Canadian permafrost is thawing 70 years earlier than predicted, a sign of climate crisis

Experts suggest that thawing permafrost, a tipping point for climate breakdown, is a clear sign to decarbonize our economies.

ReutersJun 19, 2019 13:15:10 IST

Permafrost at outposts in the Canadian Arctic is thawing 70 years earlier than predicted, an expedition has discovered, in the latest sign that the global climate crisis is accelerating even faster than scientists had feared.

A team from the University of Alaska Fairbanks said they were astounded by how quickly a succession of unusually hot summers had destabilized the upper layers of giant subterranean ice blocks that had been frozen solid for millennia.

“What we saw was amazing,” Vladimir E. Romanovsky, a professor of geophysics at the university, told Reuters by telephone. “It’s an indication that the climate is now warmer than at any time in the last 5,000 or more years.”

Canadian permafrost is thawing 70 years earlier than predicted, a sign of climate crisis

Permafrost thaws forming ponds in Hudson Bay Canada near Greenland. Image credit: Wikimedia Commons

With governments meeting in Bonn this week to try to ratchet up ambitions in United Nations climate negotiations, the team’s findings, published on June 10 in Geophysical Research Letters, offered a further sign of a growing climate emergency.

The paper was based on data Romanovsky and his colleagues had been analyzing since their last expedition to the area in 2016. The team used a modified propeller plane to visit exceptionally remote sites, including an abandoned Cold War-era radar base more than 300 km from the nearest human settlement.

Diving through a lucky break in the clouds, Romanovsky and his colleagues said they were confronted with a landscape that was unrecognizable from the pristine Arctic terrain they had encountered during initial visits a decade or so earlier.

The vista had dissolved into an undulating sea of hummocks - waist-high depressions and ponds known as thermokarst. Vegetation, once sparse, had begun to flourish in the shelter provided from the constant wind.

General view of a landscape of partially thawed Arctic permafrost near Mould Bay, Canada. Image credit: Reuters

General view of a landscape of partially thawed Arctic permafrost near Mould Bay, Canada. Image credit: Reuters

Torn between professional excitement and foreboding, Romanovsky said the scene had reminded him of the aftermath of a bombardment.

“It’s a canary in the coal mine,” said Louise Farquharson, a post-doctoral researcher and co-author of the study. “It’s very likely that this phenomenon is affecting a much more extensive region and that’s what we’re going to look at next.”

Scientists are concerned about the stability of permafrost because of the risk that rapid thawing could release vast quantities of heat-trapping gases, unleashing a feedback loop that would in turn fuel even faster temperature rises.

Even if current commitments to cut emissions under the 2015 Paris Agreement are implemented, the world is still far from averting the risk that these kinds of feedback loops will trigger runaway warming, according to models used by the U.N.-backed Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.

With scientists warning that sharply higher temperatures would devastate the global south and threaten the viability of industrial civilization in the northern hemisphere, campaigners said the new paper reinforced the imperative to cut emissions.

“Thawing permafrost is one of the tipping points for climate breakdown and it’s happening before our very eyes,” said Jennifer Morgan, Executive Director of Greenpeace International. “This premature thawing is another clear signal that we must decarbonize our economies, and immediately.”

Climate Change

Climate change narratives in society is important to make people aware of the crisis

Jun 13, 2019
Heat waves sweeping India, energy demand rising: Are we caught in a Catch-22?

Climate Change

Jun 13, 2019
End of humanity begins in 2050, most climate change models too 'conservative': Report

Climate emergency

Jun 06, 2019
World Environment Day 2019: Cleaning India’s air pollution — damned if we don’t, damned if we do?

Air Pollution

Jun 05, 2019
World Environment Day 2019: Four sustainable technologies to help save our oceans

Jun 05, 2019
What are the dangers of extreme heat? How do you keep yourself safe in a heatwave?

Heat wave

Jun 07, 2019

science

Reversible super-glue inspired by snails strong enough to hold a person's weight

Biomimetic

Jun 19, 2019
The ultimate astrophotography guide Part One: Choosing a telescope & picking up the basics

Astronomy

Jun 18, 2019
G20 Summit: Ministers agree on new framework to tackle plastic pollution in oceans

Plastic Pollution

Jun 17, 2019
Moon rocks from Apollo missions are transforming our understanding of the universe

Moon Rocks

Jun 17, 2019