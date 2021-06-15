Tuesday, June 15, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Can't offer evidence when there is none: Chinese scientist on COVID-19 lab leak theory

US President Joe Biden ordered intelligence agencies to investigate the origin of the pandemic, including the lab leak theory.


Agence France-PresseJun 15, 2021 11:05:48 IST

The Chinese scientist at the center of theories that the coronavirus pandemic originated with a leak from her specialized lab in the city of Wuhan has denied her institution was to blame for the health disaster. "How on earth can I offer up evidence for something where there is no evidence?" Dr Shi Zhengli told the New York Times in rare comments to the media. "I don't know how the world has come to this, constantly pouring filth on an innocent scientist," she told the US daily. US President Joe Biden last month ordered intelligence agencies to investigate the origin of the pandemic, including the lab leak theory.

The leak hypothesis had been floated earlier during the global outbreak, including by Biden's predecessor Donald Trump, but was widely dismissed as a conspiracy theory.

But it has gained increasing traction recently, fueled by reports that three researchers from the Wuhan Institute of Virology became sick in 2019 after visiting a bat cave in the southwestern Chinese province of Yunnan.

Image credit: Tech2/Abigail Banerji

The leak hypothesis floatsed earlier during the pandemic but was widely dismissed as a conspiracy theory. Image credit: Tech2/Abigail Banerji

Shi is an expert in bat coronaviruses, and some scientists have said she could have been leading so-called "gain-of-function" experiments in which scientists increase the strength of a virus to better study its effects on hosts.

According to the New York Times, in 2017 Shi and her colleagues at the Wuhan laboratory published a report on an experiment "in which they created new hybrid bat coronaviruses by mixing and matching parts of several existing ones — including at least one that was nearly transmissible to humans — in order to study their ability to infect and replicate in human cells."

But in an email to the paper, Shi said her experiments differed from gain-of-function experiments since they did not seek to make a virus more dangerous. Instead they were trying to understand how the virus might jump across species.

"My lab has never conducted or cooperated in conducting GOF experiments that enhance the virulence of viruses,” she said.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

DidYouKnow

COVID-19 origin: How DRASTIC, a group of internet sleuths, compelled world to relook Wuhan lab leak theory

Jun 08, 2021
COVID-19 origin: How DRASTIC, a group of internet sleuths, compelled world to relook Wuhan lab leak theory
Explainer: What is genome sequencing and surveillance? Why is it important?

SARS-CoV-2 genome

Explainer: What is genome sequencing and surveillance? Why is it important?

Jun 09, 2021
UNICEF's five reasons why COVID-19 vaccine donations are essential

UNICEF

UNICEF's five reasons why COVID-19 vaccine donations are essential

Jun 11, 2021
WHO says only one strain of B.1.617 COVID-19 mutation first found in India is 'variant of concern'

NewsTracker

WHO says only one strain of B.1.617 COVID-19 mutation first found in India is 'variant of concern'

Jun 02, 2021
After slow start, China catches up on its vaccination drive; 80 percent of population to be inoculated by end of 2021

Newstracker

After slow start, China catches up on its vaccination drive; 80 percent of population to be inoculated by end of 2021

Jun 04, 2021
An Oral History of the COVID-19 Crisis: 'When we step out, it's as if we've come into an unknown world'

TheNarrative

An Oral History of the COVID-19 Crisis: 'When we step out, it's as if we've come into an unknown world'

Jun 07, 2021

science

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021
J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Vaccination Effects

J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Apr 16, 2021
Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

COVID-19 transmission

Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

Apr 15, 2021