Wednesday, October 20, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Cannot cut corners while recommending a vaccine, WHO seeks more information from Bharat Biotech

Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech, which has developed Covaxin, had submitted EOI to the WHO on 19 April for the vaccine's Emergency Use Listing.


Press Trust of IndiaOct 20, 2021 17:40:17 IST

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Monday said it was expecting additional information from India’s Bharat Biotech regarding its COVID-19 jab Covaxin, asserting that it "cannot cut corners” before recommending a vaccine for emergency use.

The global health agency also emphasized that it must evaluate a vaccine thoroughly to make sure it is "safe and effective".

Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech, which has developed Covaxin, had submitted EOI (Expression of Interest) to the WHO on April 19 for the vaccine's Emergency Use Listing (EUL).

In a series of tweets, WHO said, "we are aware that many people are waiting for WHO's recommendation for Covaxin to be included in the #COVID-19 Emergency Use Listing, but we cannot cut corners - before recommending a product for emergency use, we must evaluate it thoroughly to make sure it is safe and effective."

It also said that Bharat Biotech has been submitting data to WHO on a rolling basis and WHO experts have reviewed these data.

"WHO is expecting one additional piece of information from the company today," it said.

"When the information provided addresses all questions raised, WHO and the Technical Advisory Group will complete the assessment and come to a final recommendation whether to grant EUL to the vaccine,” it said.

WHO said the timeframe for its EUL procedure is dependent on how quickly a company, producing the vaccine, is able to provide the data required for

WHO to evaluate the vaccine’s quality, safety, efficacy and suitability for low- and middle-income countries.

The WHO's tweet came a day after its chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan said that the agency's technical advisory group will meet on October 26 to consider the emergency use listing of India’s Covaxin which is being used in the country's nationwide anti-COVID-19 vaccination programme.

“The technical advisory group will meet on Oct 26th to consider EUL for #Covaxin. @WHO has been working closely with @BharatBiotech to complete the dossier. Our goal is to have a broad portfolio of vaccines approved for emergency use & to expand access to populations everywhere," she said.

Bharat Biotech last month said it has submitted all data pertaining to Covaxin to the WHO for EUL and is awaiting feedback from the global health watchdog.

"#COVAXIN clinical trial data was fully compiled & available in June 2021. All data was submitted for EUL application to WHO in early July. We have responded to any clarifications sought by #WHO and are awaiting further feedback," it said in a tweet.

"We are diligently working with the WHO to obtain EUL at the earliest," the company added.

Covaxin is one of the two anti-COVID vaccines used by India in its vaccination drive across the country.

Earlier this month, WHO had said in a tweet that Bharat Biotech “has been submitting data to WHO on a rolling basis & submitted additional info,..on 27 September. WHO experts are currently reviewing this info & if it addresses all questions raised, WHO assessment will be finalized next week.”

Rolling data allows the WHO to start its review right away, as information continues to come in, to accelerate the overall review process.

According to WHO, submissions for pre-qualification or listing under the EUL procedure are confidential and if a product submitted for assessment is found to meet the criteria for listing, WHO will publish the results widely.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Hackergrounds Mobile India LIVE STREAM

Hackergrounds Mobile India LIVE STREAM

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Intense Squad House Hold

1Up In The House | Intense Squad House Hold

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?

Let's see how many DISLIKES this stream will get

Let's see how many DISLIKES this stream will get

Show this video to your squad for motivation | #Shorts

Show this video to your squad for motivation | #Shorts

Welcome iOS Players to BGMI | 1Up Gaming

Welcome iOS Players to BGMI | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

covaxin

WHO's advisory group to meet on 26 Oct to decide on EUL for Covaxin says chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan

Oct 18, 2021
WHO's advisory group to meet on 26 Oct to decide on EUL for Covaxin says chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan
Tedros Adhanom, Mansukh Mandaviya discuss emergency use listing of Covaxin on phone call

NewsTracker

Tedros Adhanom, Mansukh Mandaviya discuss emergency use listing of Covaxin on phone call

Oct 20, 2021
Data on Russia's Sputnik V vaccine is still under review for emergency use approval: WHO

sputnik v

Data on Russia's Sputnik V vaccine is still under review for emergency use approval: WHO

Oct 06, 2021
WHO decision on Bharat Biotech's Covaxin emergency use listing likely next week

NewsTracker

WHO decision on Bharat Biotech's Covaxin emergency use listing likely next week

Oct 05, 2021
WHO's advisory group to meet on 26 October to consider emergency use for Covaxin

NewsTracker

WHO's advisory group to meet on 26 October to consider emergency use for Covaxin

Oct 17, 2021
AstraZeneca seeks FDA's emergency use approval for its COVID-19 antibody treatment drug

astrazeneca

AstraZeneca seeks FDA's emergency use approval for its COVID-19 antibody treatment drug

Oct 06, 2021

science

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

sharks

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

Jul 13, 2021
Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

heat wave

Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

Jul 13, 2021
Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021