face. You're just happy."

It is also true, Martinez said, that sometimes, people smile out of an obligation to the social norms. This would not inherently be a problem, he said — people are certainly entitled to put on a smile for the rest of the world — but some companies have begun developing technology to recognise facial muscle movements and assign emotion or intent to those movements.

The danger, Martinez said, lies in the possibility of missing the real emotion or intent in another person, and then making decisions about that person's future or abilities.

After analyzing data about facial expressions and emotion, the research team — which included scientists from Northeastern University, the California Institute of Technology and the University of Wisconsin —concluded that it takes more than expressions to correctly detect emotion.

If not facial expression, facial colour, for example, can help provide clues to some extent.

"What we showed is that when you experience emotion, your brain releases peptides — mostly hormones — that change the blood flow and blood composition, and because the face is inundated with these peptides, it changes colour," Martinez said.

The human body offers other hints, too, he said: body posture, for example. And context plays a crucial role as well.

Welcome to Tech2 Innovate, India’s most definitive youth festival celebrating innovation is being held at GMR Grounds, Aerocity Phase 2, on 14th and 15th February 2020. Come and experience an amalgamation of tech, gadgets, automobiles, music, technology, and pop culture along with the who’s who of the online world. Book your tickets now.

tags

latest videos

On Stage with @CarryMinati & @Tanmay Bhat | PUBG Mobile LIVE

On Stage with @CarryMinati & @Tanmay Bhat | PUBG Mobile LIVE

International Heroes of PUBG | EP01: PANDA

International Heroes of PUBG | EP01: PANDA

"HydraFlick can change the PC gaming scene in India" | GodNixon | 1Up Gaming

Join the Squad with CarryMinati | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Join the Squad with CarryMinati | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Join the Squad with Dynamo | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Join the Squad with Dynamo | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Zero Kill Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with GODNiXON | Ep5: Luv Sharma First Interview | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with GODNiXON | Ep5: Luv Sharma First Interview | 1Up Gaming

GODNiXON takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

GODNiXON takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

NewsTracker

North Korea's digital savvy comes to the fore: Internet use surges, helping to thwart US sanctions and fuel cybercrime

Feb 10, 2020
North Korea's digital savvy comes to the fore: Internet use surges, helping to thwart US sanctions and fuel cybercrime
Jungle Cry, international rugby film featuring Abhay Deol, Emily Shah, to have a wide global release in March

BuzzPatrol

Jungle Cry, international rugby film featuring Abhay Deol, Emily Shah, to have a wide global release in March

Feb 18, 2020
Tokyo Olympics 2020: 'United by Emotion' motto for Games and Paralympics, Naomi Osaka drives home message of inclusion

Tokyo Olympics 2020

Tokyo Olympics 2020: 'United by Emotion' motto for Games and Paralympics, Naomi Osaka drives home message of inclusion

Feb 17, 2020
IRCTC defends move to reserve seat for Lord Shiva on inaugural run of Kashi Mahakal Express, says it was 'one-time affair' to seek blessings

NewsTracker

IRCTC defends move to reserve seat for Lord Shiva on inaugural run of Kashi Mahakal Express, says it was 'one-time affair' to seek blessings

Feb 17, 2020
Air India Express expects over Rs 5,000 cr operating revenue in current fiscal, says CEO K Shyam Sundar

NewsTracker

Air India Express expects over Rs 5,000 cr operating revenue in current fiscal, says CEO K Shyam Sundar

Feb 13, 2020
Narendra Modi to visit Varanasi tomorrow; PM will inaugurate over 20 projects, including 430-bed govt hospital in his LS constituency

NewsTracker

Narendra Modi to visit Varanasi tomorrow; PM will inaugurate over 20 projects, including 430-bed govt hospital in his LS constituency

Feb 15, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020