Wednesday, September 09, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Brain’s mechanism of creating detailed and enduring memories unravelled in a new study

The brain seems to have a natural mechanism in place to preserve information and avoid interference and disruption of memories.


FP TrendingSep 09, 2020 17:52:25 IST

Our memories of important events, highly emotional ones, or even far less significant moments, can be so very vivid and clear sometimes. As the human brain continues to baffle researchers with its immense scope for research, a recent study explores the learning mechanism our brain uses to prevent memories from being convoluted.

The study, published in Nature Communications, highlights "inhibitory connections" in the brain, which keep the brain functioning healthy by dampening the nerve cell activity.

Memories are created when connections between the nerve cells which send and receive signals from the brain are made stronger, the media release of the study says. This prompts a response from the neighbouring nerve cells in the hippocampus – a region of the brain crucially important for memory formation – which get "stimulated" or "excited". This is where the inhibitory connections come into play. They prevent neurons from being stimulated, thereby preventing any changes and ensuring that the memory is 'stabilized', the experiment found.

Brain’s mechanism of creating detailed and enduring memories unravelled in a new study

Representational image of a brain scan showing signs of dementia. Image: Alzheimers.Net

The aspect of changes to inhibitory connection strength had not been studied before and the recent research found that there are two types of inhibitory connections that can vary and increase their strength, quite like the excitatory connections. A team of researchers led by the University of Bristol worked with computational neuroscientists at Imperial College, London to come to the conclusion.

Apart from stabilizing memories, computational modelling showed that this inhibitory learning also enabled the hippocampus to “prevent information from interfering with and disrupting memories”. The findings provide insight into how humans form expectations and make near-accurate predictions about what could happen in the future.

Dr Matt Udakis, Research Associate at the School of Physiology, Pharmacology and Neuroscience, who is also the first author, said, "It provides an explanation for what we all know to be true; that memories do not disappear as soon as we encounter a new experience".

Professor Jack Mellor, Professor in Neuroscience at the Centre for Synaptic Plasticity, said that memories form the basis of expectations about future events and enable one to make more accurate predictions. The senior author added that the brain is constantly matching expectations to reality, finding out where the mismatches are and using the information to determine what they need to learn.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

@Ankkita C plays | Wrong Answers Only

@Ankkita C plays | Wrong Answers Only

Streamers React | PUBG Mobile Banned in India

Streamers React | PUBG Mobile Banned in India

1Up In The House | Race To Zharki

1Up In The House | Race To Zharki

1Up In The House | Throwables Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Throwables Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Pistols Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Pistols Only Challenge

1Up In The House | PaiNan Hotdrop

1Up In The House | PaiNan Hotdrop

1Up In The House | Shooting Range Hotdrop

1Up In The House | Shooting Range Hotdrop

1Up In The House | AR Only

1Up In The House | AR Only

1Up In The House | BootCamp Hotdrop

1Up In The House | BootCamp Hotdrop

1Up In The House Zone Shrink Speed 1.2x | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House Zone Shrink Speed 1.2x | Custom Rooms


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

The Sun

Physicists can map Sun’s coronal magnetic field for the first time using a Coronagraph

Aug 26, 2020
Physicists can map Sun’s coronal magnetic field for the first time using a Coronagraph
New study suggests high blood pressure, diabetes affect thinking, memory more in mid-age than after 70

NewsTracker

New study suggests high blood pressure, diabetes affect thinking, memory more in mid-age than after 70

Sep 09, 2020
Scientists simulated the Earth’s inner core, found that it might be only 1 billion years old

Earth's core

Scientists simulated the Earth’s inner core, found that it might be only 1 billion years old

Sep 03, 2020
Space debris detected in broad daylight for the first time using a powerful laser instrument

Space debris

Space debris detected in broad daylight for the first time using a powerful laser instrument

Aug 31, 2020
China quietly tests launch, recovery of reusable spacecraft tech in secretive two-day test flight

Reusable Rockets

China quietly tests launch, recovery of reusable spacecraft tech in secretive two-day test flight

Sep 09, 2020
NASA funds five 'concept mission' studies to the Sun; two will be chosen to carry out their missions

Solar Science

NASA funds five 'concept mission' studies to the Sun; two will be chosen to carry out their missions

Aug 31, 2020

science

Brain’s mechanism of creating detailed and enduring memories unravelled in a new study

Brain’s mechanism of creating detailed and enduring memories unravelled in a new study

Sep 09, 2020
Scientists discover quantum paradox that throws the foundations of observed reality into question

Quantum Mechanics

Scientists discover quantum paradox that throws the foundations of observed reality into question

Sep 09, 2020
China quietly tests launch, recovery of reusable spacecraft tech in secretive two-day test flight

Reusable Rockets

China quietly tests launch, recovery of reusable spacecraft tech in secretive two-day test flight

Sep 09, 2020
Steroids, blood thinners used to avoid intubation — doctors make progress in treating COVID-19

covid-19 treatment

Steroids, blood thinners used to avoid intubation — doctors make progress in treating COVID-19

Sep 09, 2020