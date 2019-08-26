Monday, August 26, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Brazil Army to douse Amazon rainforest fires after hundreds of new area flare up

Chanting 'Bolsonaro leave, Amazon stay', protesters demanded the government do more to protect the forest.


Agence France-PresseAug 26, 2019 08:22:29 IST

Brazil on Sunday deployed two C-130 Hercules aircraft to douse fires devouring parts of the Amazon rainforest, as hundreds of new blazes flared up and thousands protested over the destruction.

Heavy smoke covered the city of Porto Velho in the northwestern state of Rondonia where the defense ministry said the planes have started dumping thousands of liters of water, amid a global uproar over the worst fires in years. Swathes of the remote region bordering Bolivia have been scorched by the blazes, sending thick smoke billowing into the sky and increasing air pollution across the world's largest rainforest, which is seen as crucial to mitigating climate change.

Experts say increased land clearing during the months-long dry season to make way for crops or grazing has aggravated the problem this year.

"It gets worse every year — this year, the smoke has been really serious," Deliana Amorim, 46, told AFP in Porto Velho, where half a million people live.

Seven states, including Rondonia, have requested the army's help in the Amazon, where more than 43,000 troops are based and available to combat fires, officials said.

Dozens of firefighters went to Porto Velho on Sunday to help put out the blazes. Justice Minister Sergio Moro has also given the green light for the deployment of security forces to tackle illegal deforestation in the region.

The fires have triggered a global outcry and are a major topic of concern at the G7 meeting in Biarritz in southern France.

World leaders at the summit have agreed to help the countries affected by the fires "as fast as possible," French President Emmanuel Macron said Sunday.

Brazil Army to douse Amazon rainforest fires after hundreds of new area flare up

File image of Amazon forest fires. Reuters

US President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had earlier offered their countries' assistance.

Bolivian President Evo Morales said Sunday he would accept international help to combat wildfires raging in the country's southeast as he suspended his election campaign to deal with the crisis.

Although about 60 percent of the Amazon is in Brazil, the vast forest also spreads over parts of eight other countries or territories: Bolivia, Colombia, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guyana, Peru, Suriname and Venezuela.

Macron's remarks come amid an escalating war of words with his Brazilian counterpart Jair Bolsonaro, who he has accused of lying over Brazil's stance on climate change.

Bolsonaro has denounced what he calls Macron's "colonialist mentality."

Trade deal at risk

The fires threaten to torpedo a huge trade agreement between the European Union and South American countries, including Brazil, that took 20 years to negotiate.

EU Council president Donald Tusk told reporters at the G7 on Saturday that it was hard to imagine European countries ratifying a trade pact with the Mercosur bloc as long as Brazil fails to curb the fires ravaging the Amazon.

Pope Francis on Sunday also voiced concern for the rainforest, which he described as a "vital" lung for the planet.

Under intensifying pressure, Bolsonaro on Friday vowed a "zero tolerance" approach to criminal activities in the Amazon and promised strong action to control the fires.

Fires in the Amazon Rainforest region as seen by the NOAA-20 satellite. Image: NOAA

Fires in the Amazon Rainforest region as seen by the NOAA-20 satellite. Image: NOAA

Days earlier, he had accused non-government organizations of igniting the blazes after their funding was cut.

"There are forest fires all over the world, and this cannot be used as a pretext for possible international sanctions," Bolsonaro said, after issuing a decree authorizing the deployment of armed forces.

Bolsonaro told reporters Saturday the fires were affecting areas already cleared, not the remaining forest.

The latest official figures show 79,513 forest fires have been recorded in Brazil this year, the highest number of any year since 2013.

More than half of the fires are in the massive Amazon basin, where more than 20 million people live. Some 1,130 new fires were ignited between Friday and Saturday, according to Brazil's National Institute for Space Research (INPE).

Thousands of protesters took to the streets in the fashionable Ipanema neighborhood of Rio de Janeiro on Sunday, after demonstrations across the country and in Europe on Friday.

Chanting "Bolsonaro leave, Amazon stay", protesters demanded the government do more to protect the forest.

"Nature is being destroyed," Teresa Correa, from the northern state of Para, told AFP. "The situation is worse since he (Bolsonaro) became president — he wants to explore and destroy everything."

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

latest videos

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

NewsTracker

Amazon forest fires: Brazil’s National Institute for Space Research says 1663 new blazes between Thursday, Friday

Aug 25, 2019
Amazon forest fires: Brazil’s National Institute for Space Research says 1663 new blazes between Thursday, Friday
Burning Amazon rainforest likely wasn't an accident, threatens all future climate change action

Amazon Wildfire

Burning Amazon rainforest likely wasn't an accident, threatens all future climate change action

Aug 23, 2019
EU leaders castigate Donald Trump over trade threats ahead of G7 Summit; meet to take place amid worries on global economy

NewsTracker

EU leaders castigate Donald Trump over trade threats ahead of G7 Summit; meet to take place amid worries on global economy

Aug 25, 2019
Boris Johnson, EU council president Donald Tusk spar over Brexit at G7 Summit, term each other 'Mr No Deal'

NewsTracker

Boris Johnson, EU council president Donald Tusk spar over Brexit at G7 Summit, term each other 'Mr No Deal'

Aug 25, 2019
UN, France raise concern over raging wildfire 'crisis' in the Amazon rainforest

Amazon Fires

UN, France raise concern over raging wildfire 'crisis' in the Amazon rainforest

Aug 23, 2019
Boris Johnson writes to EU president Donald Tusk, reaffirms desire to conclude Brexit deal without backstop on Ireland

NewsTracker

Boris Johnson writes to EU president Donald Tusk, reaffirms desire to conclude Brexit deal without backstop on Ireland

Aug 20, 2019

science

Brazil Army to douse Amazon rainforest fires after hundreds of new area flare up

Amazon Fires

Brazil Army to douse Amazon rainforest fires after hundreds of new area flare up

Aug 26, 2019
SpaceX Starman, Tesla Roadster complete their first complete orbit around the Sun

SpaceX

SpaceX Starman, Tesla Roadster complete their first complete orbit around the Sun

Aug 20, 2019
New kind of cell in the eye that perceives brightness discovered by researchers

Eye Cell

New kind of cell in the eye that perceives brightness discovered by researchers

Aug 19, 2019
Astrophotography Guide Part 3: Filters, eyepieces and other hacks to elevate your stargazing experience

Astronomy

Astrophotography Guide Part 3: Filters, eyepieces and other hacks to elevate your stargazing experience

Aug 19, 2019