Tuesday, August 07, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Indo-Asian News Service 07 August, 2018 17:32 IST

Breakthrough study reverses key aspects in human ageing with new compounds

They feed hydrogen sulphide to mitochondria in older cells, helping them generate energy to survive

British researchers have developed new compounds that can potentially reverse key aspects of the ageing of human cells.

For the study, the team targeted the compounds -- AP39, AP123 and RT01 -- on mitochondria, the 'power stations' of cells.

The compounds selectively delivered minute quantities of the gas hydrogen sulphide to the mitochondria in cells and helped the old or damaged cells to generate the 'energy' needed for survival and to reduce senescence -- the condition or process of deterioration with age.

The study, conducted by researchers from the University of Exeter, found that the number of senescent cells was reduced by up to 50 per cent.

"The newly developed compounds have the potential to tweak the mechanisms by which this ageing of cells happens... and our compounds have potentially opened up the way for new therapeutic approaches in the future," said Lorna Harries, lead researcher of the study.

Representational image. Reuters

Representational image. Reuters

The findings raised the possibility of future treatments not only for blood vessels, which become stiffer as they age, but also for other cells.

"This may well be the basis for a new generation of anti-degenerative drugs," Harries said.

Moreover, the goal was to help people stay healthier for longer. "This is about health span and quality of life, rather than merely extending lifespan," she noted.

In the study, published in the journal Ageing, the team used novel chemicals, and were able to very specifically target two splicing factors (SRSF2 or HNRNPD) that play a key role in determining how and why our cells change with advancing age.

"Many disease states can essentially be viewed as accelerated ageing, and keeping mitochondria healthy helps either prevent or, in many cases using animal models, reverse this," Harries noted.

tags


Being #SelfMade is never giving up


Top Stories

latest videos

How does the Data Protection Bill impact you

How does the Data Protection Bill impact you
DoT and its measures to control fake news #DailyDope

DoT and its measures to control fake news #DailyDope
Why Saplings Can't Replace Trees, explains Neha Sinha

Why Saplings Can't Replace Trees, explains Neha Sinha
Best Apps To Create Content | What The App

Best Apps To Create Content | What The App
Here's how to delete your presence on social media

Here's how to delete your presence on social media
Draft e-commerce policy to tighten screws on big discounts? #DailyDope

Draft e-commerce policy to tighten screws on big discounts? #DailyDope
RS Sharma's Aadhaar details already being misused #DailyDope

RS Sharma's Aadhaar details already being misused #DailyDope
Facebook lost $120 bn in market capital #DailyDope

Facebook lost $120 bn in market capital #DailyDope
Srikrishna Committee Report - Key takeaways #DailyDope

Srikrishna Committee Report - Key takeaways #DailyDope
Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM

also see

Health & Medicine

Superbugs resistant to alcohol can now skirt around sanitisers and disinfectants

Aug 02, 2018

Genetic Testing

GSK to access DNA data from millions by partnering with Google-funded 23andMe

Jul 31, 2018

Hepatitis C

Patients accept kidneys infected with hepatitis C but stay uninfected themselves

Aug 07, 2018

Health Tech

Google Glass could help kids with autism better understand faces & emotions

Aug 03, 2018

Conservation

95 percent of world's lemur population is 'on the brink of extinction': IUCN

Aug 02, 2018

Archaeology

Archaeologists find 'Neko', a noblewoman buried in her jewelry 1,800 years ago

Jul 24, 2018

science

Ageing

Breakthrough study reverses key aspects in human ageing with new compounds

Aug 07, 2018

Environment

'Saplings cannot replace trees': Delhi’s citizens struggle to save the city's lungs

Aug 07, 2018

Hepatitis C

Patients accept kidneys infected with hepatitis C but stay uninfected themselves

Aug 07, 2018

Space

Chinese astronomers discover a lithium-rich giant star, much bigger than our sun

Aug 07, 2018